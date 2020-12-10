Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
If you own an iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods (or all of them), it can be frustrating to find a case for each of your devices that is streamlined and color-matched. That's why RhinoShield designed a series of modular cases in its Mod NX collection. Each case is built out of separate components, offering customization and flexibility, as well as allowing the cases to stay slim and sleek. Simply swap out any part of your case with different colors or designs, making it easy for your devices to match your own personal style. Choose from hundreds of case designs or personalize it with your own pictures or text. But customization is nothing without protection, which is why all RhinoShield cases are military-grade and offer a lifetime warranty. Plus, right now you can take ten percent off your order when you pair a screen protector with a case of the same model and use the code GP10 at checkout – that's on top of free shipping on orders over $40.
I've had the AirPods Max, Apple's new over-ear headphones, for a little more than 24 hours — here are my initial thoughts.
Great sound is all about delivery, and this year, audio companies from Sonos to Sony delivered.
Funky midcentury watch design can be bizarre and captivating, and it's beautifully presented in this hardcover book.
Well-sized, highly legible, handsome as hell and affordable. Why not buy two?
Helly Hansen's Elevation Infinity Shell boasts technology that's both more sustainable and higher performance.
iKamper's rooftop tents can fit on pretty much any vehicle and be set up in less than one minute.
What you need to know to get the most out of watch collecting and ownership.
A new report offer launch dates for three of Toyota's most anticipated cars.
Cometeer's frozen coffee disks could be the future for instant coffee.
Outlier's Nexhigh Flatness has no zippers, and filling it up is as easy as pulling a cord.
A new gang of coffee makers are re-defining what it means to be instant, and it’s about time you tried some.
The Mustang Mach-E, ID.4 and Ariya are cool, but Hyundai's new offering may be the best-looking of the bunch.
Enter for your chance to win the gear you need for a holiday road trip. Prizes include quality eyewear, hard-wearing footwear, freshly roasted coffee and essential reading material.