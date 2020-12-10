Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Military-Grade Protection for Your Tech, Our First Impression of AirPods Max & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
rhinoshield protection
RhinoShield

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

These Apple Cases Are Everything We’ve Wanted and More
rhino shield phone case
RhinoShield

If you own an iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods (or all of them), it can be frustrating to find a case for each of your devices that is streamlined and color-matched. That's why RhinoShield designed a series of modular cases in its Mod NX collection. Each case is built out of separate components, offering customization and flexibility, as well as allowing the cases to stay slim and sleek. Simply swap out any part of your case with different colors or designs, making it easy for your devices to match your own personal style. Choose from hundreds of case designs or personalize it with your own pictures or text. But customization is nothing without protection, which is why all RhinoShield cases are military-grade and offer a lifetime warranty. Plus, right now you can take ten percent off your order when you pair a screen protector with a case of the same model and use the code GP10 at checkout – that's on top of free shipping on orders over $40.

LEARN MORE
Apple Airpod Max Impressions: Here's What Immediately Jumps Out
tucker
Tucker Bowe

I've had the AirPods Max, Apple's new over-ear headphones, for a little more than 24 hours — here are my initial thoughts.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Audio Products of 2020
jbl
Henry Phillips

Great sound is all about delivery, and this year, audio companies from Sonos to Sony delivered.

LEARN MORE

We Just Found the Perfect Gift for Watch and Design Lovers
retro watches book review
Zen Love

Funky midcentury watch design can be bizarre and captivating, and it's beautifully presented in this hardcover book.

LEARN MORE

The Astor & Banks Fortitude Is One of the Best Field Watches of 2020
fortitude
Astor & Banks

Well-sized, highly legible, handsome as hell and affordable. Why not buy two?

LEARN MORE

This New Ski Jacket Is a Waterproofing Miracle
helly
Helly Hansen

Helly Hansen's Elevation Infinity Shell boasts technology that's both more sustainable and higher performance.

LEARN MORE

The Complete iKamper Rooftop Tent Buying Guide
ikamper overview
iKamper

iKamper's rooftop tents can fit on pretty much any vehicle and be set up in less than one minute.

LEARN MORE

How to Be a Watch Guy
how to be a watch guy
Hunter Kelley

What you need to know to get the most out of watch collecting and ownership.

LEARN MORE

Toyota's 2021 Product Onslaught Could Be Led by the New Land Cruiser
toyota highlander review
Toyota

A new report offer launch dates for three of Toyota's most anticipated cars.

LEARN MORE
This May Be the Best Instant Coffee You Can Buy. But Should You?
coffee pod
Cometeer

Cometeer's frozen coffee disks could be the future for instant coffee.

LEARN MORE

This New Bag Is for People Who Hate Packing
a man holding a flat bag
Outlier

Outlier's Nexhigh Flatness has no zippers, and filling it up is as easy as pulling a cord.

LEARN MORE

The 8 Best Instant Coffees of 2021
instant coffee gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

A new gang of coffee makers are re-defining what it means to be instant, and it’s about time you tried some.

LEARN MORE

This Brand's Unexpectedly Cool Electric Car Will Launch in 2021
hyundai 45 concept
Hyundai

The Mustang Mach-E, ID.4 and Ariya are cool, but Hyundai's new offering may be the best-looking of the bunch.

LEARN MORE

Ends Soon: Win Over $1,600 in Gear for Your Next Road Trip
man wearing ewool heated vest, carton of drive coffee, man wearing randolph usa sunglasses, pair of rmwilliams leather boots, and an image of cars at a road track event
Courtesy

Enter for your chance to win the gear you need for a holiday road trip. Prizes include quality eyewear, hard-wearing footwear, freshly roasted coffee and essential reading material.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories