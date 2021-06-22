Today's Top Stories
Here’s a Rare Chance to Score a Vitamix Blender on the Cheap

The powerful Vitamix 5200 is going for just $279 on Prime Day — good for its lowest price ever.

By Jack Seemer
vitamix
Courtesy

Don't miss out! Today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day! To stay on top of all the best deals still going, visit and bookmark this page.

amazon prime day 2021 gear patrol

Vitamix has long set the bar for high-performance blending with its 5200 model leading the way. The brand’s flagship blender since 2007 features variable speed control, a large 64-ounce container and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades.

For buyers wary of the 5200’s high price tag — the model retails for $450 — it can do more than mix protein powder with almond milk. When cranked, friction from the blades creates enough heat to bring cold soups to serving temperature.

Even sweeter: the Vitamix 5200 is going for just $279 on Prime Day — good for its lowest price ever.

SAVE NOW: $450 $279

Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Cookware and Coffee

Vitamix 5200 Blender
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$550 $279 (49% OFF)

If you're looking to buy a blender, Vitamix is the brand to shop, and it's never been more affordable than right now.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$110 $72 (34% OFF)

Get a whole bunch of cooking essentials from the leading nonstick brand, T-fal.

Thermapen Mk4
Thermapen Mk4
Thermoworks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 ($30 OFF)

This is one of the best cooking thermometers you can buy from a brand that takes food prep seriously.

COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer
COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$120 $80 (34% OFF)

Finally get in on that air fryer trend, whether or not it actually means anything.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$120 $55 ($65 OFF)

A whole meal in an instant? Yep, that's the Instant Pot.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST INSTANT POT RECIPES

Breville Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker
Breville Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$420 $300 ($120 OFF)

One of the best coffee makers money can buy will help you lower your coffee shop expenses. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Calphalon Performance Cool Touch Countertop Toaster Oven
Calphalon Performance Cool Touch Countertop Toaster Oven
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300 $199 (34% OFF)

With 12 cooking presets, there's almost nothing this toaster oven can't do.

Stasher Storage Bag
Stasher Storage Bag
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$12 $8 (30% OFF)

Quit polluting the planet with single-use plastic storage bags and go for reusable Stasher bags. 

Zojirushi NS-TSC18 Micom 10-Cup Rice Cooker
Zojirushi NS-TSC18 Micom 10-Cup Rice Cooker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$235 $174 ($61 OFF)

The perfect rice every time is possible when you make it in a Zojirushi rice cooker. 

Calphalon Precision Control 2-Slice Toaster
Calphalon Precision Control 2-Slice Toaster
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$60 $40 ($20 OFF)

Bad toast is toast. Get this Calphalon toaster to get six shade settings, a bagel warming option and a countdown LED timer.

Breville Joule Sous Vide
Breville Joule Sous Vide
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$250 $160 ($90 OFF)

The trick to making professional chef-quality meals is using a sous vide circulator. Here's one of our favorites for 36% off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SOUS VIDE CIRCULATORS

Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers, Set of 21
Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers, Set of 21
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$29 $20 ($9 OFF)

Leftovers for the whole week and for everyone you know.

George Foreman GR0040B Classic Plate Grill
George Foreman GR0040B Classic Plate Grill
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$29 $21 (25% OFF)

Chances are you're smarter than Michael Scott, and you won't burn your foot on a Foreman grill. 

USA Pan Half Sheet Baking Pan and Bakeable Nonstick Cooling Rack
USA Pan Half Sheet Baking Pan and Bakeable Nonstick Cooling Rack
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$30 $22 (27% OFF)

Almost all professional chefs swear by baking sheets, and it's time you swear by them, too. 

Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker
Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$500 $400 ($100 OFF)

"If you like piña coladas, then you'll like this machine." I think those are the lyrics.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels 4-Stage Pull Through Knife Sharpener
Zwilling J.A. Henckels 4-Stage Pull Through Knife Sharpener
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$40 $30 ($10 OFF)

Keeping your knives sharp as hell doesn't have to be hard.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Prime Day 2021 Editor's Picks Gallery

All-Clad 8.5-Inch Frying Pan
All-Clad 8.5-Inch Frying Pan
All-Clad
SAVE NOW

$115 $50 (57% OFF)

Get one of the top frying pans out there for a huge discount, if you're okay with factory seconds. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SKILLETS

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

One of the top-selling thermometers out there, you can't go wrong with this one. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GAS GRILLS

Timex Q x Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q x Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

Steelcase Gesture Chair
Steelcase Gesture Chair
SAVE NOW

$997 $798 (20% OFF)

This is a rare opportunity to save $200 on one of the best office chairs around. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Blundstone Unisex Black Chelsea Boot
Blundstone Unisex Black Chelsea Boot
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$175 $116 (33% OFF)

A great way to dress up some denim or chinos. Or pair with some shorts for a rugged summer look. 

READ ABOUT OUR 50 BEST BOOTS

Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill
Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$500 $299 (40% OFF)

Save $200 a sturdy, portable grill with outstanding temperature control.

SHOP MORE GRILL DEALS

Breville Joule Sous Vide
Breville Joule Sous Vide
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$250 $160 (36% OFF)

This compact sous vide heats quickly and efficiently, yielding powerful results.  

READ MORE ABOUT THE BREVILLE JOULE

Vizio Elevate Sound Bar
Vizio Elevate Sound Bar
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,000 $680 (32% OFF)

This system has everything you need for at-home audio. 

READ ABOUT SIMPLE HOME AUDIO SETUPS

Zojirushi 16 oz. Stainless Steel Mug
Zojirushi 16 oz. Stainless Steel Mug
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$45  $17 (61% OFF) 

Well over half off one of the highest rated travel mugs.

READ MORE ABOUT BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $522 (5% OFF)

Not a huge deal, but a very rare sale on Apple's newest AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE NEXT GEN EARBUDS

The Always Pan
The Always Pan
Our Place
SAVE NOW

$145 $109 (25% OFF on $185+ orders w/FLASH25)

Grab this versatile piece of cookware and some accessories during this rare sale.

READ ABOUT OUR PLACE'S NEW KNIVES AND CUTTING BOARD

Bulova Oceanographer Automatic Stainless Steel Devil Diver
Bulova Oceanographer Automatic Stainless Steel Devil Diver
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$795 $349 (56% OFF)

The Devil Diver is one of our favorites from Bulova, especially at this price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DIVE WATCHES

Hyperice Hypervolt
Hyperice Hypervolt
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this exceptional percussion massager. 

READ ABOUT THERAGUN VS HYPERICE

Orient 'Mako II' Automatic Stainless Steel Diving Watch
Orient 'Mako II' Automatic Stainless Steel Diving Watch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$330 $130 (61% OFF)

One of our favorite affordable watch brands is even more affordable today. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DIVE WATCHES

Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$230 $184 (20% OFF)

These European-born low-top hikers are a unique combination of kevlar and wool, creating a highly durable shoe that's extremely comfy. They also don't go on sale very often. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$90 $47 (48% OFF)

Throw this over a tee for warmer nights or under an overcoat for a fall layer.

SHOP MORE PRIME DAY STYLE DEALS

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $350 ($100 OFF) 

Take $100 off our Just Get This vacuum cleaner pick.

READ MORE ABOUT DYSON VACUUMS

BioLite HeadLamp 750 Headlamp
BioLite HeadLamp 750 Headlamp
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)

Save $20 on our pick for best high-powered head lamp

READ ABOUT OUR PICKS FOR BEST HEADLAMPS

FLIKR Personal Concrete Fireplace
FLIKR Personal Concrete Fireplace
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$95 $76 (20% OFF)

A portable heat source for your home or office in winter that makes for great decor. 

READ ABOUT MORE HOME DESIGN

Gillette Heated Razor Deluxe Travel Kit
Gillette Heated Razor Deluxe Travel Kit
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Treat yourself to a luxurious heated shave, now $75 off. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST RAZORS

Linen Core Sheet Set
Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $229 (15% OFF) 

It's linen bedding season. Sleep cooler with this rare discount on one of our favorite brands.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST BEST SHEET SETS

Blue Carbon Steel Sets
Blue Carbon Steel Sets
Made In
SAVE NOW

$195 $165 (15% OFF) 

Lighter than cast iron with all the heat retention and seasoning properties, now with a rare discount. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST CAST IRON

Coway Mighty Air Purifier
Coway Mighty Air Purifier
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$230  $173 (25% OFF) 

25% off of our Just Get This air purifier pick.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$399  $299 (25% OFF) 

$100 off one of Bose's most popular audio products.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST NOISE CANCELING HEADPHONES

