Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save $100 on the Best Smart Lock for Most Homes

If you have August or Nest smart home products, this smart lock will work with them.

By Tucker Bowe
august smart lock pro gear patrol full lead
August

In our smart lock buying guide, we named the August Smart Lock Pro as the best overall smart lock — and right now it’s on sale. The normally $230 smart lock is just $130 on Amazon right now, that’s a discount of a cool $100.

It’s a great deal for anybody that wants to buy a smart lock, considering it’s easy to install and works with August’s and Nest’s line of smart home products (both of which are extremely popular). The Smart Lock Pro can work with Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri, meaning you can use voice commands to lock and unlock your door. Though, if you’re ok without those voice control features, you can save even more with a $90 Wyze Lock.

The on-sale bundle includes August’s Connect Wi-Fi Bridge ($80), which you need if you want to be able to control your door remotely.

BUY NOW: $230 $130

