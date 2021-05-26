Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Looking for a Yeti Mug? Buy One Now While They're on Sale at Moosejaw

The Yeti Rambler mugs, tumblers and glasses are some of our favorite drinkware that you can buy. And some are eligible for a 20% discount at Moosejaw.

yeti rambler 20 oz
Yeti

When it comes to the world of insulated mugs and tumblers, Yeti is the pinnacle. Every time we see them go on sale, they almost always sell out (thanks to our voracious Gear Patrol readers, in part). Right now, you can get a handful of drinkware from Yeti on sale at Moosejaw as part of its Memorial Day sale, you just need to use the code BURRITO for 20 percent off.

Unfortunately, not all Yeti products are eligible for the sale (coolers are one of those unfortunate exclusions). Some of the mugs on offer are the classic 20oz tumblers, 14oz mug, and 30oz tumbler, plus a bunch of other cap combinations, including the straw cap and chug cap. You can also pick up the Colster Can Insulator in multiple sizes. Or even the Panga Backpack and Panga Duffel. Head over to Moosejaw with haste, stock won't last all week.

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
skimresources.com
$254 $300

$46 OFF W/ CODE COOLBREWSUMMER (15%)

The Ode from Fellow not only looks amazing on your counter, but it is quiet and powerful, ensuring that you get a perfect grind without waking the entire neighborhood. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE ODE

Danner Vertigo 917
Danner Vertigo 917
Danner skimresources.com
$154 $220

$66 OFF (30%)

Whether you're just headed to your city park or hiking in the mountains, the Danner Vertigo 917 will keep your dogs from barking and give you the traction you need no matter what. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

VSSL Java Coffee Grinder
VSSL Java Coffee Grinder
skimresources.com
$1,338.00
SHOP NOW

$30 OFF (20%)

VSSL has made something exceptional with its Java Coffee Grinder. Using aircraft-grade aluminum and premium stainless steel burrs, this is much more than your average hand grinder. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE JAVA

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$260 $350

$90 OFF (25%)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

Burrow Nomad Club Chair
Burrow Nomad Club Chair
131 Reviews skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built-in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS

The Buffy Breeze Comforter
The Buffy Breeze Comforter
skimresources.com
$152 $179

$27 OFF W/ CODE CHILLOUT (15%)

This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon skimresources.com
$186 $245

$59 OFF (24%)

These sneakers from Salomon may have made it from the trail running world into the fashion world, but they are still over-engineered to be perfect for hard running on heavy trails. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
skimresources.com
$891 $1,048

$157 OFF (15%)

APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE DESKS

Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
skimresources.com
$100 $170

$70 OFF (41%)

In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MOISTURIZERS

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
skimresources.com
$279 $380

$101 OFF (27%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-canceling headphones of the past year, owing to their excellent design and top-notch sound quality. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. skimresources.com
$158 $225

$67 OFF (30%)

The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JEANS

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
nike skimresources.com
$55 $95

$40 OFF (42%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

