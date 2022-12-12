Parachute Sold a Robe a Minute During Black Friday — See What All the Hype Is About

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



A robe is a bathroom essential if there ever was one. They make a great transitional garment between when you've showered and when you're dressed and ready to go. And they're great for lounging on lower-key days when you don't ever actually have to get dressed. Parachute's are some of the most well-reviewed on the internet, and they're so popular that the brand actually sold one every 60 seconds on Black Friday and through Cyber Week. If you missed out on that hype train, you can still see what all the fuss is about, as the brand is offering 20 percent off all robes and loungewear today and tomorrow only with code COZY20 at checkout.

The best part about the brand's robe selection is that there's a style for everyone. Obviously, the classic Cloud Cotton option is a great all-arounder, but those that like their robes extra cozy will love feeling enveloped by the Soft Rib Robe. If neither of those suits your fancy, there's also the spa-style Waffle Robe, the absurdly soft Classic Turkish Cotton Robe, or the ultralight and super-breezy Linen Robe.

Whether you choose any of those or you decide to look into Parachute's other loungewear, remember that you can get all of it for 20 percent off with the checkout code above. Just don't sleep on these deals, as the sale ends once and for all tomorrow, December 13.

