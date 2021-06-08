Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: A Personalized Wellness Plan, How to Live More Sustainably & More

By Gear Patrol
inside tracker man working out
Inside Tracker

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Take Your Health and Wellness to the Next Level with InsideTracker
inside tracker man working out
Inside Tracker

Whether it's a new workout or diet, there are countless ways to maximize your health, but with InsideTracker, it's now easier than ever. InsideTracker analyzes your blood, DNA and data from fitness tracking devices to create a one-of-a-kind, science-backed action plan to help you reach your potential. InsideTracker uses a comprehensive blood test and a detailed analysis of twelve key biomarkers and applies that information in a way that informs everything from nutrition and diet to workouts and injury prevention. Plus, InsideTracker does the heavy lifting and interprets all of the data for you — it can even tell you which foods, supplements and lifestyle changes will help you arrive in your optimal zone. Having all of the fitness data in the world means if you don't know how to apply it which is why InsideTracker's plans are customizable, simple and tailored to you. The result? Better-than-ever performance and a longer, healthier life.

Now through 6/20, Gear Patrol readers can save 30 percent sitewide when they use the code GEARPATROL at checkout.

Price: $189

Why Is Buying a Used Bike Online So Difficult?
tanner
Gear Patrol

In this episode, Senior Staff Writer Tanner Bowden explains what's so difficult about buying used bikes online–and offers tips to make it much easier. Like so many other industries and hobbies, cycling has seen a pretty significant resurgence in the wake of our Coronavirus-related lifestyle changes, and perhaps you're newly in the market; maybe you're a cyclist of many years and looking for an upgrade.

A Guide to Car Subscription Plans in 2021
porsche subscription drive subscribe
Porsche

Why would you get a car subscription instead of a car lease? Where should you get one from? Here's how to find out.

The 5 Best Gooseneck Kettles to Improve Your Pour Over Technique
bonavita variable temperature electric kettle
Bonavita

Do you really love coffee if you don't have a gooseneck kettle?

How to Live a More Sustainable Life
how to live sustainably
Gear Patrol

The tips, tricks and products you need to go green — and to help make the world a better place.

A Scotch Meant for Mixing (Not Sipping) And 7 Other New Home Releases
x by glenmorangie, jono pandolfi pet bowls, and brooklinen
Courtesy

Glenmorangie wants you to make scotch-based cocktails with its newest release.

The Ford Maverick Is a Whole New Kind of Pickup Truck
ford maverick 2022 compact pickup truck
Ford

With truck versatility, 40 mpg in-town and a starting price of $20,000, this Ford could have Civic and Corolla buyers going pickup.

The Best Camera Backpacks of 2021
three camera backpacks
Courtesy

The best bags to haul and protect your photography equipment around town or into the mountains.

Custom Laces That Give Your Kicks a Classic Look
foxtrot laces
Foxtrot Uniform

Styles that replicate the weave of 1985 Nike basketball laces.

These New Bikes and Accessories Can Conquer Any Surface
best bike and accessories
Courtesy

From roads to gravel to single-track, this go-anywhere gear is ready to roll.

The Best Fitness Gifts for Him
best fitness gifts
Courtesy

Awesome apparel, equipment, supplements and more at every price point.

The Fascinating and Humble History of the NATO Watch Strap
hodinkee shop nato strap
Hodinkee Shop

From military roots to modern style.

Seiko Should Bring Back its Classic, Affordable Field Watch
seiko snk field watch with plant shadows
Hunter Kelley

Dirt-cheap but simply awesome, the Seiko 5 SNK is ripe for a return.

Andy Warhol's Patek Philippe Watch Can Be Yours, But Act Fast
style
Courtesy

Christie's online auction includes a classic dress watch once owned by the American artist.

The 11 Best Standing Desks for the Home or Office
desks
Courtesy

Each has been selected for its design, ergonomics and ability to toggle between sitting and standing positions.

The 10 Best Pellet Smokers and Grills You Can Buy in 2021
best pellet grills gear patrol traeger 575
Courtesy

The absolute best pellet smokers, whether you’re on a budget, tailgating or setting up your backyard dream kitchen.

How to Boost the Audio Quality of Apple Music and Spotify
sennheisers noise canceling headphones are a beautiful blend of old and new gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

Do you subscribe to Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited or YouTube Music?

Toyota Says We'll Be 'Blown Away' by the New Tundra's Engine
2022 toyota tundra front end
Toyota

The new truck will come with two engines, and even the lesser will overpower the old Tundra's V8.

The Best Swim Trunks for Summer Aren’t Just for Swimming
style
Courtesy

Easy-wearing, nondescript and tough as nails, today’s best swim trunks can go from the beach to the bar — and everywhere in-between.

