Toyota's Badass New Hot Hatch Is Coming This Week

Look out, VW Golf R.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota gr corolla hot hatch teaser image
Toyota

Toyota has an onslaught of cool new cars coming. We're still waiting for the new TNGA-F platform-based 4Runner and Tacoma and some awesome-looking electric vehicles. But one long-awaited Toyota product will arrive this week. Toyota confirmed a March 31st at 9:30 PM launch for the long-teased GR Corolla hot hatchback.

toyota gr corolla teaser image
Toyota

GR stands for Gazoo Racing. And the new GR Corolla will be anything but a boring economy car. It will be a bigger version of the delightful GR Yaris that Toyota launched in other markets but kept out of America. Reports expect the GR Corolla to pack the potent turbocharged 1.3-liter inline-three as the GR Yaris. The "GR Four" in the teaser photo refers to the all-wheel-drive system that should also be ported over from the GR Yaris.

The hot hatch will pack a six-speed manual transmission — necessary equipment for any engaging combustion hot hatchback — though a Japanese report suggested Toyota may follow the Subaru WRX's lead with a CVT option.

Last year, a Toyota dealer leak suggested the GR Corolla could get a power bump to close to 300 horsepower; the GR Yaris tops out at 268 horsepower in a high-po GRMN version. That leak also said the GR Corolla would get a manual-only rally edition with a rear-seat delete.

The Drive reported that the GR Corolla will get a factory widebody and could get a starting price in the $30,000s, slotting between the new GR 86 and the base model Supra 2.0. That price point would position the GR Corolla perfectly to rival the all-new 2022 Volkswagen Golf R and the upcoming Honda Civic Type R.

