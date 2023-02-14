Subaru has been somewhat of a parodox in the automotive world. The stereotypical crunchy, nature-living Subaru buyer does not jibe with Subaru vehicles, which have been behind the times on fuel economy. The low-range Solterra is the one EV effort thus far. And none of Subaru's big-selling SUVs above the Crosstrek offer a hybrid. But that's about to change.

During Subaru's latest earnings call, Tomoaki Emori, Subaru's chief general manager of global planning, mentioned that Subaru needs "strong hybrids and electric vehicles" and that the brand will need to offer "several models in (their) EV lineup" in America by 2025; America accounts for around 75% of Subaru's sales globally.

Why has Subaru fallen behind on hybrids and EVs?

Much of Subaru's technical development is tied in with Toyota, by far the largest Subaru shareholder with a 20% holding. Toyota has been the loudest EV skeptic among major car brands — only the heavily related Toyota bZ4X, Solterra (built by Toyota) and Lexus RZ have emerged thus far. And Subaru setting sales record after sales record without hybrids (before Pandemic-related supply chain issues) mitigated the need for them.

But Toyota is now making a hard pivot toward EVs themselves and expanding its hybrid engine offerings. So we can expect that impetus to trickle down to the Subaru lineup. And Subaru will likely have to lean heavily on Toyota's manufacturing to get new EVs on the road by mid-decade.

Keep an eye on the next-gen Subaru Forester

Subaru is launching the new Crosstrek and new Impreza in 2023. Next up for an overhaul in 2024 (potentially for the 2025 model year) will be the Forester. Speculation is that it could share a hybrid powertrain with the RAV4 Hybrid (which would be a substantial power upgrade) and even get the RAV4 Prime's unit for a probably pricey PHEV option with 40-plus miles of EV range. We wouldn't discount an all-electric model either.

