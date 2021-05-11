Today's Top Stories
Some of the Best Cheap Bourbon Is Even More Affordable Right Now

Buffalo Trace, winner of our March Bourbon Bracket, is under $25 right now at Caskers.

buffalo trace
Buffalo Trace

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today's Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When we launched our Bourbon Bracket to run alongside March Madness, we had a sneaky suspicion that the winner would be a whiskey for the everyman. We were right. Buffalo Trace beat out the competition to take the crown as the best bourbon around today. What is awesome about that is, it is an immensely affordable bourbon.

Normally hovering around $30, Buffalo Trace is a bang-for-your-buck option that always delivers, whether you're looking to drink it straight, on the rocks, or however you like to imbibe.

Right now, the affordable option is even more affordable at Caskers, where the price has dropped down to only $24. This isn't a blockbuster deal, but picking up a bottle or two (and maybe one for dad or a grad) when it's marked down like this is never a bad idea. And it's a breath of fresh air in a category that continues to see prices soaring.

SHOP NOW


Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville amazon.com
$600 $700

$100 OFF (14%)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$78 $98

$20 OFF (20%)

Flint and Tinder has not only perfected the hooded sweatshirt, but it has committed to its customers by guaranteeing the hoodie for 10-years, no matter what happens to it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE RELEASES OF APRIL

Timex Q Stainless Steel Watch
Timex Q Stainless Steel Watch
skimresources.com
$130 $179

$49 OFF (27%)

This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Mystery Ranch Urban Assault 21L Pack
Mystery Ranch Urban Assault 21L Pack
Mystery Ranch moosejaw.com
$85 $125

$40 OFF (32%)

The Urban Assault from Mystery Ranch is great for urban environments, but it is also born in the outdoors and made from tough-as-nails materials that stand up to the needs of forest firefighters, and the military.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS AND BACKPACKS

Misen Steak Knives
Misen Steak Knives
knives skimresources.com
$64 $80

$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)

Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
skimresources.com
$115 $145

$30 OFF W/ CODE GOODTASTE30 (21%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office for a while longer, it may be time to actually invest in a nice chair for the home office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
skimresources.com
$120 $150

$30 OFF W/ CODE MOM2021 (20%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
skimresources.com
$463 $545

$82 OFF (15%)

Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually striking and a great value. Every GP staffer sits in one of these at the office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror skimresources.com
$1,495 $1,745

FREE SHIPPING AND INSTALLATION W/ CODE MAY21 ($250 VALUE)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

