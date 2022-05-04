In the car world these days, "go big or go home" has arguably been replaced with a new axiom: go fancy or go home. From Kia to Bentley, carmakers are going more upscale with nearly every model. It makes a certain degree of sense: automotive engineering and development has advanced to the point where there's really no such thing as a bad car anymore, at least on sale new in America; given that, the easiest way to woo buyers is to simply offer more of what's already good.

GMC, however, has already been doing this for quite some time — and quite successfully — with its Denali sub-brand. After starting out as a fancier version of the Yukon decades ago, it's since spread to the entire GMC line, and reaped mighty profits for General Motors's original-truck-and-SUV division along the way.

So, where do you go when you've already gone premium? You double down, of course. GMC's new Denali Ultimate sub-sub-brand takes the existing fancy trim and elevates it further, adding even more tech, more elegance and more high-end materials to the mix. And, after launching on the 2022 GMC Sierra, the new trim level has now moved across the lot to the 2023 Yukon.