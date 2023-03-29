It wasn't all that long ago that the idea of BMW building a giant, eight-passenger SUV would have seemed downright heretical. Sedans, coupes, wagons and convertibles have been Bimmer's stock in trade most of its existence; it waited until the very end of the 20th century to jump on the sport-utility bandwagon, even though manufacturers had been using the term for the fast-growing category for more than a decade and models like the Ford Explorer, Chevy Tahoe and Jeep Grand Cherokee had proven the immense demand for family cars that combined four-wheel-drive grip and a civilized ride.

Of course, to paraphrase Mr. Zimmerman, the times have been a-changing. Here in 2023, the X7 isn't even the most controversial model BMW builds on this platform; that honor would have to go to the plus-sized plug-in-hybrid performance SUV called the BMW XM, the M division's first unique car since the M1. But the X7 has been around long enough (and sold enough copies) to earn a mid-life-cycle refresh, clearly demonstrating that, while true Bimmer believers may still cry fowl, the market says otherwise.

So with the X7 freshly updated for the 2023 model year, I took it for a spin in and around the greater New York area to see how it would handle the urban and suburban chores that the vast majority of these big BMWs will spend their lives performing. Here's what I found.

2023 BMW X7: What We Think

The X7 is one of the best choices in the large luxury SUV category, especially if that third row of seats will be used more occasionally than regularly. Its car-like (at least for a large SUV) performance, ride and handling make it easy, even fun to drive for such a big beast. While 2023's updates are on the milder side, and the facelift's visual appeal is very much a matter of taste, the interior upgrades have overall made it an even more comfortable and enjoyable place to occupy while driving.

The 2023 BMW X7: Testing Notes