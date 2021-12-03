Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Wardrobe Staples You Need This Winter
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Best Gift to Give the Gardener in Your Life

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Vaer's Superb Watches Are Even More Affordable Right Now

Handsome, reliable, Swiss- or USA-assembled timepieces with an extra 20% knocked off the price.

vaer watches
Vaer Watches

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Finding worthwhile timepieces on a relatively tight budget can be done but it can be somewhat of a task. Rather than digging around bargain bins or diving into the veritable sea of cheap imposters that have flooded the internet, we'd suggest turning to a tried-and-true trustworthy brand like Vaer for your time-telling style accessories. In fact, the brand's entire catalog of already-budget-friendly timepieces is even more enticing with 20 percent off during the aptly-named Holiday Sale.

Vaer Watches
A3 Tradition 36mm Automatic
Vaer vaerwatches.com
SAVE NOW

If you're a little wary, don't be; Vaer is committed to transparency and has put forward some extremely helpful and enlightening information about every watch. That includes, most notably, where it was assembled — which is either the USA or Switzerland — outlined clearly on every landing page. And that's just one of the many things that make Vaer's watches superb, alongside the unique juxtaposition of top-notch styling, excellent durability (all Vaer watches are guaranteed waterproof to 10ATM, whether they're for diving or not), a diverse range of interchangeable straps, and — perhaps most importantly — approachable pricing.

If you want to get a piece of Vaer's action, you can access the brand's entire catalog for an extra 20 percent off the retail price with code HOLIDAY20 while the sale is on. Furthermore, the brand has even gone to the trouble of outlining which watches will be delivered by Christmas and which ones will take a little longer to make it onto your (or your loved one's) wrist.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The 10 Best Field Watches
The 10 Best All-Black Watches
The Best Men's Watches on Sale Now

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Instant Pot Duo Plus Multicooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus Multicooker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$120 $60 (50% OFF)

With this six-quart, nine-in-one multicooker, the only thing you're limited by in the kitchen is your own imagination.

READ ABOUT INSTANT POT VERSUS CROCK-POT

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$25 $19 (24% OFF)

Never lose your keys (or your phone) again with this handy Bluetooth tracker and its 250-foot range, 3-year battery, and water-resistant exterior.

READ ABOUT AIRTAGS VERSUS TILE TRACKERS

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300 $175 (42% OFF)

Why would you ever vacuum your own floors when you can have your own Alexa-enabled, self-charging robot butler do it for you?

READ THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO ROOMBA VACUUMS

Filson Dryden 2-Wheel Carry On Bag
Filson Dryden 2-Wheel Carry On Bag
End. Clothing
SAVE NOW

$435 $265 (39% OFF)

Combining ultra-rugged fabrics, like Cordura nylon, with the convenience of a rolling suitcase, this carry-on will take your travel to the next level.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CARRY-ON LUGGAGE

United By Blue Organic Corduroy 5-Pocket Pant
United By Blue Organic Corduroy 5-Pocket Pant
United By Blue
SAVE NOW

$88 $44 (50% OFF W/ CODE TGIF)

A classic staple of every man's wardrobe, corduroy predates denim by literally thousands of years and still makes for a great pair of versatile, comfortable pants.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS

Topo Designs Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series
Topo Designs Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$249 $124 (50% OFF)

This is a crazy deal on your new favorite backpack for holiday travel and outdoor adventures on the mountain. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST BACKPACKS

Misen Nonstick Frying Pan
Misen Nonstick Frying Pan
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF W/ ON-PAGE COUPON)

Misen makes a better non-stick pan. With premium materials and a titanium-infused plasma primer, this pan works better for longer. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$39 $30 (23% OFF)

This charger can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, the Dyson Pure Cool keeps the air in your home clean while also providing air circulation and cool air.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

G Pen Dash
G Pen Dash
G Pen
SAVE NOW

$70 $49 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best budget vape you can buy, the G Pen Dash has been a favorite both here at GP and with our readers. Its simplicity and good hand feel make it the perfect value buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask
SAVE NOW

$50 $38 (25% OFF)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS UNDER $100

Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$386 $130 (66% OFF)

This cast-iron cocotte from Staub is capable of handling all of your holiday cooking needs, from stews and soups to bread and casseroles. 

READ MORE ABOUT STAUB

Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve
Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$68 $39 (43% OFF)

Made for all kinds of training, the Always Agile tee has a classic fit and is made with a versatile quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CYBER MONDAY FITNESS DEALS

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo
SAVE NOW

$178 $140 (21% OFF)

This is our favorite coffee maker of 2021 and it is rarely marked down this much. It brews an SCA-certified Gold Standard Brew and easily toggles between a single serving and a full pot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$550 $500 (9% OFF)

Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $170 (15% OFF)

This is a great deal on our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Some of Dyson's Best Vacuums Are on Sale
Save Up to 50% on Casper Mattresses & More
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Big on the Perfect Portable Fire Pit
The Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
These Affordable E-Bikes Are Even Cheaper Today
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Save 50% at Williams Sonoma's Cyber Week Sale
REI's Up to 50% Off Cyber Week Sale Is On Now
Get a Rare Deal on Misen Cookware