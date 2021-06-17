Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
What to Know Before Buying a Pocket Knife
The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $100
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Gifts to Help Reduce Stress This Father’s Day

Today in Gear: The Best Seiko Dive Watches, AirTag Accessories You Need to Know About & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
seiko dive watches
Seiko

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Makes Luxury SUVs Feel Overpriced
jeep grand cherokee l
Stellantis

The Summit Reserve Grand Cherokee L may have the best luxury SUV interior — period.

All the Pocket Knife Knowledge You Need to Know Before Buying
tanner bowden and pocket knives
Gear Patrol

In this episode, Senior Staff Writer Tanner Bowden unloads his pocket knife knowledge and offers up a wealth of advice to inform your next EDC purchase. Tanner also discusses why the pocket knife's blend of form and function is beloved by so many.

The Best New Outdoor Gear Releases of June 2021
best new outdoor gear june
Courtesy

Mountain Hardwear's new backpacking pack, Rapha's mountain bike collection and more.

Why L.L. Bean Makes the Best Tote Bag, According to Style Experts
boat totes
L.L. Bean

Eight names reflect on the utilitarian bag that set the canvas tote craze in motion.

The 9 Best Family Cars for New Dads
hyundai santa fe
Hyundai

New parents need cars that are safe, practical, and reasonably priced. Here are some options that are more fun than minivans.

There’s a Great Seiko Dive Watch for Every Budget
seiko dive watches
Seiko

Whether you're well-heeled or strapped for cash, Seiko has a cool diver for your price range.

Tips to Become a Google Photos Power User
google photos
Google

Google Photos is free, powerful, available on all platforms, and even comes with free cloud storage, all of which makes it the easy go-to choice for consolidating and organizing your photo library.

Should New Dads Buy Birth-Year Watches for Their Kids?
birth year watch
Patek Philippe

Here's what to consider when looking for your child's future heirloom.

The 25 Best Chronograph Watches
best chronograph watches
Gear Patrol

This comprehensive guide to chronographs covers history, important terms to know, and the best models available at any price.

All the AirTag Accessories You Need to Know About
airtags
Apple

We've rounded all the AirTag accessories. From keychains to mounts, croakies to clips.

This New Adidas Running Shoe Promises to Be — and Sell Out — Crazy Fast
style
Courtesy

Mark your calendars for the Adios Pro 2, which drops tomorrow morning.

Mazda Announced Some Massive Lineup Changes Coming Very Soon
mazda cx 30
Mazda

The new Mazda 6 could be even cooler. But what happens to the MX-5 Miata?

The Best Tote Bags to Take to the Beach
style
Courtesy

All the best beach-ready totes from simple canvas classics to feature-packed carryalls.

The 10 Best Weed Vapes for a Better High
best weed vaporizers
Henry Phillips

Getting smoked out doesn’t mean you have to spark up.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need to Know
prime day hero 2020
Gear Patrol

Amazon Prime Day is happening again June 21-22, 2021. Here's everything you need to know to start preparing to save along with some early Prime Day deals you can shop now.

Harley-Davidson's New LiveWire Electric Motorcyle Has a Name
livewire motorcycle
Buddy Wilinski

An uncovered document has more details about Harley's hip new electric bike.

The 7 Best Headlamps for Any Adventure
three headlamps
Courtesy

By providing hands-free light headlamps are indispensable for any outdoor activity.

