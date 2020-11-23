The Best Workout Clothing Black Friday Deals We Could Find (So Far)

With seemingly every Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale starting early this year, it can be difficult to sift through everything and find the best of the best. We decided to do some of the legwork for you. Whether you're a seasoned pro looking to add some elite pieces to your workout wardrobe or someone just looking for a comfortable pair of sweats for a Sunday run (that one is me), there is a deal for you.
You can save up to 65% on the deals we found, but don't wait, some of these items will sell out before you can say Turkey Day 5K.
$68 $24 (65% off)
Signature OV comfort in a hi-vis color perfect for winter.
$148 $89 (40% off)
This merino wool-blend is designed to retain heat with free range of movement.
$98 $59 (40% off)
Equally good as a base layer or by itself, this hoodie lets you breathe while keeping you covered.
$128 $89 (30% off)
At home at the gym or on a Sunday run, joggers are a must have.
$58-$68 $48-$58 (15%-17% off)
Buy two pairs of shorts from Ten Thousand and they'll knock $20 off the price.
$58-$68 $48-$58 (15%-17% off)
Pair these with the Interval Short for an unbeatable duo.
$128 $89 (30% off)
90s soccer vibes anyone?
$68 $47 (30% off)
The perfect any-time-any-place workout shirt.
$120 $100 (20% off)
Nike really doesn't do wrong — this is no exception.
$40 $28 (30% off)
Crush your personal best with these two-in-one shorts from Adidas.
Early Black Friday Deals
Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $126.00 ($54 off) w/ code GETSHOES
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$220.00 $132.00 ($88 off)
The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. At close to $100, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.
$128.00 $96.00 ($32 off)
One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos that rarely go on sale. Sturdy, functional and ready to go anywhere, they make for a technical alternative to chinos or jeans.
$98 $78 ($20 off)
Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.
$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$105.00 $61.00 ($44 off)
With temperature adjustability in one-degree increments, temperature hold and a gooseneck spout, this electric kettle from a trusted brand has you covered from your morning pour-over to afternoon tea.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$569.00 $349.00 ($220 off)
Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.