Get Personalized Coaching with Future Fitness for Just $19

For most of us, personal training can be a bit out of reach thanks to average costs of around $100/hour. If you want to get the benefits of personal training and coaching but don't want to wage war on your wallet, you need to check out Future Fitness. Rather than forking out hundreds, you can download the Future Fitness app, get in touch with a real human coach (no A.I. coaching) and get down to business.
You'll get direct messages from your coach with advice, instruction and guidance on how to achieve your customized goals — coaches have even been known to hop on a FaceTime call to keep you accountable. For those of us looking for affordable, personalized training to help hit our fitness goals, it doesn't get much better. Right now, you can get your first month of Future Fitness for just $19 ($149/month after). That gives you four weeks to decide if the app is right for you. If it isn't? Just cancel with no penalty.
To sweeten the deal, every new member gets an Apple Watch to aid in tracking your fitness goals — how great is that? (It's free to use throughout the membership once you pay a refundable deposit, but if you want to keep it after you cancel, you do have to pay.) If this sounds good to you, don't hesitate. There's rarely a better time to get your fitness goals started and this deal doesn't come around often.
This grill can do it all (especially when you get the Prime Package). With a 250-900°F temperature range, the charcoal-fueled grill is adept at low and slow, mid-range and high-heat cooking. It can even get hot enough for pizza making and features an electric ignition.
Yes, right now is one of the best times to buy these summer-ready shorts because of the discount. However, you might find that you're also reaching for them in spring, fall and even warmer winter days because of how comfortable and stylish they actually are.
A variation on Fjallraven's best-selling, most popular bag (by a huge margin), this version gets a bonus in the form of bio-based materials — meaning this bag has a sustainability angle on top of being one of the best packs around.
Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy — and it doesn't go on sale all that often.
You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it)
Pick up our favorite Bluetooth speaker and make entertaining that much more exciting. This one is water-resistant, has 24 hours of battery time and can link with any other UE speaker for a stereo experience.
As their name suggests, these shorts are perfect for lounging around after, well, just about any athletic activity. But their handsome lines, capable pockets and cozy drawstring waistband also lend themselves well to a bit of exploration.
This is our top pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
