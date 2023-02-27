Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Ineos Grenadier: Everything You Need to Know
It's not an old Defender. But it's the closest thing you'll be able to buy to one aesthetically.
There are several new cars arriving to America in 2023. One of the most intriguing — for several reasons — is the Ineos Grenadier. Ineos isn't a traditional car manufacturer, it's a multinational chemicals firm. The Grenadier is the name of a pub where the idea was conceived. And the vehicle itself isn't a sleek, modern electric car touting its infotainment tech; it's a boxy, gas-powered off-roader harkening back (quite strongly) to the classic Land Rover Defender.
Here's what you need to know about the Ineos Grenadier.
Yes. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe reportedly tried to buy the old Defender tooling and designs from Land Rover to keep it in production. Land Rover declined to sell it. So Ineos is building a vehicle that’s (heavily) inspired by the Defender and aims to be the better, modernized version of it Land Rover declined to build.
It’s a five-seater SUV. In America, it will be powered by a BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine putting out 282 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque; Europeans also get a diesel option. It uses an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and a permanent four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case.
The Grenadier currently comes in three trims. There’s a base Grenadier trim. And there are two special edition trims, the Trialmaster and the Fieldmaster. The Trialmaster is an extreme off-roading edition outfitted with features like front and rear locking differentials, BF Goodrich All-Terrain TA K02 tires and a raised air intake. The Fieldmaster is more of a luxury and tech trim with heated seats.
You may have noticed that Trialmaster and Fieldmaster are Belstaff jackets. That’s not coincidental. Jim Ratcliffe owns Belstaff. And the corresponding jacket is included when you order a special edition trim.
Yes and Yes. Ineos is launching the Grenadier with conventional combustion and diesel powertrains. Britain is outlawing combustion and diesel powertrains beginning in 2030. So the Grenadier and future Ineos vehicles need to find another source of propulsion.
Ineos is a major supplier of hydrogen. The brand signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai back in 2020 to explore development opportunities with hydrogen. But the brand has put hydrogen Grenadier development on the backburner due to a lack of infrastructure.
Ineos has confirmed it is working on an electric SUV that will be less off-road capable than the Grenadier but still capable. It’s supposed to arrive by 2026 and it will use a third-party skateboard EV platform.
One of Jim Ratcliffe’s many interests is cycling. The Grenadier comes with a toot horn, which allows the driver to press a button on the wheel to gently alert cyclists to the vehicle’s presence without startling them with the full-bore horn.
Ineos has not announced U.S. pricing for the Grenadier yet. Australian Grenadier pricing works after recent price increases out to about $65,000 for the base model and $75,000 for the Trialmaster and Fieldmaster versions. Manufacturing is happening in France, so the Grenadier will not be available for the federal tax credit.
The Ineos Grenadier officially entered production in October 2022. And it has been going out in the media fleet to reviewers in Europe. American availability is expected later in 2023. And you can reserve a build slot with a refundable $450 deposit.
