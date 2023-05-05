Like almost every other corporate entity, Ram recognized the unofficial "Star Wars" holiday May the Fourth over social media. But they used the occasion to tease a Ram product reveal on May 10th. We don't know precisely what is happening on May 10th yet. But we do have an educated guess. And it could be very significant for Ram truck buyers.

What is the "new force" Ram is talking about

So the desert imagery doesn't quite line up. But our best guess (echoed by TFL Truck) would be that "force" references Stellantis's new Hurricane turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. And revealing it on 5/10 may not be coincidental. Stellantis has a higher-output "Twin-Turbo 510" version of that engine.

Ram replacing the 5.7-liter V8 with the Hurricane inline-six would make a lot of sense

If you filter out the 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX, the Ram 1500 engine lineup is a bit dated and underwhelming. It tops out with the 5.7-liter V8 pushing out 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. The high-output Twin-Turbo 510 model puts out 510 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. And even the standard output still delivers a more impressive 420 hp and 468 lb-ft. They're smooth. They're potent. They're even slightly more efficient. And you don't launch a new combustion engine in the 2020s if not to use it.

We've already seen Jeep make a similar transition with the Grand Wagoneer

Jeep has already begun phasing out its V8s. Wagoneer vehicles use the same platform as the Ram 1500. Jeep has introduced the Hurricane inline-six engine alongside the V8 in the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models. It's the only option on the extended-wheelbase Wagoneer L models.

Dodge is also phasing out its V8s

Dodge is ditching the V8 for Hurricane inline-six power. Hemi V8s will no longer be in the lineup after the 2023 model year — though Dodge plans to let owners live that V8 life to the fullest while still selling them.

Does this mean Ram is killing the V8?

Probably not immediately or entirely in this generation. We'd expect a phase-out of the 5.7-liter V8 to look similar to what Jeep is doing with the Wagoneers. The Hurricane engines would likely be phased in and may become the only option on upper-level trims.

We could see the 5.7-liter V8 linger for a bit; Ford still offers a 5.0-liter V8 for those that want it in the F-150. But like the F-150, we expect Ram buyers to transition over without a perceptible fuss.