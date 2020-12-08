Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Your Half-Zip Winter Running Companion, Apple's New Over-Ear AirPods & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

This Half-Zip Is Your New Winter Running Companion
There's a beauty in the stillness of a morning run in the winter. But realistically, that beauty can only be appreciated if you're dressed properly and able to get out there in the first place. When it comes to just such attire, lululemon has you sorted. The Surge Warm 1/2 Zip is tailor made for cold weather runs, with its sweat-wicking, four-way stretch, buttery soft and naturally breathable Rulu fabric. Plus, its slim fit keeps things streamlined and the hidden zipper pocket keeps your keys and an ID close at hand. Think of the Surge as your new winter running companion.

AirPods Max: What You Need to Know About Apple's First Over-Ear Headphones
Apple just announced the AirPods Max, its first pair of over-ear headphones. Here's what you need to know.

The 10 Best New Watches of 2020
Time itself seemed to slow down this year, but these new timepieces are sure to keep you on track.

A Bentley Designer Explains How Electrification Shapes the Brand’s Future
“Electric cars don’t have to be soulless boxes,” says Bentley head of exterior design John Paul Gregory.

How the Q Timex Swept the Watch World Off Its Feet
We speak with Giorgio Galli, Timex Group’s Chief Design Director, about the brand's quartz watch phenomenon — and their newest model.

The Best Values in E-Scooters for 2021
Urban nuisance no longer, e-scooters are now a savvy way to make short, socially distant commutes.

One of the Best Parts of Ikea Is About to Become Extinct
It's not the worst thing to happen in 2020, but it's still sad.

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Rolex Watches
...but were afraid to ask.

17 Signs the Cycle of Bike Innovation Is Unstoppable
From road warriors and mountain beasts to clever packs, pliers and more, the hits just keep on coming.

The Ford Bronco Has Been Delayed Again, And You Can Guess Why
Ford announced the new Bronco way back in January 2017, but we're still waiting to see it on the streets.

The Best Whiskey of 2020 Is Affordable, Available and Not Very Famous
Heaven Hill Distillery's Larceny Barrel Proof wins Whisky Advocate's annual Whisky of the Year award.

John Mayer and G-Shock Teamed Up on a New Watch
Inspired by a Casiotone keyboard, this is the Grammy-winning guitarists first watch design.

Porsche Has a Wild Idea to Save Gas-Powered Cars
EVs may be the future, but a new type of fuel could clean up the cars of the present.

Virgil Abloh-Designed Furniture and 7 More Home and Design Releases
For the hypebeast looking to improve their living situation.

Ford's New F-150 Tremor Is a Practical Raptor Alternative With Bronco Off-Road Tech
Ford has unveiled a new off-roading package for the F-150 that offers serious capability without going full-on Raptor.

Could Bentley's Grandest Sedan Return as an Electric Car?
The Mulsanne is dead. Long live the Mulsanne?

Ends Soon: Win Over $1,600 in Gear for Your Next Road Trip
Enter for your chance to win the gear you need for a holiday road trip. Prizes include quality eyewear, hard-wearing footwear, freshly roasted coffee and essential reading material.

