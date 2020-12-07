Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: A Smartwatch Perfect for Tracking Health, the Best Food and Drink Releases of 2020 & More

By Gear Patrol
fitbit sense smartwatch running
Fitbit

Fitbit’s Sense Smartwatch Is the Perfect Way to Track Your Health This Holiday Season
fitbit
Fitbit

Health is on everyone's collective mind these days. Whether it's physical health, mental health, stress — it's at the forefront of your day to day more than ever. The result, is that most of us are left wanting to know more about health, and in turn, are endeavoring to find a path to better health and wellness. That path starts with usable data, statistics and actionable suggestions — all of which are core to the new Fitbit Sense health smartwatch. The Sense helps you keep track of three key areas of your health: stress management (through an on-device electrodermal activity (EDA) scan app to track your body’s response to stress), heart health (through an ECG sensor), and skin temperature (through an on-wrist thermometer that tracks fluctuations in your body temp throughout the day/night). Plus, new users can get a six-month free trial to Fitbit Premium, where you can unlock a host of other functionalities.

The 10 Best New Food & Drink Releases of 2020
omsom
Henry Phillips

While we bunkered down within protective walls, brands developed new ways to maximize our moments outside them.

It Took Years, But I Think I Found the Last Keyboard I'll Ever Need
koo
Realforce

I never thought I'd find my "endgame," but I think it's sitting on my desk.

Own a Patagonia Fleece? Its Pocket Has a Secret Feature
patagonia
Henry Phillips

The Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover is one of Patagonia's most iconic products, and it has a little-known quirk.

The 10 Best Classic Cars to Buy in 2021
toyota land cruiser
Hagerty Media

Niche cars are going mainstream, and forgotten classics coming back into favor.

3 Ways to Get a Modern Rolex on Your Wrist for Less Than You Think
modern affordable rolex
Rolex

Rolex's overlooked models offer a ton of value and a (relatively) accessible entry point to the iconic brand.

The Best Smart Alarm Clocks to Keep on Your Nightstand
smart alarm clocks
Courtesy

In the market for a new alarm clock? We've rounded up the best options out there, no matter which smart home ecosystem you live in.

The Complete Guide to Watch Maintenance
midsection of man repairing watch
Laura Del Bianco / EyeEmGetty Images

Everything you need to know to to keep your watch clean, healthy and accurate.

The Best Mattresses You Can Buy Online in 2021
mattress
Saatva

Looking for a mattress online but feel like you’re drowning in options?

Twenty Years On, Nick Offerman Is Still Obsessed with Lagavulin
nick offerman lagavulin
Lagavulin

Nick Offerman continues his role as Lagavulin's "thistle-chested Hasselhoff," and shares a personal tale of whisky with us.

The Best Mac Stands For Your Home Office
best mac and macbook stands gear patrol lead full
Grovemade

Show off your desktop in style.

8 Types of Sweaters to Add to Your Wardrobe
types of sweaters you should know gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

Crew to Fair Isle and every style in-between.

Levi’s Popular Face Masks Are Finally Back In Stock ... For Now
three face masks
Levi's

Act fast if you want 'em.

The Best Gifts for Dog Owners
best pet gifts
Courtesy

From training treats to leashes to travel bowls.

This Underrated Pickup Truck Is an Amazing Bargain Right Now
nissan titan review gear patrol inline 2
Nissan

A Nissan Titan may not be your first-choice truck. But with deals this good, you may want to consider it.

The 25 Best Kitchen Gifts Under $25
kitchen gifts
Courtesy

Quality, affordable gifts for the person in your life who loves to cook.

Can't Afford That Singer Porsche 911? Check Out This 996 Generation Resto-Mod
porsche by ludic ducktail
Porsche by Ludic

The 996 generation is Porsche enthusiasts' least favorite 911 model. But what if it were better looking?

How to Buy Our Award-Winning Magazine In a New, Portable Way
various pages from gear patrol magazine showing up on an iphone screen
Gear Patrol

Looking for something a little lighter to bring on the road?

