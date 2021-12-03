Vaer's Superb Watches Are Even More Affordable Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Finding worthwhile timepieces on a relatively tight budget can be done but it can be somewhat of a task. Rather than digging around bargain bins or diving into the veritable sea of cheap imposters that have flooded the internet, we'd suggest turning to a tried-and-true trustworthy brand like Vaer for your time-telling style accessories. In fact, the brand's entire catalog of already-budget-friendly timepieces is even more enticing with 20 percent off during the aptly-named Holiday Sale.

If you're a little wary, don't be; Vaer is committed to transparency and has put forward some extremely helpful and enlightening information about every watch. That includes, most notably, where it was assembled — which is either the USA or Switzerland — outlined clearly on every landing page. And that's just one of the many things that make Vaer's watches superb, alongside the unique juxtaposition of top-notch styling, excellent durability (all Vaer watches are guaranteed waterproof to 10ATM, whether they're for diving or not), a diverse range of interchangeable straps, and — perhaps most importantly — approachable pricing.

If you want to get a piece of Vaer's action, you can access the brand's entire catalog for an extra 20 percent off the retail price with code HOLIDAY20 while the sale is on. Furthermore, the brand has even gone to the trouble of outlining which watches will be delivered by Christmas and which ones will take a little longer to make it onto your (or your loved one's) wrist.

