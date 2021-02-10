Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

The Best Dive Watches Under $5,000 Courtesy Oh, so you want a fancy dive watch, eh? We got you. LEARN MORE

The Mazda 3 Turbo Hatchback Is a Subaru WRX for Grown-Ups Mazda Turbo power gives the mature Mazda3 the punch it always deserved. LEARN MORE

The Best Spring Fragrances of 2021 Dunhill Three recent launches, plus three classics, all of which play to the refreshing nature of spring. LEARN MORE

The Best Watches to Buy from Huckberry Courtesy Huckberry A well-curated selection of tool watches makes finding the right one easy as pie. LEARN MORE

Ever Wonder What That Extra Lace Hole on Your Gym Shoes Is For? We Found Out Chandler Bondurant Your athletic shoes likely have an extra lace eyelet, and you might not know how to use it correctly… until now. LEARN MORE

7 Settings to Change on Your Mac’s Menu Bar Right Now Gear Patrol The menu bar is there to help you navigate your Mac seamlessly so that you can be your most productive self. LEARN MORE

Subaru and Toyota May Join Forces on an AWD Hot Hatch, Report Says Subaru Subaru may have a brand new car for us, and it's not another giant Forester. LEARN MORE

Audi's E-Tron GT Is the Sexy EV Sport Sedan We Hoped It Would Be Audi Audi's take on the Porsche Taycan looks almost exactly like the concept — and that's a good thing. LEARN MORE

The 11 Best Air Purifiers of 2021 Coway Clean air, full lungs, can't lose. LEARN MORE

Using Google Chrome? You Should Be Grouping Your Tabs Google Here's how it works. LEARN MORE

This May Be Our Best Look Yet at the New Toyota Land Cruiser Autospot It's not clear whether Americans will get the new Land Cruiser...but these may be leaked photos of it. LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io