Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Makes Luxury SUVs Feel Overpriced Stellantis The Summit Reserve Grand Cherokee L may have the best luxury SUV interior — period. LEARN MORE

All the Pocket Knife Knowledge You Need to Know Before Buying Gear Patrol In this episode, Senior Staff Writer Tanner Bowden unloads his pocket knife knowledge and offers up a wealth of advice to inform your next EDC purchase. Tanner also discusses why the pocket knife's blend of form and function is beloved by so many. LEARN MORE

The Best New Outdoor Gear Releases of June 2021 Courtesy Mountain Hardwear's new backpacking pack, Rapha's mountain bike collection and more. LEARN MORE

Why L.L. Bean Makes the Best Tote Bag, According to Style Experts L.L. Bean Eight names reflect on the utilitarian bag that set the canvas tote craze in motion. LEARN MORE

The 9 Best Family Cars for New Dads Hyundai New parents need cars that are safe, practical, and reasonably priced. Here are some options that are more fun than minivans. LEARN MORE

There’s a Great Seiko Dive Watch for Every Budget Seiko Whether you're well-heeled or strapped for cash, Seiko has a cool diver for your price range. LEARN MORE

Tips to Become a Google Photos Power User Google Google Photos is free, powerful, available on all platforms, and even comes with free cloud storage, all of which makes it the easy go-to choice for consolidating and organizing your photo library. LEARN MORE

Should New Dads Buy Birth-Year Watches for Their Kids? Patek Philippe Here's what to consider when looking for your child's future heirloom. LEARN MORE

The 25 Best Chronograph Watches Gear Patrol This comprehensive guide to chronographs covers history, important terms to know, and the best models available at any price. LEARN MORE

All the AirTag Accessories You Need to Know About Apple We've rounded all the AirTag accessories. From keychains to mounts, croakies to clips. LEARN MORE

This New Adidas Running Shoe Promises to Be — and Sell Out — Crazy Fast Courtesy Mark your calendars for the Adios Pro 2, which drops tomorrow morning. LEARN MORE

Mazda Announced Some Massive Lineup Changes Coming Very Soon Mazda The new Mazda 6 could be even cooler. But what happens to the MX-5 Miata? LEARN MORE

The Best Tote Bags to Take to the Beach Courtesy All the best beach-ready totes from simple canvas classics to feature-packed carryalls. LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Weed Vapes for a Better High Henry Phillips Getting smoked out doesn’t mean you have to spark up. LEARN MORE

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need to Know Gear Patrol Amazon Prime Day is happening again June 21-22, 2021. Here's everything you need to know to start preparing to save along with some early Prime Day deals you can shop now. LEARN MORE

Harley-Davidson's New LiveWire Electric Motorcyle Has a Name Buddy Wilinski An uncovered document has more details about Harley's hip new electric bike. LEARN MORE

The 7 Best Headlamps for Any Adventure Courtesy By providing hands-free light headlamps are indispensable for any outdoor activity. LEARN MORE

