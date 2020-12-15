Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
You’ve found the love of your life. That’s a huge deal and you’re right to be excited. But finding the ring of your partner’s dreams shouldn’t be a stressful process. Taylor & Hart, a jeweler offering custom engagement ring designs, can guide you through the experience of making one of the biggest purchase decisions of your life. The jewelers offer an incredible personal service, exceptional quality that suits any budget and technology to guide you through the process. With showrooms in New York and London, as well as virtual consultations available from the comfort of your home, Taylor & Hart connects you directly with designers and artisans who will be crafting your ring. Say goodbye to ring shopping stress, after all, this special moment is something you should be excited about.
As the year ends, check out some of our favorite (and most luxurious) ways to get off the grid.
The pandemic turned the world upside down — not to mention our shopping lists. Here, 21 product predictions for life after COVID-19.
Apple's M1 computers have a lot of advantages over their Intel-based ancestors. Just make sure you're using apps that can make the most of it.
From quality office chairs to mattresses that don't break the bank (or your back), GP readers went all-in on comfort this year.
Don't want to build out a badass Jeep Gladiator á la carte? Have American Expedition Vehicles do it for you.
You can customize the watch face of your Apple Watch show that it shows more information, from Apple apps and third-party apps, that you actually use. Here's how.
Born of Himalayan adventure, the Explorer is Rolex's sport watch formula distilled to its essence.
Cast-iron cookware that looks good enough to mount on the wall.
One of the world's most famous dress watches is celebrating a big anniversary with a brand new model.
A camping quilt, a packable hiking backpack and insulated denim overalls are among this month's best outdoor gear releases.
Aston's gas-powered engines will stick around into the 2030s.
Your bath mat is covered in bacteria.
Custom Ford F-150s can get expensive. But PaxPower's Alpha F-150 build comes out comparatively reasonable.
If you couldn't decide what to get or you just waited too long, a gift card is a great option.
USA Cycling is raffling off two of the Cannondale x Rapha x Palace bikes that cyclists rode in the 2020 Giro d'Italia.