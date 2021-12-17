Stay Cozy All Winter Long with Upstate Flannel Sheets, Now 20% off at Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

With Winter Solstice just a few days away, it is time to start thinking of how to keep warm in every aspect of your life. When it comes to sleep, the best way to stay cozy on the coldest nights is with some soft flannel sheets. Just in time for the changing of the seasons, Upstate Flannel Sheets are marked down by 20 percent at Huckberry.

Made with sustainable Eco-Heather brushed flannel woven on traditional looms in the Guimarães region of Northern Portugal, these sheets are warm and soft but, importantly, are also breathable, ensuring you don't feel suffocated in bed. They come in four different colors and both king and queen sizes, so there are plenty of options for any bedroom setup. We rarely see these sheets on sale, maybe once or twice a year, so stock up now while you can get a deal.

