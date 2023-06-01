What's the Toyota Tacoma Towing Capacity? Here's What You Need to Know

The Toyota Tacoma is one of our favorite pickup trucks on the market. We have a soft spot for the current third-generation available at dealers. And we’re excited for the all-new fourth-generation model arriving soon for 2024.

One of the primary questions with any pickup truck is how much it can tow. With the Tacoma — renowned for offering a wide variety of models for every buyer — that’s a complex question. Here is everything you need to know about the towing capacity for the 2023 and 2024 Toyota Tacoma.

Toyota

How much can the 2023 Toyota Tacoma tow?

Every 2023 Toyota Tacoma can tow at least 3,500 pounds. The maximum tow rating for a 2023 Toyota Tacoma is 6,800 pounds. To achieve the max tow rating, you need the shorter Access Cab, rear-wheel-drive and the V6 engine with the automatic transmission. The larger double cab with that configuration can tow up to 6,700 pounds with the five-foot short bed or 6,600 pounds with the six-foot long bed.

Opting for four-wheel-drive diminishes the Tacoma’s towing capacity a bit. Access cab 4WD Tacomas can tow up to 6,500 pounds. Double cabs can tow up to 6,400 pounds. The top-of-the-range TRD Pro model is rated to tow 6,400 pounds.

toyota

Where does the 2023 Toyota Tacoma rank for towing capacity?

The 2023 Toyota Tacoma is not the best midsize truck for towing. The Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon and Jeep Gladiator can tow 7,700 pounds in top-spec. And the Ford Ranger can tow 7,500 pounds. The Tacoma does beat out the Nissan Frontier (6,720 pounds) and the Honda Ridgeline (5,000 pounds).

Toyota

How much can the 2024 Toyota Tacoma tow?

Toyota has not given us the complete tow ratings for the 2024 Tacoma lineup yet. What we do know is that the 2024 Tacoma will tow up to 6,500 pounds with the gas iForce engine and the automatic transmission. Capacity dips to 6,000 pounds with the new iForce Max hybrid engine.