Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Find the Ring of Their Dreams with Taylor and Hart
taylor hart ring
Taylor & Hart

You’ve found the love of your life. That’s a huge deal and you’re right to be excited. But finding the ring of your partner’s dreams shouldn’t be a stressful process. Taylor & Hart, a jeweler offering custom engagement ring designs, can guide you through the experience of making one of the biggest purchase decisions of your life. The jewelers offer an incredible personal service, exceptional quality that suits any budget and technology to guide you through the process. With showrooms in New York and London, as well as virtual consultations available from the comfort of your home, Taylor & Hart connects you directly with designers and artisans who will be crafting your ring. Say goodbye to ring shopping stress, after all, this special moment is something you should be excited about.

The Coolest Camping Trailers We Saw in 2020
bowlus road chief endless highways travel trailer
Bowlus

As the year ends, check out some of our favorite (and most luxurious) ways to get off the grid.

How COVID-19 Changed What We Buy
how to buy into the new normal
Gear Patrol

The pandemic turned the world upside down — not to mention our shopping lists. Here, 21 product predictions for life after COVID-19.

The Best Apps to Use on Macs With Apple Silicon
macbook m1
Apple

Apple's M1 computers have a lot of advantages over their Intel-based ancestors. Just make sure you're using apps that can make the most of it.

Our Most Shopped Home and Furniture Guides of the Year
most shopped
Courtesy

From quality office chairs to mattresses that don't break the bank (or your back), GP readers went all-in on comfort this year.

AEV's Custom Jeep Gladiator Is a Tailor-Made Off-Road Truck
aev jeep gladiator
Tyler Duffy

Don't want to build out a badass Jeep Gladiator á la carte? Have American Expedition Vehicles do it for you.

How to Make a Custom Watch Face for Your Apple Watch
apple watch faces
Apple

You can customize the watch face of your Apple Watch show that it shows more information, from Apple apps and third-party apps, that you actually use. Here's how.

This Is Possibly the Most Underrated Modern Rolex Watch
rolex vintage explorer
Analog/Shift

Born of Himalayan adventure, the Explorer is Rolex's sport watch formula distilled to its essence.

An Absolutely Perfect Cast-Iron Pot and 6 More Home and Design Releases
windowshopping
Courtesy

Cast-iron cookware that looks good enough to mount on the wall.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Is Turning 90
jlc reverso 90th ann
Jaeger-LeCoultre

One of the world's most famous dress watches is celebrating a big anniversary with a brand new model.

14 Awesome New Outdoor Items to Ask for as a Last-Minute Gift
14 new pieces of outdoor gear to ask for as a last minute gift
Courtesy

A camping quilt, a packable hiking backpack and insulated denim overalls are among this month's best outdoor gear releases.

Aston Martin Has No Plans to Ditch Gasoline Anytime Soon
black aston martin vantage
Aston Martin

Aston's gas-powered engines will stick around into the 2030s.

Please Stop Buying Cloth Bath Mats. They’re Gross and Weird
wood bath mats gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

Your bath mat is covered in bacteria.

This Company Builds Badass Custom Ford F-150s at Great Prices
paxpower alpha f 150
PaxPower

Custom Ford F-150s can get expensive. But PaxPower's Alpha F-150 build comes out comparatively reasonable.

Wait Too Long to Buy a Gift? These Are Some of Our Favorite Gift Card Options
gift card
Buck Mason

If you couldn't decide what to get or you just waited too long, a gift card is a great option.

Enter to Win Cannondale's Fastest (and Trippiest) Road Bike Ever and Help Make Cycling More Inclusive
a man riding a white road bike
Courtesy

USA Cycling is raffling off two of the Cannondale x Rapha x Palace bikes that cyclists rode in the 2020 Giro d'Italia.

