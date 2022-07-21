Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Get Personalized Coaching with Future Fitness for Just $19

Sign up for Future Fitness' personal coaching app today and get your first month for $19, which is $140 off the normal price.

By Will Porter
gps
Gear Patrol Studios

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

For most of us, personal training can be a bit out of reach thanks to average costs of around $100/hour. If you want to get the benefits of personal training and coaching but don't want to wage war on your wallet, you need to check out Future Fitness. Rather than forking out hundreds, you can download the Future Fitness app, get in touch with a real human coach (no A.I. coaching) and get down to business.

You'll get direct messages from your coach with advice, instruction and guidance on how to achieve your customized goals — coaches have even been known to hop on a FaceTime call to keep you accountable. For those of us looking for affordable, personalized training to help hit our fitness goals, it doesn't get much better. Right now, you can get your first month of Future Fitness for just $19 ($149/month after). That gives you four weeks to decide if the app is right for you. If it isn't? Just cancel with no penalty.

To sweeten the deal, every new member gets an Apple Watch to aid in tracking your fitness goals — how great is that? (It's free to use throughout the membership once you pay a refundable deposit, but if you want to keep it after you cancel, you do have to pay.) If this sounds good to you, don't hesitate. There's rarely a better time to get your fitness goals started and this deal doesn't come around often.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

partner deal man riding bicycle wearing backcountry gear
Backcountry Mountain Bike Apparel

SHOP NOW

UP TO 30% OFF

Backcountry is offering 30 percent off premium mountain bike apparel just in time for prime riding season.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner.
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner.
Dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $400 (20% OFF)

Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 Absolute captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. This is the ideal entry-level stick vacuum.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Moccamaster KBGV Select Coffee Brewer
Moccamaster KBGV Select Coffee Brewer
Moccamaster nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $260 (26% OFF)

There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Spark Grill Prime Package
Spark Grill Prime Package
Spark Grills sparkgrills.com
SAVE NOW

$1,199 $999 ($200 OFF+ FREE SHIPPING W/ CODE JULY200)

This grill can do it all (especially when you get the Prime Package). With a 250-900°F temperature range, the charcoal-fueled grill is adept at low and slow, mid-range and high-heat cooking. It can even get hot enough for pizza making and features an electric ignition.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Chaco Lowdown Sandals
Chaco Lowdown Sandals
Chaco rei.com
SAVE NOW

$85 $65 (23% OFF)

We all love the classic Chacos for their versatility, but sometimes you need a bit more style. These give you everything you get from an OG Chaco with a bit more of a focus on looks.

READ ABOUT CHACO VS. TEVA

Flint and Tinder 365 Shorts 7-inch
Flint and Tinder 365 Shorts 7-inch
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
$64.00
SAVE NOW

$64 $41 (36% OFF)

Yes, right now is one of the best times to buy these summer-ready shorts because of the discount. However, you might find that you're also reaching for them in spring, fall and even warmer winter days because of how comfortable and stylish they actually are.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER SHORTS

Fjallraven Tree Kanken Backpack
Fjallraven Tree Kanken Backpack
Fjallraven huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$125 $81 (35% OFF)

A variation on Fjallraven's best-selling, most popular bag (by a huge margin), this version gets a bonus in the form of bio-based materials — meaning this bag has a sustainability angle on top of being one of the best packs around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY BACKPACKS

Short Sleeve Resort Shirt
Short Sleeve Resort Shirt
Marine Layer huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$98 $63 (36% OFF)

A fun, breezy summer staple, this stylish shirt is made from breathable hemp, comes with a shirt pocket perfect for your favorite pair of shades and boasts a fun palm tree print.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHORT-SLEEVE SHIRTS

Therabody Theragun Elite CBD Bundle
Therabody Theragun Elite CBD Bundle
Therabody nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$651 $469 (28% OFF)

Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy — and it doesn't go on sale all that often.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSIVE MASSAGE GUNS

Tumi V4 International 22-Imch Expandable Spinner Carry-On
Tumi V4 International 22-Imch Expandable Spinner Carry-On
Tumi nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$695 $486 (30% OFF)

You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it)

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE LUGGAGE

J.Crew Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Chino Suit Jacket
J.Crew Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Chino Suit Jacket
J.Crew jcrew.com
SAVE NOW

$178 $64 (64% OFF)

In the summertime, layering up with a proper suit can be a stuffy, sweaty mess. However, if you're a smart shopper, you can still look great without soaking all the way through this go-to blazer.

READ ABOUT MORE SUMMER BLAZERS

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$195 $141 (28% OFF)

This electric kettle from Fellow is pretty much everyone's favorite coffee accessory. It looks great on the counter, has a super simple interface and a stopwatch for perfect brewing.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS OF 2022

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3
Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3
Ultimate Ears amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $170 (15% OFF)

Pick up our favorite Bluetooth speaker and make entertaining that much more exciting. This one is water-resistant, has 24 hours of battery time and can link with any other UE speaker for a stereo experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Breville BES870BSXL Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville BES870BSXL Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$750 $650 (13% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a perfect shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Taylor Stitch The Apres Short 6-inch
Taylor Stitch The Apres Short 6-inch
Taylor Stitch huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$88 $48 (45% OFF)

As their name suggests, these shorts are perfect for lounging around after, well, just about any athletic activity. But their handsome lines, capable pockets and cozy drawstring waistband also lend themselves well to a bit of exploration.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER SHORTS

Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$230 $146 (36% OFF)

This is our top pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS OF 2022

