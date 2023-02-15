Today's Top Stories
These Flannel Jackets Are the Right Weight for When It's Cold Out

Flannel shirts are warm, but flannel jackets are even warmer.

By Evan Malachosky
Cemented in the wardrobes of most men, destined to make their annual debut whenever the leaves start turning, are flannel shirts; they feel great, look good, and come with plenty of Americana, outdoorsman lore. We'd all be lost without them. They're perfect for days when it's cold but a jacket would be too damn much. Slide one on over a T-shirt, thermal shirt or lightweight sweater and you're set. But that's about as far as they'll take you.

Flannel Shirt vs. Flannel Jacket

When real winter weather arrives, plain flannels prove futile against the cold on their own. They have to be sandwiched between other layers, tasked with providing additional warmth but not shouldering the entire load. But I'll be honest, what's the fun in hiding your boldly patterned shirt under a puffer, parka or peacoat? The textured, checkered patterns deserve better — their own time in the spotlight.

Seek out a flannel jacket instead of a flimsy shirt made from chamois. Sure, not all of these could keep you warm in extreme climates, but they provide ample warmth to endure the weather of late autumn and early winter. Simply put, these are more substantial than your standard flannel.

Some of these listed below have fleece liners or a heftier construction; down inside to trap your body heat; and pockets to keep your hands warm. Others aren't made from flannel at all but rather recall patterns found on flannel shirts — i.e. plaid.

How to Style a Flannel Jacket

Wear your flannel jacket just as you would a flannel shirt: overtop a T-shirt. But because flannel jackets are burlier and often bigger, you have the option of branching out, too. Whether you choose a chunky sweater or a sweatshirt, these flannel jackets are big enough to not look weird overtop, like a standard, semi-flimsy flannel shirt would.

It's a smarter, and warmer alternative to your favorite flannel, but with all of the benefits of being flannel in the first place. Just look at Ryan Gosling and Devin Booker, for example, two stylish men that wore a flannel jacket two very different ways.

        Best Overall Flannel Jacket
        Buck Mason Blanket Flannel Field Jacket
        $158 AT BUCK MASON

        Think of Buck Mason's version as merely a flannel made better fit for colder temps. It looks almost identical to your regular flannel; it's just way heavier. And, honestly, I wish all flannels were this way. Chamois shirts can sometimes be unnecessarily flimsy or flowing, which makes them a little shapeless when worn on their own.

        Buck Mason's has structure, though, something I know many desire in their favorite shirt.

        Best Upgrade Flannel Jacket
        Filson Mackinaw Wool Cruiser Jacket
        $495 AT FILSON

        Filson, in my opinion, is one of the foremost outerwear brands around. As such, you trust their ability to make something super warm yet plenty functional. (You won't feel suffocated but you'll definitely still survive.) This style in particular is more than 100 years old and made using tightly woven Pendleton Woolen Mills wool. This is definitely the most serious jacket on this list — hence the price.

        But it's well worth it considering its waterproof capabilities, durable construction and slightly oversized fit. Plus, it's super warm, our tester found.

        Read our full review of the Filson Mackinaw Wool Cruiser Jacket.

        Best Affordable Flannel Jacket
        Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt
        $98 AT EVERLANE

        Everlane's The Heavyweight Overshirt (made from cotton twill) is plenty comfortable, and, honestly, super soft. It isn't as serious as a true jacket, which makes it work as a layer beneath a bigger coat.

        Best Flannel Shirt Jacket
        Wax London Whiting Overshirt
        $210 AT NORDSTROM

        Wax London's made a name for itself with the Whiting Overshirt, a tightly wound, heavyweight flannel overshirt. It comes in tons of patterns, plus plenty of colors. Plus, the pronounced buttons give this a "jacket" feel, even if it isn't quite as heavy as most jackets, our tester found.

        That being said, order up if you like an oversized fit, our tester says. The sleeves on the Wax London Whiting Overshirt were just a little bit too short. They're aren't comically so, which means they could easily still wear it without people noticing but an overshirt should be a little exaggerated, a slightly oversized version of its original self, the flannel shirt.

        Read our full review of the Wax London Whiting Overshirt.

        PacSun Sherpa Lined Plaid Shacket
        $65 AT PACSUN

        The sherpa collar on PacSun's affordable plaid shacket help keeps your neck warm and your body heat in, but the lightweight body helps this jacket work in both early fall and the end of winter, when temperatures are no longer frigid, but cold nonetheless.

        Stevenson Overall Flannel Hunting Jacket
        $322 AT CORLECTION.COM

        Stevenson Overall Co. was an active workwear brand back in the 1920s and '30s. It was relaunched in 2005 with an emphasis on these original designs — they didn't just retain the name. As such, you get hearty, early Americana outerwear made the modern way. This hunting jacket, for example, is made in Japan but on a vintage knitting machine.

        Percival Blanket Workshirt
        Now 60% off
        $131 AT PERCIVALCLO.COM

        Although slimmer-fitting, Percival's Blanket Workshirt feels bulky — like a warm (sartorial) hug. This pattern is darker and looks good with light chinos, and it works well into winter.

        Best Hooded Flannel Jacket
        Dickies Hooded Quilted Flannel Shirt Jacket
        $93 AT DICKIES.COM

        Quilted and hooded, Dickies standard Flannel Shirt Jacket sticks out from the rest. The hood likes it stems from a zip-up hoodie but you can't take it out, which means you have to really like that look. It does offer solid protection, though, and plenty of warmth, courtesy of the hood, yes, but also the quilted construction.

        Patagonia Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt
        $189 AT PATAGONIA

        There is an unlined version of this Patagonia shirt, but the insulated version offers better protection from the cold. It's made from 100 percent organic cotton yarn-dyed flannel and lined with 100 percent recycled polyester twill.

        Folk Checked Assembly Jacket
        $229 AT END CLOTHING

        Folk's Assembly Jacket has a cult following, at least from fans of the brand. It's the ideal overshirt. It wears like one but it has the pockets and front placket buttons of a chore coat, the classic style it clearly references.

        Katin Harold Jacket
        $129 AT HUCKBERRY

        Katin's Harold Jacket is fairly lightweight, but it boasts the features of your favorite top layer: two slant pockets at the hips, tighter cuffs and button closure pockets across the chest.

        More Jackets for Men
