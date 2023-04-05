Peak Design's Bags Never Go on Sale, But You Can Get 15% Off Today Only

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

When it comes to finding a duffel bag for travel, a backpack for outdoor activities or a tote for everyday commuting, few brands encompass all of these needs (and more) like . Although the quality is excellent, it's rare if ever that we see deals at the brand. But for today only, you can use code FRIENDS23 for 15 percent off sitewide, from an Away-beating travel duffel to the best packing cubes you can buy.

Peak Design Travel Duffel $169.95 $144.46 (15% off) SHOP NOW

Peak Design Packing Cube peakdesign.com $29.95 $25.46 (15% off) SHOP NOW

Peak Design Everyday Backpack peakdesign.com $279.95 $237.96 (15% off) SHOP NOW

Peak Design Travel Backpack, 45-Liter peakdesign.com $299.95 $254.96 (15% off) SHOP NOW

With beautiful designs, durable materials and sustainability at top of mind, Peak Design makes some of the best bags and gear you can buy. The brand is also a founding member of Climate Neutral, gives 1 percent of its revenue to environmental nonprofits and is a Certified B Corporation. Whether you're looking for to accompany you on a summer trip or a for everyday errands, you're unlikely to see a sitewide deal like this again — so shop while you can.

If you're not in the market for anything Peak Design has to offer, you can also that have gone through the Climate Neutral Certification process with the same code, including , and . But hurry because these deals stop at the end of the day.