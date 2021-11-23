The times, they are a-changing at Dodge. And it's all going down a bit sooner than we thought. We knew Dodge pledged to have an electric muscle car by 2024 and enacted a weird two-year advent calendar of events in the buildup to its release; we didn't know that that would be the end of the run for the brand's current muscle cars.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis recently confirmed to Motor Authority that the Charger and Challenger — and their Hellcat engines — will cease production by 2024. Motor Trend, who also spoke to Kuniskis, offered further details on the three new Dodge vehicles that will replace them.

We'll see the Electric Muscle Car concept next year

Kuniskis confirmed to Motor Trend that Dodge will unveil its electric muscle car concept by the second quarter of 2022 at the latest. It will run on Stellantis's new "STLA large EV" platform, one of four electric vehicle platforms the conglomerate is reportedly developing — and one that will purportedly offer up to 500 miles of range.

A Dodge plug-in hybrid will enter production before the end of 2022

Dodge will also unveil a plug-in hybrid soon, and put it into production by the end of 2022. The report says it will be a new vehicle — not a current-gen Durango sporting the Jeep Wrangler 4xe powertrain. No word from Motor Trend on whether it will still use that engine (though that would be logical, given the timeframe).

Dodge will produce a mysterious third vehicle

Kuniskis noted to Motor Trend that Dodge has a third vehicle coming. What he did not mention is what that vehicle would be. He just said that it would be a "very, very, very significant car at the end of the year." (Here's a hoping that a revival of the Dodge Magnum wagon is the sort of thing that would require such a multitude of verys.)

Here's why Dodge is getting rid of the Charger and Challenger

When PSA Group merged with FCA to form Stellantis, most presumed that the new mega-conglomerate would trim down the number of brands. Dodge was thought to be one of the brands on the chopping block. Jeep sells profitable SUVs; Ram sells profitable pickup trucks. But cranking out emissions fine-courting V8-powered Chargers and Challengers on the aging Chrysler LX platform ad infinitum was not a way forward for Dodge.

It's not clear whether and how successfully Dodge can convert its enthusiast base to "eMuscle." But the brand will need to do so to survive.

