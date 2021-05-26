Looking for a Yeti Mug? Buy One Now While They're on Sale at Moosejaw

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

When it comes to the world of insulated mugs and tumblers, Yeti is the pinnacle. Every time we see them go on sale, they almost always sell out (thanks to our voracious Gear Patrol readers, in part). Right now, you can get a handful of drinkware from Yeti on sale at Moosejaw as part of its Memorial Day sale, you just need to use the code BURRITO for 20 percent off.

Unfortunately, not all Yeti products are eligible for the sale (coolers are one of those unfortunate exclusions). Some of the mugs on offer are the classic 20oz tumblers, 14oz mug, and 30oz tumbler, plus a bunch of other cap combinations, including the straw cap and chug cap. You can also pick up the Colster Can Insulator in multiple sizes. Or even the Panga Backpack and Panga Duffel. Head over to Moosejaw with haste, stock won't last all week.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io