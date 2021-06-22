Here’s a Rare Chance to Score a Vitamix Blender on the Cheap

Don't miss out! Today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day! To stay on top of all the best deals still going, visit and bookmark this page.



Vitamix has long set the bar for high-performance blending with its 5200 model leading the way. The brand’s flagship blender since 2007 features variable speed control, a large 64-ounce container and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades.

For buyers wary of the 5200’s high price tag — the model retails for $450 — it can do more than mix protein powder with almond milk. When cranked, friction from the blades creates enough heat to bring cold soups to serving temperature.

Even sweeter: the Vitamix 5200 is going for just $279 on Prime Day — good for its lowest price ever.

SAVE NOW: $450 $279

