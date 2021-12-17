Stay Cozy All Winter Long with Upstate Flannel Sheets, Now 20% off at Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. With Winter Solstice just a few days away, it is time to start thinking of how to keep warm in every aspect of your life. When it comes to sleep, the best way to stay cozy on the coldest nights is with some soft flannel sheets. Just in time for the changing of the seasons, Upstate Flannel Sheets are marked down by 20 percent at Huckberry.
Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set - Queen
Upstate
huckberry.com
$149.98
Made with sustainable Eco-Heather brushed flannel woven on traditional looms in the Guimarães region of Northern Portugal, these sheets are warm and soft but, importantly, are also breathable, ensuring you don't feel suffocated in bed. They come in four different colors and both king and queen sizes, so there are plenty of options for any bedroom setup. We rarely see these sheets on sale, maybe once or twice a year, so stock up now while you can get a deal.
SAVE NOW
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
2020 Apple iMac 21.5-inch
Amazon
$1,099 $799 (27% OFF)
One of the absolute best, most user-friendly all-in-one desktop PCs, even a last-gen Apple iMac still stands head and shoulders against much of the competition.
READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES
GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera
Amazon
$500 $399 (20% OFF)
If you're going to get an action camera, it should probably be a GoPro. And this is the first time we've seen the relatively new HERO10 Black discounted.
READ ABOUT THE BEST ACTION CAMERAS
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
$550 $400 (27% OFF)
The gold standard against which all other blenders are compared, the Vitamix 5200 is powerful, efficient and durable. This is the blender to have.
READ ABOUT VITAMIX VS. BLENDTEC
Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen
$240 $192 (20% OFF)
An essential part of a good night's rest, this take on bed sheets are Brooklinen's best-selling, and they're some of the coziest, most comfy options around.
READ ABOUT THE BEST BED SHEETS
Hyperice Vyper 3.0 Vibrating Fitness Roller
Backcountry
$199 $169 (15% OFF)
Get your recovery right and make sure you can see out your New Years' resolutions with this vibrating foam roller from Hyperice.
READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS
Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry
$188 $141 (25% OFF)
With all the weather protection of a duck boot and the comfort of a sneaker, the All-Weather Duckboot from Huckberry will keep your feet dry all winter long.
READ ABOUT THE BEST SNOW BOOTS
Onsen Bath Bundle
Huckberry
$156 $117 (25% OFF)
Quick-drying and super lightweight, Onsen towels are the perfect addition to your bathroom setup. They're generously sized and will only get better with age.
READ MORE ABOUT BATH TOWELS
J.Crew Eco Nordic Parka
J.Crew
$398 $160 (60% OFF)
This is a crazy deal on our pick for the best parka you can buy. It has PrimaLoft insulation for warmth, a ton of pockets and a cozy, fleece-lined hood with removable faux-fur trim.
READ ABOUT THE BEST PARKAS
Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra
amazon.com
$230 $150 (35% OFF)
Some of our favorite earbuds, the Jabra 85t feature active noise canceling, 5.5 hours of battery life on one charge and utilize 6 mics with wind protection for crystal clear calling.
READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS
Everlane Athletic Fit Performance Chino
Everlane
$72 $21 (70% OFF)
Performance chinos for only $21? This is hard to beat. These come in a bunch of sizes and fit right into the current trend of pants having a little extra room.
READ ABOUT THE BEST CARGO PANTS
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes
nike
Nike
$160 $129 (19% OFF)
These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.
READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES
Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
$599 $449 (25% OFF)
If you or someone in your life is looking to get serious about fitness in the new year, you'll have to turn your gaze towards serious recovery, as well. This is one of the best tools we've found for keeping your muscles.
READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2021
Naglev Combat WP
Huckberry
$280 $224 (20% OFF)
The high-top version of Naglev's popular Unico Hiker, the Combat WP is a premium boot made with a single piece of tough-as-nails Kevlar wrapped around a sock-like thermo-regulating layer.
READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS
Tempo Studio Starter Package
Tempo
$2,495 $1,995 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVEBIG)
This home gym has everything you need to get fit from the comfort of your living room, including all the weights you could want, a 42-inch screen, aluminum frame and Bluetooth-enabled sound.
READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
$350 $245 (30% OFF)
There are a ton of firepits coming onto the market, but Solo Stove continues to stand out thanks to its clever design and portability. If you're excited about nights around the fire, you need this.
READ MORE ABOUT SOLO STOVE
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose
amazon.com
$279 $199 (28% OFF)
Keep distraction at bay with the QuietComfort Noise Cancelling earbuds from Bose, which boast hi-fi audio, smart touch controls and 6 hours of life on a single charge.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
$450 $400 (11% OFF)
One of the more affordable Dyson vacuums, the V8 Absolute packs powerful Dyson suction and comes with a variety of attachments that make any job doable.
READ OUR DYSON GUIDE
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
Todd Snyder
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
This fishing jacket calls back to the vintage sportswear of yesteryear but has been updated with premium materials and a modern fit.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io