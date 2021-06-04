Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Royal Enfield's New Meteor Motorcycle, the Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
royal enfield motorcycles
Royal Enfield

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Royal Enfield’s New Meteor Makes It Easy to Get Out and Explore by Motorcycle
royal enfield motorcycles
Royal Enfield

With a host of packages and accessories, an all-new design and an all-new engine, the Royal Enfield Meteor is the perfect motorcycle to explore on this summer.

LEARN MORE

10 New Gadgets to Have On Your Radar This Week
tech roundup
Gear Patrol

Including Sennheiser's noise-canceling headphones, Wyze's first vacuum and Google's $99 wireless earbuds.

LEARN MORE

13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
style
Courtesy

High-minded sweaters and sunglasses, a watch with a "panda" dial and more.

LEARN MORE

Meet the Cars and SUVs We're Driving This Spring
genesis gv80 front
Will Sabel Courtney

The days are growing longer — and we're hitting the open road.

LEARN MORE

The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks to Try in 2021
booze
Henry Phillips

Going out "for drinks" could mean something totally different once regular social gatherings return to the fold.

LEARN MORE

Can a Single Bike Really Do It All? This One Comes Damn Close
hudski doggler 12 speed city hybrid bike
Hudski

Taking cues from road, mountain and gravel bikes, the Hudski Doggler is designed to be insanely versatile. We put it to the test.

LEARN MORE

These Chronographs Recall Classic, Midcentury Watches
chrono
Henry Phillips

A new crop of reissued chronographs makes the case for leaving your dive watch at the door.

LEARN MORE

The Most Underrated Rolex Watches for First-Time Buyers
modern affordable rolex
Rolex

Rolex's overlooked models offer a ton of value and a (relatively) accessible entry point to the iconic brand.

LEARN MORE

The Best Rooftop Tents You Can Buy
front runner roof top tent
Front Runner

If you’ve always enjoyed the top bunk, you should invest in a rooftop car tent.

LEARN MORE

Celebrating 125 Years of Anchor Brewing Is to Celebrate American Craft Beer Itself
anchor brewing spraying kettles
Anchor Brewing

American craft beer would not be what it is today without Anchor Brewing's 125 years of contribution to pushing the envelope.

LEARN MORE

The 13 Best Camping Chairs of 2021
three collapsible camping chairs
Courtesy

Lightweight seating for every type of camping out there.

LEARN MORE

Seiko's Tough New Quartz Dive Watch Is No Cheap "Beater"
seiko
Courtesy

The Seiko "Tuna" dive watch is legendary, and this premium version means serious business.

LEARN MORE

12 Great Board Shorts to Buy Now
style
Courtesy

From Outerknown, Patagonia, Birdwell and more.

LEARN MORE

Want Black AirPods? Here Are Your Options
black airpods
sdfsd

Apple doesn't make black AirPods or black AirPods Pro (yet), but there are a few different ways you can get some anyway.

LEARN MORE

We Tracked Down the Leather Jackets John Mayer Wore in His New Music Video
mayer
Courtesy

They'll run you about $13,000 each.

LEARN MORE

Disable Amazon's Creepy New Echo Feature Before It Turns On
amazon
Amazon

If you have an Echo or Ring smart device in your house, Amazon is going to start sharing your Wi-Fi with your neighbors. Here's how to prevent that.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories