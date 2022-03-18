The first widely popular hybrid car in America was the Toyota Prius. Sure, it was downright revolutionary, but the Prius has also long represented the antithesis of a fun car. It's slow, it looks super dorky, and if you find your pulse racing while driving a Prius, it's probably because you snuck a couple of extra espresso shots into your Starbucks order.

For car enthusiasts, the Prius has given hybrids a bad rap. But modern hybrids have gotten much better. They don't just deliver efficiency and EV-only range; they also deploy their extra electric power for performance, smoothing out inefficiencies, supplementing low-end torque, and even cribbing tech from Formula 1 engines. The hybrid has become the preferred option for some of our absolute favorite vehicles.

Here are 11 new fun hybrid we would happily drive daily.