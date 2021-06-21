Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it throughout Prime Day with only the best deals on clothes, watches, grooming essentials and more. Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021.
Best Deals on Clothing
$59.50 $33.73 (43% OFF)
Ah, Levi's 501 jeans: the incomparable classic. Yes, the fit of the original blue jean has changed over the years, but you can still count on a straight cut that sits at the waist with a button fly.
$80.00 $56.00 (30% OFF)
Track suits are as cool now as they were when Run DMC wore them. They are quite the statement, though, despite being so simple. As such, save a little on your experiment. Or, you can skip the bottoms and score big on a stylish Adidas jacket. Your call, either way you're saving money.
$50.00 $34.99 (30% OFF)
We've professed the excellence of Champion's original Reverse Weave sweatshirt many times before. Let this sale price be another opportunity for us to tell you should have at least one in your closet at all times.
$36.00 $22.50 ($14.50 OFF)
One of our readers pointed out that Columbia's PFG shorts are an excellent alternative to Patagonia's ultra-popular Baggies. They were right! These boast many of the same qualities and come in a ton more colors.
$160.00 $120.00 (25% OFF)
A bomber jacket is a pillar style as far men's jackets goes, and Alpha Industries' MA-1 option combines classic elements and modern touches quite well. It's a complete choice for anyone new to the shape or well established in their ways.
$89.00 $53.35 (40% OFF)
The quintessential quarter zip done by the outdoors experts at The North Face. A super-sweet deal on one of the best damn jackets out there.
$38.00 $29.90 (21% OFF)
While pullovers are probably more popular, the zip hoodie offers breathability and a different look entirely. American Apparel's ultra-soft, unisex fleece option comes in several colors, each with contrasting white ties.
$89.50 $46.40 (48% OFF)
It's difficult to name another piece of clothing more important — at least to my wardrobe — than a Levi's Trucker Jacket. It set the standard for top layers and has been steadily produced ever since. Cop one in classic Indigo or several in an array of washes. There are plenty to choose from.
$47.95 $28.49 (41% OFF)
Wedding season, after a year-long hiatus, seems to be in full swing once more. Maybe your go-to shirts have gathered some dust. Refresh your inventory with this simple option by Calvin Klein. They're cut to fit a ton of different neck and sleeve sizes and are on sale in a few different colors. You can never go wrong with white.
$95.00 $66.50 (30% OFF)
You aren't beating Lacoste's classic Pique Polo. It comes in array of colors — like 15, if we're counting — and sizes. There's this one, called Boabab Green, but get yours in your favorite hue; they're heavily discounted.
$35.00 $24.50 (30% OFF)
Been hooked on soccer this summer, too? Get this pitch-approved style sans all of the sponsorship logos most are adorned with nowadays.
$248.95 $149.35 (40% OFF)
One of The North Face's most advanced jackets, the Carto Triclimate features lightweight insulation to combat colder weather, a DWR finish for water resistance and zip-in construction on the inside for seamless integration with other TNF products.
$39.50 $31.65 (20% OFF)
There are several differences that separate board shorts from swim trunks. This Quiksilver pair falls under the former, because it boasts a longer inseam.
$15.00 $14.10 (6% OFF)
Sure, this isn't the biggest steal you'll see on Prime Day. But every penny counts, right? Plus, these are underpriced to begin with. They're solid T-shirts constructed from a blend of polyester and cotton and tailored to be well-fitting. (Tip: save an extra 20% at checkout.)
$42.50 $26.68 (37% OFF)
Treat yourself. It's time to upgrade those dingy drawers you've been holding onto since high-school. (Honestly, really hope you haven't been.) Either way, these 95-percent cotton, 5-percent spandex boxers offer stretch and comfortability and cooling properties.
$69.50 $41.70 (40% OFF)
The 511 is Levi's slim fit jean. It's as cared for as the 501, if that makes sense, so there are dozens of washes and they're available with the Water<Less marker — meaning they've been made using significantly less resources.
$98.00 $78.40 (20% OFF)
Well, well, well: Alex Mill's high-quality clothing makes its way to Amazon. Score on this super-soft, mid-weight French Terry sweatshirt while it's on sale.
$53.70 $49.99 (7% OFF)
This already reduced Calvin Klein denim jacket — in an almost suede-looking color called Bronx Light — exudes an aura of luxuriousness typically unfound at this price. Plus, it's nearly-neutral tone pairs well with most other earth tones.
$24.99 $19.99 (20% OFF)
Dockers' classic short works as well on the deck as it does dinner. It's a no-frills take on the chino short, a summer staple everyone should own. Yeah, the 10-inch inseam is longer than most want theirs to be, but we've all seen "Sandlercore" making the rounds.
$25.00 $17.50 (30% OFF)
Fit for high-intensity workouts or just lounging around, Adidas' Tastigo shorts feature the iconic three stripes down the sides and moisture-wicking material within to keep you cool. They're tapered, too, because they don't have pockets.
$57.00 $49.00 (12% OFF)
From Kanye West and Justin Bieber to A$AP Rocky and skaters worldwide, Dickies have been donned by many. Get in on the madness with this unlined Eisenhower jacket. It's workwear done well that pairs with almost everything.
$16.81 (SAVE 20% AT CHECKOUT)
Nothing beats busting out a brand new pair of white socks. Gildan's are soft, feature arch support and don't lose their shape after a few wears.
$42.00 $24.99 (41% OFF)
Give white pants (and workwear) a whirl without emptying your wallet. Dickies' Original 874 pants are well-loved for several reasons: they're durable, well-designed, relaxed through the legs and available in an array of colors. Plus, the cut is somewhere perfectly in-between skater and industrial uniform.
$40.00 $21.00 (48% OFF)
These aren't the striped track pants Adidas is most known for. Instead, they're the same style pant cut from a blend of recycled cotton and polyester — and without the stripes down the side. Soft and subtle, they make great gym pants or casual errands clothes.
Best Deals on Shoes
$174.95 $116.40 (33% OFF)
These unisex leather Blundstone dress boots are tanned a rich, dark black with pops off yellow on both tabs. The iconic Chelsea style has been dominated by Blundstone, whose boots promise durability and, as evident by their endurance in the marketplace, style.
$89.99 $54.99 (39% OFF)
An adaptation of New Balance's popular 997 style, the 997H — "H" means heritage — proves comfortable and polished, and increasingly popular. Cop yours before all of the good color ways (of which there are several) are gone.
$65.00 $41.99 (35% OFF)
The Grand Court SE is one of Adidas' simpler sneakers, but leather uppers paired with suede accents and a solid white sole still makes for a stylish shoe. It's comfortable and capable (great traction) and fits most casual occasions.
$150.00 $125.99 (16% OFF)
What more needs to be said? It's Clarks' iconic Wallabee shoe in a stylish black suede with contrast white stitching — at a fraction of their usual cost.
$179.95 $142.46 (21% OFF)
Danner's US-made work boots offer the durability of dedicated, protective footwear with the comfortability of something more casual. There's a steel shank; each is handcrafted; a slip-resistant sole offers traction; and an ortholite footbed molds to your step.
$49.99 $44.88 (10% OFF + SAVE ADDITIONAL $10 AT CHECKOUT)
We've long debated Crocs' value, as they've been arguably the most polarizing footwear option of the past decade. We say get 'em. Enjoy 'em. Put them through the wringer.
$120.00 $88.15 (27% OFF)
Swap your stale Oxfords out for Dr. Martens' chunkier 1461 model. These are Goodyear-welted, tumbled (meaning they'll retain their unique texture), and, contrary to their boots, a bit easier to break in.
$179.95 $77.67 (57% OFF)
Sure, the Sperry shoes your most familiar with are probably the Topsiders (aka Boat Shoes). But the brand makes plenty of excellent options, including these Exeter Penny Loafers.
$110.00 $61.60 (44% OFF)
Keen's SOLR closed-toe water shoe marries the ease of sandals with the performance of a hiking boot. Simply put, they're this impressive hybrid that only makes sense once on.
$150.00 $119.50 (20% OFF)
Ah, the incomparable Birkenstock Boston clog. But wait! These are the super grip style. They've got better a thicker outsole, a softer footbed and slip-resistant tread.
$70.00 $56.05 (20% OFF)
Adidas' Samba sneaker has steadily transformed from an indoor soccer training shoe to a bonafide style essential.
$100.00 $60.59 (39% OFF)
Try as you might, there's no toppling Clarks control over the Chukka boot category. These taupe-colored ones deviate from popular brown leather pairs but with success.
$69.99 $54.99 (21% OFF)
The Reebok Club C silhouette offers the same subtlety other all-white sneakers do but with retro-tinged accents. (See: flourescent green logos, an oversized tongue patch.)
$68.00 $42.09 (38% OFF)
On the Monterey Sneaker, heavyweight canvas contrasts SeaVees memory foam footbed, crossing casual style with performance-grade tech. These are the comfortable low-top sneaker you've been seeking for so long.
$95.00 $72.21 (24% OFF)
We've previously debated the two top sandal options for men, Teva and Chaco. Ultimately, we chose Chaco, both for their durability and the subtle upgrades throughout. Cop these while they're a quarter the price.
$70.00 $39.19 (44% OFF)
Think of Adidas' Advantage Eco sneaker as an environmentally-friendly Stan Smith. It's a low-top sneaker with an accent heel, contrasting sole and Adidas-branded tongue tab. But, it's all made from recycled materials.
$50.00 $30.00 (40% OFF)
New Republic's popular Bowery sneaker is built from a canvas upper and a hard-wearing rubber outsole. As such, they're breathable and tough to beat at this price. Cop two — one in each color — and you're set for the summer.
$79.99 $46.99 (41% OFF)
Even New Balance's most basic lifestyle sneakers arrive embedded with all sorts of wearable technology intended to make the experience, well, more comfortable. (Spoiler: it all works!) The '80s-era 574 V2 is stylish yet super easy to wear.
$35.00 $23.07 (34% OFF)
Here, the name says it all. These emphasize comfort over all else. And, as is the case with most Adidas shoes, they come in an assortment of colors designed to match even your most colorful shorts.
$69.99 $41.99 (40% OFF)
Here's another iconic New Balance sneaker retooled for the modern wearer. There's ultra-lightweight EVA foam in the midsole for comfortability and a NB comfort insert inside for added support. Plus, the "saddle" design coddles the foot in a good way.
$65.00 $54.99 (15% OFF)
Going golfing? You're going to need a good pair of shoes. Why not get this best-selling pair? They're simple, easy to wear in the clubhouse or on the course — they're spikeless — and available in three colors.
Best Deals on Style Accessories
$211 $161 ($50 OFF)
This classic aviator silhouette is available in three different frame widths and numerous color combinations. Go ahead — channel your inner Maverick this summer.
$13 $9 ($4 OFF)
A good web belt is something every man should have in his arsenal, regardless of what he does for a living — they're great for hiking, camping, or even just lounging around.
$17 $10 ($7 OFF)
If you like to change up your shades often, you're gonna need a convenient place to store your collection. This organizer can hang inside a closet and keep 25 pairs safe.
$45 $37 ($8 OFF)
Stop carrying around a bulky wallet and get this slim, modular option instead. It can be used in one of three configurations and gives easy access to your cards with the push of a button.
$24 $18 ($6 OFF)
It's summer out there! Get yourself a super lightweight cap like this one and protect yo' dome.
$62 $42 ($20 OFF)
Sometimes you just need to make a style statement. That's what these shades from Carrera are for. And at jus $42, they're a no-brainer.
$18 $13 ($5 OFF)
Available in multiple colors, this simple leather belt from Dickie's promises, to, well...keep your pants up.
$310 $127 ($183 OFF)
Do we even need to say anything? Just look at these 50mm sunnies from Persol with their grey tortoiseshell acetate lenses. They're dank as hell.
$25 $14 ($9 OFF)
Elastic, machine washable, fitted, stretchy, and available in like, umpteen colors. Just what you need for keeping the sun out of your eyes this summer.
Best Deals on Watches
$550.00 $302.50 (45% OFF)
Don't miss out on one of Seiko's old-school automatic watches with the brand's in-house 4R35 movement and 39.9mm diameter perfect for everyday wear. Available in 7 variations.
$725.00 $323.99 (55%off)
One badass pilot's watch with as many functions Citizen could fit in a surprisingly wearable 48mm steel case.
$140.00 $93.62 (33% OFF)
The indestructible G-Shock icon in it's ideal form with Tough Solar and dark-on-light display.
$675.00 315.99 (53% OFF)
"The other Moonwatch," Bulova's Lunar Pilot has a unique story and offers a hell of a lot of watch for the price.
$262.50 $195.99 (25% OFF)
With Citizen's solar charging Eco-Drive tech, this is one of the toughest, most practical dive watches you can get. Looks great in green, blue or black options, too.
$150.00 $109.98 (27% OFF)
The Seiko 5 line is famous for its incredible value, and this classic example has a killer design that might not be available for long. Valid while stocks last.
$199.00 $120.00 (40% OFF)
With a manually wound mechanical movement, this 32mm classic proves you don't need to spend a ton for a great dress watch.
$296.25 $237.00 (20% OFF)
This tough tactical watch is almost totally blacked out but remains legible with strong contrast and glowing tritium hands and markers.
$429.00 $349.99 (18% OFF)
Get the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS in sporty, lightweight aluminum with a choice of colors and matching sport bands for a healthy discount.
$165.00 $130.29 (21% OFF)
The Nixon Regulus was originally built for the military, but is an awesome digital watch for civilians too — and it comes in myriad badass colorways.
$195.00 $140.80 (28% OFF)
If you haven't owned a Seiko 5 before, now's the time to find out what all the fuss is about these cheap but excellent automatic watches.
$330.00 $129.97 (61% OFF)
You will not find another solid (we're talking 200m water-resistant), automatic, Japanese-made dive watch for this price.
Best Deals on Grooming Essentials
$44 $28 (36% off)
This cordless beard trimmer is powered by a lithium-ion battery and is completely waterproof.
$17 $9 (47% off)
This waterproof sunscreen offers protection against broad-spectrum UVA/UVB rays for up to 80 minutes.
READ ABOUT SUNSCREEN
$20 $16 (20% off)
Strong hold, matte finish, top-rated — this water-based pomade is also scented with tonka beans.
READ ABOUT POMADES
$38 $28 (25% off)
Keep that fade just right with this rechargeable trimmer.
READ ABOUT HAIR CLIPPERS
$21 $14 (33% off)
This aluminum-free, alcohol-free deodorant is good for sensitive skin.
READ ABOUT DEODORANT
$15 $12 (21% off)
This top-rated antiperspirant will keep you dry under pressure.
READ ABOUT ANTIPERSPIRANTS
$15 $10 (33% off)
This non-greasy, fragrance-free moisturizer is appropriate for your body and face.
READ ABOUT MOISTURIZERS
$33 $17 (48% off)
If you're a Fusion 5-blade user, don't miss this.
READ ABOUT RAZORS
$70 $49 (30% off)
A waterproof body trimmer that won't cause nicks or pulls.
READ ABOUT BODY TRIMMERS
$17 $14 (20% off)
A great price for a safety razor with Japanese steel blades.
READ ABOUT RAZORS
$17 $11 (36% off)
An anti-aging serum with hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid and plant stem cells.
READ ABOUT VITAMIN C SERUMS
$15 $10 (34% off)
Essential for home and travel.
READ ABOUT GROOMING ESSENTIALS
$15 $11 (25% off)
For a brighter smile.
READ ABOUT WHITENING TOOTHPASTES
$200 $125 (38% off)
For those who prefer an electric shave.
READ ABOUT ELECTRIC SHAVERS
$35 $26 (30% off)
Use both morning and night.
READ ABOUT FACE CLEANSERS
$33 $23 (30% off)
Time to hit the reset button on your scalp.
READ ABOUT SHAMPOO
$54 $43 (20% off)
Sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner with natural ingredients.
READ ABOUT CONDITIONER
$50 $28 (44% off)
When you need a little extra help.
READ ABOUT WHITENING TOOTHPASTE
$22 $15 (30% off)
Protect your lips in the sun.
READ ABOUT GROOMING ESSENTIALS
$17 $12 (30% off)
Use Mach3 razors, shop this deal.
READ ABOUT RAZORS
$60 $40 (33% off)
More effective than whitening toothpaste or strips alone.
READ ABOUT WHITENING TOOTHPASTE
$28 $20 (30% off)
This moisturizer features SPF20 and blue algae extract.
READ ABOUT GROOMING ESSENTIALS
$200 $100 (50% off)
Get a smarter toothbrush.
READ ABOUT WHITENING TOOTHPASTE
Best Deals on Bags and Luggage
$140 $106 ($34 OFF)
With the world opening up, you're gonna need a good carry-on. This one comes with a 10-year warranty, side-mounted TSA locks and oversized wheels.
$45 $34 ($9 OFF)
Make your way back to the gym with this abrasion-resistant bag that's big enough to fit all your essential workout gear.
$200 $140 ($60 OFF)
This large, 29" carry-on is exactly what you need this summer to restart your long-haul travel. It's made of durable polycarbonate and features TSA security locks.
$40 $29 ($11 OFF)
You're a digital nomad now. Protect your most precious electronic possession with this expandable, padded laptop bag, available in two sizes.
$149 $105 ($34 OFF)
Expandable, water and stain resistant, super lightweight — this 21" carryon from TravelPro is perfect for your summer adventures.
$140 $48 ($92 OFF)
With the world opening back up, you might just find yourself putting on a suit again. In that case, kit yourself out with a decent garment bag like this one.
$45 $32 ($13 OFF)
This thoughtfully designed bag includes a ventilated external compartment for your shoes, plus a mesh expandable pocket to store your water bottle.
$130 $69 ($61 OFF)
This three-piece set includes a boarding bag and two uprights, each of which has ample room for all of your travel essentials.
$151 $137 ($14 OFF)
Two durable, lightweight four-wheel spinner in multiple colors for under $150? Consider us sold.
Best Deals on Watch Straps and Storage Solutions
$21.00 $16.00 (24% OFF)
With easy-t0-change quick-release systems and soft, silky silicone, we heartily stand behind Barton's Elite Silicone straps. Choose from no fewer than 45 color variations.
16.99 $13.59 $(20% OFF)
You can't beat a NATO strap. Unless it's made of tough but comfy seat belt-like material. Available here in a range of military colors and hardware options.
$16.69 $10.85 (35% OFF)
A stretchy, breathable band for your Apple Watch sounds just about perfect for Summer. Available in both sizes and 6 different colors.
$83.99 $67.19 (20% OFF)
Give your space a modern accent while keeping your automatic watch wound and ready to go.
$89.99 $71.99 (20% OFF)
With a handsome wood finish, this winder will keep 2 automatic watches wound and store additional watches. It'll make a great gift, too.
$27.99 $19.59 (30% OFF)
Safely keep and travel with watches with a leather exterior and felt inside.
$29.99 $14.00 (53% OFF)
Keep up to 6 watches organized with this simple and attractive wooden watch box.
$33.00 $26.40 (20% OFF)
Give your watch a truly classic feel with leather straps from Barton featuring an alligator-patterned grain. (Choose size and color to see the coupon.)
$20.99 $16.79 (20% OFF)
Dirt-cheap and fun as hell, go ahead and buy a bundle of NATO straps — You won't regret it. And at a discounted price, you're paying about $2.10 per strap!
$24.95 $12.79 (49% OFF)
Just a cheap, practical way to protect your watch while traveling.
Sitewide Sales
Adidas — Save up to 55%
American Trench — Save up to 70%
Banana Republic — Save up to 60%
Barbour — Save up to 55%
Battenwear — Save up to 35%
Bloomingdale's — Save up to 60%
Blue In Green — Save up to 60%
Bode — Save 60% at Matches Fashion
Bonobos — Save up to 50%
Brooks Brothers — Save up to 70%
Clarks — Save 50%
Converse — Save up to 35%
Cole Haan — Save 30%
Corridor — Save up to 40%
Dockers — Save 50%
End. — Save up to 70%
East Dane — Save up to 60%
Everlane — Save up to 70%
Faherty — Save up to 70%
Freemans Sporting Club — Save up to 50%
Freenote Cloth — Save up to 50%
Gap — Save 40% w/ code 'TREAT'
Huckberry — Save up to 70%
Independence Chicago — Save up to 50%
Indochino — Save up to 40%
Iron Heart — Save up to 55%
J.Crew — Save 25% w/ code 'COUNTDOWN'
Levi’s — Save extra 30%
Madewell — Save extra 50% w/ code 'BLOOMING'
Matches Fashion — Save up to 70%
Neiman Marcus — Save up to 83%
Nike — Save up to 40%
Nordstrom — Save up to 74%
Nordstrom Rack — Save up to 92%
Outerknown — Save up to 35%
Patagonia — Save up to 50%
Ray-Ban — Save up to 50%
Salomon — Save up to 30%
Saturdays NYC — Save up to 87%
Stag Provisions — Save up to 33%
Sonder Supplies — Save up to 55%
Tanner Goods — Save up to 70%
Taylor Stitch — Save up to 40%
Todd Snyder — Save up to 58%
Uniqlo — Save up to 60%
Verishop — Save up to 70%
Yuketen — Save up to 50% at Matches Fashion
Zappos — Save up to 50%
Non-Amazon Deals
$25 $17 (32% off)
Tie-dye doesn't necessarily mean swirl.
$340 $100 (70% off)
Aviators with a twist.
$75 $53 (30% off)
A classic for less.
$495 $198 (60% off)
Sustainability done right.
$730 $100 (86% off)
Incredible Japanese-made shades.
$90 $69 (23% off)
Pre-distressed.
$310 $186 (40% off)
Summer prints.
$90 $63 (30% off)
Time for some fresh kicks.
$370 $185 (50% off)
Italian-made savings.
$115 $86 (25% off)
Poolside vibes.
$165 $99 (40% off)
Better shades for less.
$198 $89 (55% off)
For the beach or the boat.
$198 $139 (29% off)
For post-beach lounging.
$140 $60 (57% off)
Stylish, polarized, affordable.
$80 $59 (26% off)
Throwback classics.
$120 $89.98 (25% off)
Warm weather apparel by Wax London.
$95 $70.98 (26% off)
Cop these camp shorts!
$255 $105.98 (59% off)
A classic cut from corduroy.
$210 $162 (23% off)
In-demand kicks for a fraction of the cost.
$79 $47 (40% off)
For the Patagonia lovers.
$195 $146 (25% off)
Upgrade your kicks.
$175 $115 (41% off)
A classic design for less.
$200 $120 (40% off)
Anywhere your adventures take you.
$128 $77 (40% off)
Ready for cool summer nights.
$495 $297 (40% off)
Huge reduction on Australia's finest.
$45 $34 (25% off)
Prepare for swim season.
$65 $57 (12% off)
Full UV protection.
$410 $283 (31% off)
An uncommon discount.
$45 $27 (40% off)
A great upgrade tee.
$98 $78 (20% off)
Out top-recommended hoodie — for less.
$69 $41 (40% off)
Classic workwear.
$178 $105 (42% off)
A rare sale.
$148 $89 (40% off)
Simply the best overshirt you can buy.
$60 $35 (41% off)
Be kind to your feet.
$310 $60 (80% off)
Practically giving these Italian-made shades away.
$695 $382 (45% off)
For summer adventures.
$100 $85 (15% off)
Short-sleeve weather.
$200 $140 (30% off)
Solid both on and off the trail.
$530 $392 (26% off)
Sculptural.
$135 $101 (25% off)
Tired of your hoodie?
$280 $227 (19% off)
An alternative to slip-ons.
$130 $101 (22% off)
The perfect amount of relaxed.
$750 $350 (53% off)
41mm of goodness.
$95 $79 (17% off)
Shorts for doing things.
$375 $160 (57% off)
Over half off — act fast!
$550 $270 (50% off)
A screaming deal.
$25 $19 (24% off)
Still need one in some situations.
$40 $28 (30% off)
Better than sunscreen.
$390 $105 (73% off)
Fresh color.
$725 $330 (54% off)
What a steal.
$50 $35 (30% off)
Variations on a theme.
$170 $100 (72% off)
Classic style for less.
$198 $94 (52% off)
Lighten up a bit.
$175 $135 (23% off)
Add some color to your kicks.
$120 $75 (29% off)
Relaxed pants for warmer days.
$55 $17 (69% off)
Summertime footwear.
$240 $159 (44% off)
Seeing green.
$90 $45 (50% off)
Pick these up before it gets hot.
$1,050 $735 (30% off)
A classic military diver at an unusually steep discount.