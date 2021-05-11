Some of the Best Cheap Bourbon Is Even More Affordable Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
When we launched our Bourbon Bracket to run alongside March Madness, we had a sneaky suspicion that the winner would be a whiskey for the everyman. We were right. Buffalo Trace beat out the competition to take the crown as the best bourbon around today. What is awesome about that is, it is an immensely affordable bourbon.
Normally hovering around $30, Buffalo Trace is a bang-for-your-buck option that always delivers, whether you're looking to drink it straight, on the rocks, or however you like to imbibe.
Right now, the affordable option is even more affordable at Caskers, where the price has dropped down to only $24. This isn't a blockbuster deal, but picking up a bottle or two (and maybe one for dad or a grad) when it's marked down like this is never a bad idea. And it's a breath of fresh air in a category that continues to see prices soaring.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
The Urban Assault from Mystery Ranch is great for urban environments, but it is also born in the outdoors and made from tough-as-nails materials that stand up to the needs of forest firefighters, and the military.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.
