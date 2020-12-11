Save $100 on the Best Smart Lock for Most Homes

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
In our smart lock buying guide, we named the August Smart Lock Pro as the best overall smart lock — and right now it’s on sale. The normally $230 smart lock is just $130 on Amazon right now, that’s a discount of a cool $100.
[editoriallinks id='637979cd-4b24-4e13-a7f1-9fa0a99f1fb0' align='left'][/editoriallinks]
It’s a great deal for anybody that wants to buy a smart lock, considering it’s easy to install and works with August’s and Nest’s line of smart home products (both of which are extremely popular). The Smart Lock Pro can work with Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri, meaning you can use voice commands to lock and unlock your door. Though, if you’re ok without those voice control features, you can save even more with a $90 Wyze Lock.
The on-sale bundle includes August’s Connect Wi-Fi Bridge ($80), which you need if you want to be able to control your door remotely.