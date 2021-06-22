Here’s a Rare Chance to Score a Vitamix Blender on the Cheap

Don't miss out! Today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day! To stay on top of all the best deals still going, visit and bookmark this page.
Vitamix has long set the bar for high-performance blending with its 5200 model leading the way. The brand’s flagship blender since 2007 features variable speed control, a large 64-ounce container and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades.
For buyers wary of the 5200’s high price tag — the model retails for $450 — it can do more than mix protein powder with almond milk. When cranked, friction from the blades creates enough heat to bring cold soups to serving temperature.
Even sweeter: the Vitamix 5200 is going for just $279 on Prime Day — good for its lowest price ever.
$550 $279 (49% OFF)
If you're looking to buy a blender, Vitamix is the brand to shop, and it's never been more affordable than right now.
$110 $72 (34% OFF)
Get a whole bunch of cooking essentials from the leading nonstick brand, T-fal.
$99 $69 ($30 OFF)
This is one of the best cooking thermometers you can buy from a brand that takes food prep seriously.
$120 $80 (34% OFF)
Finally get in on that air fryer trend, whether or not it actually means anything.
$120 $55 ($65 OFF)
A whole meal in an instant? Yep, that's the Instant Pot.
$420 $300 ($120 OFF)
One of the best coffee makers money can buy will help you lower your coffee shop expenses.
$300 $199 (34% OFF)
With 12 cooking presets, there's almost nothing this toaster oven can't do.
$12 $8 (30% OFF)
Quit polluting the planet with single-use plastic storage bags and go for reusable Stasher bags.
$235 $174 ($61 OFF)
The perfect rice every time is possible when you make it in a Zojirushi rice cooker.
$60 $40 ($20 OFF)
Bad toast is toast. Get this Calphalon toaster to get six shade settings, a bagel warming option and a countdown LED timer.
$250 $160 ($90 OFF)
The trick to making professional chef-quality meals is using a sous vide circulator. Here's one of our favorites for 36% off.
$29 $20 ($9 OFF)
Leftovers for the whole week and for everyone you know.
$29 $21 (25% OFF)
Chances are you're smarter than Michael Scott, and you won't burn your foot on a Foreman grill.
$30 $22 (27% OFF)
Almost all professional chefs swear by baking sheets, and it's time you swear by them, too.
$500 $400 ($100 OFF)
"If you like piña coladas, then you'll like this machine." I think those are the lyrics.
$40 $30 ($10 OFF)
Keeping your knives sharp as hell doesn't have to be hard.
$115 $50 (57% OFF)
Get one of the top frying pans out there for a huge discount, if you're okay with factory seconds.
$99 $69 (30% OFF)
One of the top-selling thermometers out there, you can't go wrong with this one.
$179 $129 (27% OFF)
Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price.
$997 $798 (20% OFF)
This is a rare opportunity to save $200 on one of the best office chairs around.
$175 $116 (33% OFF)
A great way to dress up some denim or chinos. Or pair with some shorts for a rugged summer look.
$500 $299 (40% OFF)
Save $200 a sturdy, portable grill with outstanding temperature control.
$250 $160 (36% OFF)
This compact sous vide heats quickly and efficiently, yielding powerful results.
$1,000 $680 (32% OFF)
This system has everything you need for at-home audio.
$45 $17 (61% OFF)
Well over half off one of the highest rated travel mugs.
$549 $522 (5% OFF)
Not a huge deal, but a very rare sale on Apple's newest AirPods.
$145 $109 (25% OFF on $185+ orders w/FLASH25)
Grab this versatile piece of cookware and some accessories during this rare sale.
$795 $349 (56% OFF)
The Devil Diver is one of our favorites from Bulova, especially at this price.
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've ever seen this exceptional percussion massager.
$330 $130 (61% OFF)
One of our favorite affordable watch brands is even more affordable today.
$230 $184 (20% OFF)
These European-born low-top hikers are a unique combination of kevlar and wool, creating a highly durable shoe that's extremely comfy. They also don't go on sale very often.
$90 $47 (48% OFF)
Throw this over a tee for warmer nights or under an overcoat for a fall layer.
$450 $350 ($100 OFF)
Take $100 off our Just Get This vacuum cleaner pick.
$100 $80 (20% OFF)
Save $20 on our pick for best high-powered head lamp
$95 $76 (20% OFF)
A portable heat source for your home or office in winter that makes for great decor.
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
Treat yourself to a luxurious heated shave, now $75 off.
$269 $229 (15% OFF)
It's linen bedding season. Sleep cooler with this rare discount on one of our favorite brands.
$195 $165 (15% OFF)
Lighter than cast iron with all the heat retention and seasoning properties, now with a rare discount.
$230 $173 (25% OFF)
25% off of our Just Get This air purifier pick.
$399 $299 (25% OFF)
$100 off one of Bose's most popular audio products.