The Ineos Grenadier: Everything You Need to Know

Yes and Yes. Ineos is launching the Grenadier with conventional combustion and diesel powertrains. Britain is outlawing combustion and diesel powertrains beginning in 2030. So the Grenadier and future Ineos vehicles need to find another source of propulsion.

Ineos is a major supplier of hydrogen. The brand signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai back in 2020 to explore development opportunities with hydrogen. But the brand has put hydrogen Grenadier development on the backburner due to a lack of infrastructure.



Ineos has confirmed it is working on an electric SUV that will be less off-road capable than the Grenadier but still capable. It’s supposed to arrive by 2026 and it will use a third-party skateboard EV platform.