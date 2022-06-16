Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

When it comes to motorcycle jackets, Belstaff is one of the iconic brands we keep going back to. Right now, the brand is offering up to 40 percent off select items, including leather jackets, waxed cotton jackets, and some more lightweight options. But no matter the material, you'll be getting that classic style that has earned the brand its long-lasting legacy.

The Trialmaster Panther Jacket has the timeless look of a Belstaff leather moto jacket, while the full-length style and belted waist add a modern twist. (And it's similar to the Trialmaster Pro that made our list of the best motorcycle jackets.) The jacket is made of hand-waxed leather and it's water-repellent. Plus, you can get it now for 30 percent off — which will save you over $500.



Although Belstaff's jackets are on the pricier side, the quality is worth it. Because of their innovative weatherproofing, the jackets are durable and long-lasting. After all, they've been in the game since 1924. And the British-born brand does offer some more affordable styles as well. But if you're ready to invest in a motorcycle jacket that's built to last, then it may be time to take the plunge as you're not likely to see a sale like this again anytime soon.

