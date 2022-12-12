Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
3 Vacheron Novelties You Will Not Want to Miss
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
100 Products We Love for Less Than $100
5
Meet AETHER's Reimagined Space Hoodie

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Parachute Sold a Robe a Minute During Black Friday — See What All the Hype Is About

These insanely-popular lounge essentials are 20% off for a limited time, and they make superb gifts.

By Sean Tirman
parachute robes
Parachute

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

A robe is a bathroom essential if there ever was one. They make a great transitional garment between when you've showered and when you're dressed and ready to go. And they're great for lounging on lower-key days when you don't ever actually have to get dressed. Parachute's are some of the most well-reviewed on the internet, and they're so popular that the brand actually sold one every 60 seconds on Black Friday and through Cyber Week. If you missed out on that hype train, you can still see what all the fuss is about, as the brand is offering 20 percent off all robes and loungewear today and tomorrow only with code COZY20 at checkout.

Cloud Cotton Robe
Parachute Home parachutehome.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW
Soft Rib Robe
Parachute Home parachutehome.com
$109.00
SHOP NOW

The best part about the brand's robe selection is that there's a style for everyone. Obviously, the classic Cloud Cotton option is a great all-arounder, but those that like their robes extra cozy will love feeling enveloped by the Soft Rib Robe. If neither of those suits your fancy, there's also the spa-style Waffle Robe, the absurdly soft Classic Turkish Cotton Robe, or the ultralight and super-breezy Linen Robe.

Waffle Robe
Parachute Home parachutehome.com
$69.00
SHOP NOW
Classic Turkish Cotton Robe
Parachute Home parachutehome.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW

Whether you choose any of those or you decide to look into Parachute's other loungewear, remember that you can get all of it for 20 percent off with the checkout code above. Just don't sleep on these deals, as the sale ends once and for all tomorrow, December 13.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Robes for Men
Warm Slippers For Wearing at Home
It's Time to Relax with a Lounge Chair

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Parachute Home Soft Rib Robe
Parachute Home Soft Rib Robe
parachutehome.com
SAVE NOW

$109 $49 (55% OFF)

If you're in the market for a new robe, then you can't go wrong with one from Parachute. According to the brand, it sold a robe every 60 seconds during its Cyber Week sale.

THESE ARE THE BEST ROBES YOU CAN BUY

Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
awaytravel.com
SAVE NOW

$245 $196 (20% OFF)

This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.

THESE ARE THE BEST CARRY-ONS

Heimat Deck Hat
Heimat Deck Hat
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $45 (36% OFF)

This fisherman-style wool beanie comes from a small German brand founded by an ex-Ralph Lauren merchandising director. It's classic, stylish and super cozy.

LEARN MORE ABOUT HEIMAT'S BEANIES

Echelon Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror
Echelon Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror
echelonfit.com
SAVE NOW

$750 $600 (20% OFF)

This combo mirror and fitness machine gives you access to more than 40 live and 3,000 pre-recorded classes any time of day from the comfort of your own home.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AT-HOME GYM MACHINES

Timex Waterbury Traditional Automatic 42mm Leather Strap Watch
Timex Waterbury Traditional Automatic 42mm Leather Strap Watch
timex.com
SAVE NOW

$174 $122 (30% OFF W/ CODE ELF30)

With a stainless steel case and a leather strap, this Timex watch is both classic and functional. It's water-resistant, includes a date window and gets power from your movement.

THIS IS HOW TO BUY A TIMEX WATCH

Layla Weighted Blanket
Layla Weighted Blanket
Layla skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$199 $85 (57% OFF)

Once the gifts are all wrapped and under the tree, you're probably going to want to wind down, relax and chill. Well, that's made all the simpler with Layla's stress-reducing, cozy-warm weighted blanket.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
ThermoWorks thermoworks.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

Perfect for holiday hosting, this meat thermometer can give you an accurate temperature reading in literally one second — meaning you'll know the exact moment that roast is cooked all the way through.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PROFESSIONAL GRILLING ACCESSORIES

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + American Mountain Set of 4 Glasses
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + American Mountain Set of 4 Glasses
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $84 (35% OFF)

If you're going to be sipping drams around the fire this holiday season, kick your experience up a notch with this Whiskey Peaks glassware set inspired by the peaks and valleys of our great nation.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY DECANTERS

Peloton Exercise Bike
Peloton Exercise Bike
Peloton amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$1,445 $1,245 (14% OFF)

With the holidays ending soon, the new-year gym rush is almost upon us. Skip the crowds by dropping a Peloton Bike into your own home. You'll still get professional-lead, top-level fitness training, but you can do it where it is most convenient.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Herman Miller Sayl Gaming Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Gaming Chair
Herman Miller hermanmiller.com
SAVE NOW

$945 $756 (20% OFF)

One of the best office chairs you can buy (and our pick for budget-friendliness), the gaming version of Herman Miller's Sayl comes in a more vibrant range of colors but still offers superb back support and breathability for those long gaming sessions.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill
Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill
Traeger traeger.com
SAVE NOW

$900 $700 (22% OFF)

Our pick for the best pellet grill of the year, this WiFi-enabled, tech-forward offering will take the guesswork out of your grilling game. It's also tough, gorgeous and will let you cook every cut to perfection.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Allbirds Tree Dasher 1 Running Shoe
Allbirds Tree Dasher 1 Running Shoe
Allbirds allbirds.com
SAVE NOW

$125 $89 (29% OFF)

While we can't guarantee that these shoes will make you run faster and jump higher, we can tell you that they're ultralight, cushiony, reflective, breathable and made from eco-friendly materials.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock
Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock
Lenovo amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $35 (50% OFF)

With Alexa built-in, this clock does much more than just wake you up in the morning. It can also tell you the weather, add (or remove) stuff to your shopping list, give you calendar updates and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $99 (32% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$600 $400 (33% OFF)

Get $200 off one of Dyson's cordless vacuums complete with a whopping 8 attachments. The Cyclone V10 Absolute boasts 60 minutes of runtime, and its specialty is tackling pet hair.

THESE ARE THE BEST VACUUMS OF THE YEAR

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$750 $600 (20% OFF)

Although $600 may not seem scream "affordable," a quality espresso machine like this one from Breville is a steal at less than $1,000. It even has a built-in dosing grinder and steam wand.

READ ABOUT OTHER BREVILLE ESPRESSO MACHINE MODELS

US Rubber Co. Colchesters Hi Sneaker
US Rubber Co. Colchesters Hi Sneaker
US Rubber Co. skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $60 (50% OFF)

Beating out the likes of Converse and P.F. Flyers, these are actually the original basketball shoe — or at least a faithful recreation you can only get at Huckberry.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CLASSIC SNEAKERS YOU CAN BUY

JBL Tune 660NC ANC Headphones
JBL Tune 660NC ANC Headphones
JBL amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$100 $50 (50% OFF)

Normally priced at $100, these ANC headphones are already a steal. But right now they're half off, making this the best deal on some of the best budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES UNDER $100

BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Our pick for the best headlamp upgrade, this powerful portable torch can put out a whopping 750 lumens of light, has a maximum runtime of 150 hours and is so lightweight you might forget you're wearing it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills zgrills.com
SAVE NOW

$719 $549 (24% OFF)

The latest addition to Z Grills' fan-favorite 700 series, this pellet grill boasts advanced tech for precision grilling, smoking, etc, and is set at the lowest price ever — but it won't last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
These Discounted Timex Watches Are a Perfect Gift
Save on the Peloton of Rowing Machines Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Over 50% on Sex Toys at Lovehoney's Huge Sale
50% off an Alpine-Ready Performance Puffer
Some Cozy Greys Slippers Are on Sale Today
Save up to 30% at Stag Provisions Today
CRKT's On-Sale Knives Make Great Stocking Stuffers
The Best Washable Weighted Blanket Is on Sale
The Best Robo-Vac You Can Buy Is on Sale Right Now
These Are the Best Nordstrom Deals Right Now