Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
These 3 R&R Florida Vacays Are Calling Your Name
3
The 12+ Best Smart Home Devices Under $50
4
The Hamilton Khaki Field Murph Watch, Tested
5
Danner Makes it Easy to Restore Your Go-To Boots

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Ineos Grenadier: Everything You Need to Know

It's not an old Defender. But it's the closest thing you'll be able to buy to one aesthetically.

By Tyler Duffy
ineos grenadier 02
Ineos

There are several new cars arriving to America in 2023. One of the most intriguing — for several reasons — is the Ineos Grenadier. Ineos isn't a traditional car manufacturer, it's a multinational chemicals firm. The Grenadier is the name of a pub where the idea was conceived. And the vehicle itself isn't a sleek, modern electric car touting its infotainment tech; it's a boxy, gas-powered off-roader harkening back (quite strongly) to the classic Land Rover Defender.

Here's what you need to know about the Ineos Grenadier.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
So the Grenadier looks a lot like an old Land Rover Defender?
fbl fra ligue1 nice psg
VALERY HACHEGetty Images

Yes. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe reportedly tried to buy the old Defender tooling and designs from Land Rover to keep it in production. Land Rover declined to sell it. So Ineos is building a vehicle that’s (heavily) inspired by the Defender and aims to be the better, modernized version of it Land Rover declined to build.

What is the Ineos Grenadier?
ineos grenadier 03
Ineos

It’s a five-seater SUV. In America, it will be powered by a BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine putting out 282 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque; Europeans also get a diesel option. It uses an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and a permanent four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case.

There are three Ineos Grenadier trims
ineos grenadier 01
Ineos

The Grenadier currently comes in three trims. There’s a base Grenadier trim. And there are two special edition trims, the Trialmaster and the Fieldmaster. The Trialmaster is an extreme off-roading edition outfitted with features like front and rear locking differentials, BF Goodrich All-Terrain TA K02 tires and a raised air intake. The Fieldmaster is more of a luxury and tech trim with heated seats.

You may have noticed that Trialmaster and Fieldmaster are Belstaff jackets. That’s not coincidental. Jim Ratcliffe owns Belstaff. And the corresponding jacket is included when you order a special edition trim.

Wait didn’t I read something about hydrogen and electric Grenadiers?
ineos grenadier 04
Ineos

Yes and Yes. Ineos is launching the Grenadier with conventional combustion and diesel powertrains. Britain is outlawing combustion and diesel powertrains beginning in 2030. So the Grenadier and future Ineos vehicles need to find another source of propulsion.

Ineos is a major supplier of hydrogen. The brand signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai back in 2020 to explore development opportunities with hydrogen. But the brand has put hydrogen Grenadier development on the backburner due to a lack of infrastructure.

Ineos has confirmed it is working on an electric SUV that will be less off-road capable than the Grenadier but still capable. It’s supposed to arrive by 2026 and it will use a third-party skateboard EV platform.

The Ineos Grenadier has a “toot horn”
107th tour de france 2020 training team ineos grenadiers
Tim de WaeleGetty Images

One of Jim Ratcliffe’s many interests is cycling. The Grenadier comes with a toot horn, which allows the driver to press a button on the wheel to gently alert cyclists to the vehicle’s presence without startling them with the full-bore horn.

How much does the Ineos Grenadier cost?
ineos grenadier 06
Ineos

Ineos has not announced U.S. pricing for the Grenadier yet. Australian Grenadier pricing works after recent price increases out to about $65,000 for the base model and $75,000 for the Trialmaster and Fieldmaster versions. Manufacturing is happening in France, so the Grenadier will not be available for the federal tax credit.

When can I buy an Ineos Grenadier?
ineos grenadier 09
Ineos

The Ineos Grenadier officially entered production in October 2022. And it has been going out in the media fleet to reviewers in Europe. American availability is expected later in 2023. And you can reserve a build slot with a refundable $450 deposit.

The 2024 Toyota 4Runner: Everything You Need to Know
toyota 4runner
Toyota

The 4Runner is due for a redesign. Here's what to expect.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From How-To's & Explainers
Why You Should Spring for a Smart Air Purifier
True or False: Can You Really 'Look' Tired?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to Get Salt Stains Off Your Boots
Is Vintage Glassware Safe to Use?
Why You Won't Own a Car by 2050
How to Wash a Backpack the Right Way
What Exactly Is the Japandi Design Style?
This New York Fashion Week Felt Like Right Now
How to Get Apple Music for Free
An Expert Explains How Often You Should Shampoo