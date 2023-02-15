These Flannel Jackets Are the Right Weight for When It's Cold Out

Cemented in the wardrobes of most men, destined to make their annual debut whenever the leaves start turning, are flannel shirts; they feel great, look good, and come with plenty of Americana, outdoorsman lore. We'd all be lost without them. They're perfect for days when it's cold but a jacket would be too damn much. Slide one on over a T-shirt, thermal shirt or lightweight sweater and you're set. But that's about as far as they'll take you.

Flannel Shirt vs. Flannel Jacket

When real winter weather arrives, plain flannels prove futile against the cold on their own. They have to be sandwiched between other layers, tasked with providing additional warmth but not shouldering the entire load. But I'll be honest, what's the fun in hiding your boldly patterned shirt under a puffer, parka or peacoat? The textured, checkered patterns deserve better — their own time in the spotlight.

Seek out a flannel jacket instead of a flimsy shirt made from chamois. Sure, not all of these could keep you warm in extreme climates, but they provide ample warmth to endure the weather of late autumn and early winter. Simply put, these are more substantial than your standard flannel.

Some of these listed below have fleece liners or a heftier construction; down inside to trap your body heat; and pockets to keep your hands warm. Others aren't made from flannel at all but rather recall patterns found on flannel shirts — i.e. plaid.

How to Style a Flannel Jacket

Wear your flannel jacket just as you would a flannel shirt: overtop a T-shirt. But because flannel jackets are burlier and often bigger, you have the option of branching out, too. Whether you choose a chunky sweater or a sweatshirt, these flannel jackets are big enough to not look weird overtop, like a standard, semi-flimsy flannel shirt would.

It's a smarter, and warmer alternative to your favorite flannel, but with all of the benefits of being flannel in the first place. Just look at Ryan Gosling and Devin Booker, for example, two stylish men that wore a flannel jacket two very different ways.