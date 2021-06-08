Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
Whether it's a new workout or diet, there are countless ways to maximize your health, but with InsideTracker, it's now easier than ever. InsideTracker analyzes your blood, DNA and data from fitness tracking devices to create a one-of-a-kind, science-backed action plan to help you reach your potential. InsideTracker uses a comprehensive blood test and a detailed analysis of twelve key biomarkers and applies that information in a way that informs everything from nutrition and diet to workouts and injury prevention. Plus, InsideTracker does the heavy lifting and interprets all of the data for you — it can even tell you which foods, supplements and lifestyle changes will help you arrive in your optimal zone. Having all of the fitness data in the world means if you don't know how to apply it which is why InsideTracker's plans are customizable, simple and tailored to you. The result? Better-than-ever performance and a longer, healthier life.
Now through 6/20, Gear Patrol readers can save 30 percent sitewide when they use the code GEARPATROL at checkout.
Price: $189
SHOP NOW
In this episode, Senior Staff Writer Tanner Bowden explains what's so difficult about buying used bikes online–and offers tips to make it much easier. Like so many other industries and hobbies, cycling has seen a pretty significant resurgence in the wake of our Coronavirus-related lifestyle changes, and perhaps you're newly in the market; maybe you're a cyclist of many years and looking for an upgrade.
LEARN MORE
Why would you get a car subscription instead of a car lease? Where should you get one from? Here's how to find out.
Do you really love coffee if you don't have a gooseneck kettle?
The tips, tricks and products you need to go green — and to help make the world a better place.
Glenmorangie wants you to make scotch-based cocktails with its newest release.
With truck versatility, 40 mpg in-town and a starting price of $20,000, this Ford could have Civic and Corolla buyers going pickup.
The best bags to haul and protect your photography equipment around town or into the mountains.
Styles that replicate the weave of 1985 Nike basketball laces.
From roads to gravel to single-track, this go-anywhere gear is ready to roll.
Awesome apparel, equipment, supplements and more at every price point.
From military roots to modern style.
Dirt-cheap but simply awesome, the Seiko 5 SNK is ripe for a return.
Christie's online auction includes a classic dress watch once owned by the American artist.
Each has been selected for its design, ergonomics and ability to toggle between sitting and standing positions.
The absolute best pellet smokers, whether you’re on a budget, tailgating or setting up your backyard dream kitchen.
Do you subscribe to Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited or YouTube Music?
The new truck will come with two engines, and even the lesser will overpower the old Tundra's V8.
Easy-wearing, nondescript and tough as nails, today’s best swim trunks can go from the beach to the bar — and everywhere in-between.