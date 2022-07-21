Get Personalized Coaching with Future Fitness for Just $19

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

For most of us, personal training can be a bit out of reach thanks to average costs of around $100/hour. If you want to get the benefits of personal training and coaching but don't want to wage war on your wallet, you need to check out Future Fitness. Rather than forking out hundreds, you can download the Future Fitness app, get in touch with a real human coach (no A.I. coaching) and get down to business.

You'll get direct messages from your coach with advice, instruction and guidance on how to achieve your customized goals — coaches have even been known to hop on a FaceTime call to keep you accountable. For those of us looking for affordable, personalized training to help hit our fitness goals, it doesn't get much better. Right now, you can get your first month of Future Fitness for just $19 ($149/month after). That gives you four weeks to decide if the app is right for you. If it isn't? Just cancel with no penalty.

To sweeten the deal, every new member gets an Apple Watch to aid in tracking your fitness goals — how great is that? (It's free to use throughout the membership once you pay a refundable deposit, but if you want to keep it after you cancel, you do have to pay.) If this sounds good to you, don't hesitate. There's rarely a better time to get your fitness goals started and this deal doesn't come around often.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io