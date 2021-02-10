Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Best Spring Fragrances of 2021, Our Best Look at the New Toyota Land Cruiser & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Oh, so you want a fancy dive watch, eh? We got you.
Turbo power gives the mature Mazda3 the punch it always deserved.
Three recent launches, plus three classics, all of which play to the refreshing nature of spring.
A well-curated selection of tool watches makes finding the right one easy as pie.
Your athletic shoes likely have an extra lace eyelet, and you might not know how to use it correctly… until now.
The menu bar is there to help you navigate your Mac seamlessly so that you can be your most productive self.
Subaru may have a brand new car for us, and it's not another giant Forester.
Audi's take on the Porsche Taycan looks almost exactly like the concept — and that's a good thing.
Clean air, full lungs, can't lose.
Here's how it works.
It's not clear whether Americans will get the new Land Cruiser...but these may be leaked photos of it.