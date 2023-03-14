Today's Top Stories
GP Readers Can Get an Exclusive Discount at This Luxury Bedding Brand for Sleep Week

Use code GPSLEEP to score an extra 10% off the Citizenry's already-discounted cozy bedding.

By Grace Cooper
bed made with linen bedding
The Citizenry

Sleep Week is here, and you'll find some of the deepest discounts on bedding and mattresses of the year. It's a great time to score some budget-friendly pieces from affordable retailers — but an even better time to splurge on luxury brands that rarely hold sales. Right now, The Citizenry, one of our favorite places to shop for gorgeous linen sheets, chunky knit throws and more, is holding such a sale. With discounts up to 20 percent off on select bedding, GP readers can score an extra 10 percent off Sleep Week deals with the code GPSLEEP.

The brand's stonewashed linen is an editor-favorite, thanks to its gorgeous color variety, soft feel right out of the package and lightweight breathability. Plus, we've noticed that the sheets in particular don't wrinkle as much as other linen and only get softer with each wash. And if you're in the market for a new blanket or throw, The Citizenry excels in chunky knit options — our absolute favorite being the Celeste Chunky Wool Throw, ethically made in Uruguay with 100 percent merino wool.

So grab a new duvet, sheet set or throw blanket, and you'll be investing in a piece that will last — at a deep discount.

