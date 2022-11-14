We Love This Portable Pizza Oven — And Now You Can Get It for $100 Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

If you believe that pizza is never a bad idea (as we do), then you'll want to invest in your own pizza oven. Unfortunately, an at-home pizza oven can take up a lot of space, not to mention they typically cost hundreds of dollars (if not thousands). That's why the Gozney Roccbox — a small, fast-cooking, portable pizza oven — is a game changer. We reviewed the Roccbox and found it to be an effective and fun cooking experience. And right now you can get $100 off this small space-friendly pizza oven for all your holiday partying.

The Roccbox is small but mighty with room for a 10-inch pie and the promise to cook it within one minute. Although our reviewer noted that the pizza oven is not the most practical companion for a camping trip, the portability and compactness of the appliance make it easy to set up inside or outside in your own space — and, obviously, you'll get a great pizza out of the deal every time.

Typically priced at $500, you'd be wise to take advantage of this 20 percent off early Black Friday deal while you can. The sale ends after December 9.

