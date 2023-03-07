Some of Our Favorite Bags and Accessories Are on Sale at Bellroy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Whether you're looking for a new everyday key organizer or something more niche like a passport wallet, good accessories can be hard to find on a budget. Although it can be frustrating, waiting for a sale from a high-quality brand is always better than buying something on the cheap immediately. And today is your lucky day because Bellroy, one of our favorite sellers of luggage and accessories, just restocked its outlet page with tons of deals, including some of the best wallets, crossbody bags and backpacks you can buy.
Don't let the original price points fool you because some of these deals are a down right bargain. Take the Card Pocket; one of our favorite editor-tested wallets, it's made of leather and can hold up to 15 cards. Plus, it's on sale in the color obsidian for less than $40, which is 40 percent off. If you're looking for a commuter- or travel-friendly backpack, then the Bellroy Classic Backpack is one of the best, thanks to its 16-liter capacity, padded dividers and water-resistant phone compartment.
These are just a few of the deals that caught our eye, so be sure to browse while you can — you never know when items will sell out.