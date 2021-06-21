amazon prime day 2021 gear patrol

Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it throughout Prime Day with only the best deals on clothes, watches, grooming essentials and more. Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

    Best Deals on Clothing

    Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
    $59.50 $33.73 (43% OFF)

    Ah, Levi's 501 jeans: the incomparable classic. Yes, the  fit of the original blue jean has changed over the years, but you can still count on a straight cut that sits at the waist with a button fly.

    Adidas Originals Firebird Track Top
    $80.00 $56.00 (30% OFF)

    Track suits are as cool now as they were when Run DMC wore them. They are quite the statement, though, despite being so simple. As such, save a little on your experiment. Or, you can skip the bottoms and score big on a stylish Adidas jacket. Your call, either way you're saving money.

    Champion Reverse Weave Sweatshirt
    $50.00 $34.99 (30% OFF)

    We've professed the excellence of Champion's original Reverse Weave sweatshirt many times before. Let this sale price be another opportunity for us to tell you should have at least one in your closet at all times. 

    EVERYTHING YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT CHAMPION SWEATSHIRTS

    Columbia PFG Backcast III Water Short
    $36.00 $22.50 ($14.50 OFF)

    One of our readers pointed out that Columbia's PFG shorts are an excellent alternative to Patagonia's ultra-popular Baggies. They were right! These boast many of the same qualities and come in a ton more colors. 

    LIKE PATAGONIA BAGGIES? THEN YOU'LL LOVE THESE SHORTS, TOO

    Alpha Industries MA-1 Bomber Flight Jacket
    $160.00 $120.00 (25% OFF)

    A bomber jacket is a pillar style as far men's jackets goes, and Alpha Industries' MA-1 option combines classic elements and modern touches quite well. It's a complete choice for anyone new to the shape or well established in their ways.

    The North Face Gordon Lyons Quarter Zip
    $89.00 $53.35 (40% OFF)

    The quintessential quarter zip done by the outdoors experts at The North Face. A super-sweet deal on one of the best damn jackets out there.

    American Apparel Unisex Flex Fleece Zip Hoodie
    $38.00 $29.90 (21% OFF)

    While pullovers are probably more popular, the zip hoodie offers breathability and a different look entirely. American Apparel's ultra-soft, unisex fleece option comes in several colors, each with contrasting white ties. 

    SHOP THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS FOR MEN

    Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
    $89.50 $46.40 (48% OFF)

    It's difficult to name another piece of clothing more important — at least to my wardrobe — than a Levi's Trucker Jacket. It set the standard for top layers and has been steadily produced ever since. Cop one in classic Indigo or several in an array of washes. There are plenty to choose from.

    Calvin Klein Regular Fit Non-Iron Herringbone Spread Collar Dress Shirt
    $47.95 $28.49 (41% OFF)

    Wedding season, after a year-long hiatus, seems to be in full swing once more. Maybe your go-to shirts have gathered some dust. Refresh your inventory with this simple option by Calvin Klein. They're cut to fit a ton of different neck and sleeve sizes and are on sale in a few different colors. You can never go wrong with white.

    Lacoste Short Sleeve Pique Polo Shirt
    $95.00 $66.50 (30% OFF)

    You aren't beating Lacoste's classic Pique Polo. It comes in array of colors — like 15, if we're counting — and sizes. There's this one, called Boabab Green, but get yours in your favorite hue; they're heavily discounted. 

    Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Tee
    $35.00 $24.50 (30% OFF)

    Been hooked on soccer this summer, too? Get this pitch-approved style sans all of the sponsorship logos most are adorned with nowadays. 

    The North Face Men's Carto Triclimate Jacket
    $248.95 $149.35 (40% OFF)

    One of The North Face's most advanced jackets, the Carto Triclimate features lightweight insulation to combat colder weather, a DWR finish for water resistance and zip-in construction on the inside for seamless integration with other TNF products.

    Quiksilver Manic 22 Inch Length Cargo Pocket Boardshort
    $39.50 $31.65 (20% OFF)

    There are several differences that separate board shorts from swim trunks. This Quiksilver pair falls under the former, because it boasts a longer inseam. 

    American Apparel 50/50 Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Two-Pack)
    $15.00 $14.10 (6% OFF)

    Sure, this isn't the biggest steal you'll see on Prime Day. But every penny counts, right? Plus, these are underpriced to begin with. They're solid T-shirts constructed from a blend of polyester and cotton and tailored to be well-fitting. (Tip: save an extra 20% at checkout.)

    SHOP THE BEST BASIC T-SHIRTS FOR MEN

    Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs
    $42.50 $26.68 (37% OFF)

    Treat yourself. It's time to upgrade those dingy drawers you've been holding onto since high-school. (Honestly, really hope you haven't been.) Either way, these 95-percent cotton, 5-percent spandex boxers offer stretch and comfortability and cooling properties. 

    Levi's 511 Slim Jeans
    $69.50 $41.70 (40% OFF)

    The 511 is Levi's slim fit jean. It's as cared for as the 501, if that makes sense, so there are dozens of washes and they're available with the Water<Less marker — meaning they've been made using significantly less resources.

    READ ABOUT ALL OF LEVI'S FITS

    Alex Mill Crew Neck Sweatshirt
    $98.00 $78.40 (20% OFF)

    Well, well, well: Alex Mill's high-quality clothing makes its way to Amazon. Score on this super-soft, mid-weight French Terry sweatshirt while it's on sale.

    Calvin Klein Denim Trucker Jacket
    $53.70 $49.99 (7% OFF)

    This already reduced Calvin Klein denim jacket — in an almost suede-looking color called Bronx Light — exudes an aura of luxuriousness typically unfound at this price. Plus, it's nearly-neutral tone pairs well with most other earth tones.

    Dockers Classic-Fit Perfect-Short
    $24.99 $19.99 (20% OFF)

    Dockers' classic short works as well on the deck as it does dinner. It's a no-frills take on the chino short, a summer staple everyone should own. Yeah, the 10-inch inseam is longer than most want theirs to be, but we've all seen "Sandlercore" making the rounds.

    Adidas Tastigo 19 Shorts
    $25.00 $17.50 (30% OFF)

    Fit for high-intensity workouts or just lounging around, Adidas' Tastigo shorts feature the iconic three stripes down the sides and moisture-wicking material within to keep you cool. They're tapered, too, because they don't have pockets. 

    Dickies Unlined Eisenhower Jacket
    $57.00 $49.00 (12% OFF)

    From Kanye West and Justin Bieber to A$AP Rocky and skaters worldwide, Dickies have been donned by many. Get in on the madness with this unlined Eisenhower jacket. It's workwear done well that pairs with almost everything. 

    Gildan Men's Active Cotton Crew Socks (10 Pairs)
    $16.81 (SAVE 20% AT CHECKOUT)

    Nothing beats busting out a brand new pair of white socks. Gildan's are soft, feature arch support and don't lose their shape after a few wears. 

    SHOP THE BEST EVERYDAY SOCKS FOR MEN

    Dickies Original 874 Work Pant
    $42.00 $24.99 (41% OFF)

    Give white pants (and workwear) a whirl without emptying your wallet. Dickies' Original 874 pants are well-loved for several reasons: they're durable, well-designed, relaxed through the legs and available in an array of colors. Plus, the cut is somewhere perfectly in-between skater and industrial uniform. 

    adidas Essentials Tapered Pants
    $40.00 $21.00 (48% OFF)

    These aren't the striped track pants Adidas is most known for. Instead, they're the same style pant cut from a blend of recycled cotton and polyester — and without the stripes down the side. Soft and subtle, they make great gym pants or casual errands clothes.

    Best Deals on Shoes

    Blundstone Unisex Dress Series Chelsea Boot
    $116.40 (33% off)
    $174.95 $116.40 (33% OFF)

    These unisex leather Blundstone dress boots are tanned a rich, dark black with pops off yellow on both tabs. The iconic Chelsea style has been dominated by Blundstone, whose boots promise durability and, as evident by their endurance in the marketplace, style. 

    SHOP THE 50 BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

    New Balance 997H V1 Sneaker
    $89.99 $54.99 (39% OFF)

    An adaptation of New Balance's popular 997 style, the 997H — "H" means heritage — proves comfortable and polished, and increasingly popular. Cop yours before all of the good color ways (of which there are several) are gone.

    adidas Men's Grand Court SE Tennis Shoe
    $65.00 $41.99 (35% OFF)


    The Grand Court SE is one of Adidas' simpler sneakers, but leather uppers paired with suede accents and a solid white sole still makes for a stylish shoe. It's comfortable and capable (great traction) and fits most casual occasions. 

    Clarks Wallabee Ink Suede
    $150.00 $125.99 (16% OFF)

    What more needs to be said? It's Clarks' iconic Wallabee shoe in a stylish black suede with contrast white stitching — at a fraction of their usual cost. 

    Danner Bull Run 6” Work Boot
    $179.95 $142.46 (21% OFF)

    Danner's US-made work boots offer the durability of dedicated, protective footwear with the comfortability of something more casual. There's a steel shank; each is handcrafted; a slip-resistant sole offers traction; and an ortholite footbed molds to your step.

    Crocs Unisex Classic Clog
    $49.99 $44.88 (10% OFF + SAVE ADDITIONAL $10 AT CHECKOUT)

    We've long debated Crocs' value, as they've been arguably the most polarizing footwear option of the past decade. We say get 'em. Enjoy 'em. Put them through the wringer. 

    NOW'S THE TIME TO BUY A PAIR OF CROCS. HERE'S WHY

    Dr. Martens Unisex 1461 Oxford
    $120.00 $88.15 (27% OFF)

    Swap your stale Oxfords out for Dr. Martens' chunkier 1461 model. These are Goodyear-welted, tumbled (meaning they'll retain their unique texture), and, contrary to their boots, a bit easier to break in.

    Sperry Gold Exeter Penny Loafer
    $179.95 $77.67 (57% OFF)

    Sure, the Sperry shoes your most familiar with are probably the Topsiders (aka Boat Shoes). But the brand makes plenty of excellent options, including these Exeter Penny Loafers.

    KEEN SOLR High Performance Sport Closed Toe Water Sandals
    $110.00 $61.60 (44% OFF)

    Keen's SOLR closed-toe water shoe marries the ease of sandals with the performance of a hiking boot. Simply put, they're this impressive hybrid that only makes sense once on.

    Birkenstock Boston Super Grip Black Leather
    $150.00 $119.50 (20% OFF)

    Ah, the incomparable Birkenstock Boston clog. But wait! These are the super grip style. They've got better a thicker outsole, a softer footbed and slip-resistant tread.

    adidas Samba Classic Running Shoe
    $56.05 (20% off)
    $70.00 $56.05 (20% OFF)

    Adidas' Samba sneaker has steadily transformed from an indoor soccer training shoe to a bonafide style essential. 

    Clarks Men's Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot
    $100.00 $60.59 (39% OFF)

    Try as you might, there's no toppling Clarks control over the Chukka boot category. These taupe-colored ones deviate from popular brown leather pairs but with success. 

    Reebok Club C 85 Walking Shoe
    $69.99 $54.99 (21% OFF)

    The Reebok Club C silhouette offers the same subtlety other all-white sneakers do but with retro-tinged accents. (See: flourescent green logos, an oversized tongue patch.)

    SeaVees Monterey Sneaker Standard
    $68.00 $42.09 (38% OFF)

    On the Monterey Sneaker, heavyweight canvas contrasts SeaVees memory foam footbed, crossing casual style with performance-grade tech. These are the comfortable low-top sneaker you've been seeking for so long.

    Chaco Z2 Classic
    $95.00 $72.21 (24% OFF)

    We've previously debated the two top sandal options for men, Teva and Chaco. Ultimately, we chose Chaco, both for their durability and the subtle upgrades throughout. Cop these while they're a quarter the price.

    Which Sandals Should You Buy? Chaco or Teva?

    adidas Advantage Eco Sneaker
    $70.00 $39.19 (44% OFF)

    Think of Adidas' Advantage Eco sneaker as an environmentally-friendly Stan Smith. It's a low-top sneaker with an accent heel, contrasting sole and Adidas-branded tongue tab. But, it's all made from recycled materials. 

    New Republic Bowery Canvas Sneaker
    $50.00 $30.00 (40% OFF)

    New Republic's popular Bowery sneaker is built from a canvas upper and a hard-wearing rubber outsole. As such, they're breathable and tough to beat at this price. Cop two — one in each color — and you're set for the summer. 

    New Balance 574 V2 Sneaker
    $79.99 $46.99 (41% OFF)

    Even New Balance's most basic lifestyle sneakers arrive embedded with all sorts of wearable technology intended to make the experience, well, more comfortable. (Spoiler: it all works!) The '80s-era 574 V2 is stylish yet super easy to wear.

    READ ABOUT NEW BALANCE'S LOVE FOR THE COLOR GRAY

    adidas Adilette Comfort Slide
    $35.00 $23.07 (34% OFF)

    Here, the name says it all. These emphasize comfort over all else. And, as is the case with most Adidas shoes, they come in an assortment of colors designed to match even your most colorful shorts. 

    New Balance mens 515 V3 Sneaker
    $69.99 $41.99 (40% OFF)

    Here's another iconic New Balance sneaker retooled for the modern wearer. There's ultra-lightweight EVA foam in the midsole for comfortability and a NB comfort insert inside for added support. Plus, the "saddle" design coddles the foot in a good way.

    adidas Tech Response Spikeless Golf Shoe
    $65.00 $54.99 (15% OFF)

    Going golfing? You're going to need a good pair of shoes. Why not get this best-selling pair? They're simple, easy to wear in the clubhouse or on the course — they're spikeless — and available in three colors. 

    SHOP MR PORTER'S GOLF COLLECTION

    Best Deals on Style Accessories

    Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
    $161.00 (24% off)
    $211 $161 ($50 OFF)

    This classic aviator silhouette is available in three different frame widths and numerous color combinations. Go ahead — channel your inner Maverick this summer. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO EVERYTHING RAY-BAN

    Columbia Men's Military Web Belt
    $13 $9 ($4 OFF)

    A good web belt is something every man should have in his arsenal, regardless of what he does for a living — they're great for hiking, camping, or even just lounging around. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR FOR SPRING 2021

    KGM Care Sunglasses Organizer
    $10.19 (40% off)
    $17 $10 ($7 OFF) 

    If you like to change up your shades often, you're gonna need a convenient place to store your collection. This organizer can hang inside a closet and keep 25 pairs safe. 

    Fidelo FRID Minimalist Wallets Card Wallet
    $36.90 (18% off)
    $45 $37 ($8 OFF)

    Stop carrying around a bulky wallet and get this slim, modular option instead. It can be used in one of three configurations and gives easy access to your cards with the push of a button. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST WALLETS FOR MEN

    Adidas Men's Superlite Adjustable Cap
    $18.00 (25% off)
    $24 $18 ($6 OFF)

    It's summer out there! Get yourself a super lightweight cap like this one and protect yo' dome. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST HATS FOR AWKWARD HAIR

    Carrera HOT/S Polarized Pilot Sunglasses
    $41.51 (33% off)
    $62 $42 ($20 OFF)

    Sometimes you just need to make a style statement. That's what these shades from Carrera are for. And at jus $42, they're a no-brainer. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST AVIATOR SUNGLASSES FOR MEN

    Dickie's Men's Leather Double Prong Belt
    $12.99 (26% off)
    $18 $13 ($5 OFF)

    Available in multiple colors, this simple leather belt from Dickie's promises, to, well...keep your pants up. 

    READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST LEATHER GOODS IN AMERICA

    Persol Phantos Sunglasses
    $126.65 (59% off)
    $310 $127 ($183 OFF)

    Do we even need to say anything? Just look at these 50mm sunnies from Persol with their grey tortoiseshell acetate lenses. They're dank as hell. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO PERSOL SUNGLASSES

    Under Armour Men's Blitzing 3.0 Cap
    $18.75 (25% off)
    $25 $14 ($9 OFF)

    Elastic, machine washable, fitted, stretchy, and available in like, umpteen colors. Just what you need for keeping the sun out of your eyes this summer. 

    Best Deals on Watches

    Seiko SZSB015 Automatic Watch
    $550.00 $302.50 (45% OFF)

    Don't miss out on one of Seiko's old-school automatic watches with the brand's in-house 4R35 movement and 39.9mm diameter perfect for everyday wear. Available in 7 variations.

    MORE ABOUT SEIKO WATCHES

    Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Navihawk A-T Watch
    $725.00 $323.99 (55%off)

    One badass pilot's watch with as many functions Citizen could fit in a surprisingly wearable 48mm steel case. 

    MORE PILOT WATCHES

    Casio G-Shock GWM5610-1 Watch
    $140.00 $93.62 (33% OFF)

    The indestructible G-Shock icon in it's ideal form with Tough Solar and dark-on-light display. 

    READ ABOUT G-SHOCK'S HISTORY

    Bulova "Moonwatch" Lunar Pilot Chronograph
    $675.00 315.99 (53% OFF)

    "The other Moonwatch," Bulova's Lunar Pilot has a unique story and offers a hell of a lot of watch for the price. 

    READ ABOUT THE BULOVA LUNAR PILOT'S HISTORY

    Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
    $262.50 $195.99 (25% OFF)

    With Citizen's solar charging Eco-Drive tech, this is one of the toughest, most practical dive watches you can get. Looks great in green, blue or black options, too. 

    MORE ABOUT DIVE WATCHES

    Seiko 5 SNXS79K Automatic
    $150.00 $109.98 (27% OFF)

    The Seiko 5 line is famous for its incredible value, and this classic example has a killer design that might not be available for long. Valid while stocks last.

    READ ABOUT THE SEIKO 5 LINE

    Timex Marlin Hand-Wound Watch
    $199.00 $120.00 (40% OFF)

    With a manually wound mechanical movement, this 32mm classic proves you don't need to spend a ton for a great dress watch. 

    READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX WATCHES

    Luminox Evo Navy Seal Blackout Watch
    $296.25 $237.00 (20% OFF)

    This tough tactical watch is almost totally blacked out but remains legible with strong contrast and glowing tritium hands and markers.

    LEARN MORE ABOUT TACTICAL WATCHES

    Apple Watch Series 6
    $429.00 $349.99 (18% OFF)

    Get the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS in sporty, lightweight aluminum with a choice of colors and matching sport bands for a healthy discount.

    LEARN MORE ABOUT THE APPLE WATCH SERIES 6

    Nixon Regulus Sport Watch
    $165.00 $130.29 (21% OFF)

    The Nixon Regulus was originally built for the military, but is an awesome digital watch for civilians too — and it comes in myriad badass colorways. 

    READ ABOUT MILITARY WATCHES

    Seiko 5 SNK793 Automatic Watch
    $195.00 $140.80 (28% OFF)

    If you haven't owned a Seiko 5 before, now's the time to find out what all the fuss is about these cheap but excellent automatic watches.

    WHY PEOPLE LOVE SEIKO 5 WATCHES

    Orient Mako II Automatic
    $330.00 $129.97 (61% OFF)

    You will not find another solid (we're talking 200m water-resistant), automatic, Japanese-made dive watch for this price. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST DIVE WATCHES UNER $500

    Best Deals on Grooming Essentials

    Hatteker Beard Trimmer
    $44 $28 (36% off)

    This cordless beard trimmer is powered by a lithium-ion battery and is completely waterproof.

    READ ABOUT BEARD TRIMMERS

    Coppertone Sport Continuous Sunscreen Spray SPF 50
    $17 $9 (47% off)
    This waterproof sunscreen offers protection against broad-spectrum UVA/UVB rays for up to 80 minutes.
    READ ABOUT SUNSCREEN

    Blind Barber 90 Proof Pomade
    $19.95
    $20 $16 (20% off)
    Strong hold, matte finish, top-rated — this water-based pomade is also scented with tonka beans.
    READ ABOUT POMADES

    Wahl Color Pro Cordless Hair Clippers
    $38 $28 (25% off)
    Keep that fade just right with this rechargeable trimmer.
    READ ABOUT HAIR CLIPPERS

    Baxter of California Deodorant
    $21 $14 (33% off)
    This aluminum-free, alcohol-free deodorant is good for sensitive skin.
    READ ABOUT DEODORANT

    Gillette Clinical Antiperspirant for Men
    $15 $12 (21% off)
    This top-rated antiperspirant will keep you dry under pressure.
    READ ABOUT ANTIPERSPIRANTS

    Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion
    $15 $10 (33% off)
    This non-greasy, fragrance-free moisturizer is appropriate for your body and face.
    READ ABOUT MOISTURIZERS

    Gillette Fusion Power Men's Razor Blades - 8 Refills
    $33 $17 (48% off)
    If you're a Fusion 5-blade user, don't miss this.
    READ ABOUT RAZORS

    Meridian Trimmer
    $70 $49 (30% off)
    A waterproof body trimmer that won't cause nicks or pulls.
    READ ABOUT BODY TRIMMERS

    Shaving Revolution Double Edge Safety Razor
    $17 $14 (20% off)
    A great price for a safety razor with Japanese steel blades.
    READ ABOUT RAZORS

    InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum
    $17 $11 (36% off)
    An anti-aging serum with hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid and plant stem cells.
    READ ABOUT VITAMIN C SERUMS

    Harperton Nail Clipper Set
    $15 $10 (34% off)
    Essential for home and travel.
    READ ABOUT GROOMING ESSENTIALS

    Colgate Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste
    $15 $11 (25% off)
    For a brighter smile.
    READ ABOUT WHITENING TOOTHPASTES

    Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 7 7865cc
    $200 $125 (38% off)
    For those who prefer an electric shave.
    READ ABOUT ELECTRIC SHAVERS

    Jack Black Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser
    $35 $26 (30% off)
    Use both morning and night.
    READ ABOUT FACE CLEANSERS

    Lumin Scalp Recovery Set for Men
    $33 $23 (30% off)
    Time to hit the reset button on your scalp.
    READ ABOUT SHAMPOO

    Ursa Major Shampoo and Conditioner Set
    $54 $43 (20% off)
    Sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner with natural ingredients.
    READ ABOUT CONDITIONER

    Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips
    $50 $28 (44% off)
    When you need a little extra help.
    READ ABOUT WHITENING TOOTHPASTE

    Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25
    $22.00
    $22 $15 (30% off)
    Protect your lips in the sun.
    READ ABOUT GROOMING ESSENTIALS

    Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Razor and Refills
    $17 $12 (30% off)
    Use Mach3 razors, shop this deal.
    READ ABOUT RAZORS

    Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light
    $60 $40 (33% off)
    More effective than whitening toothpaste or strips alone.
    READ ABOUT WHITENING TOOTHPASTE

    Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
    $28 $20 (30% off)
    This moisturizer features SPF20 and blue algae extract.
    READ ABOUT GROOMING ESSENTIALS

    Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush
    $200 $100 (50% off)
    Get a smarter toothbrush.
    READ ABOUT WHITENING TOOTHPASTE

    Best Deals on Bags and Luggage

    Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage
    $105.80 (24% off)
    $140 $106 ($34 OFF)

    With the world opening up, you're gonna need a good carry-on. This one comes with a 10-year warranty, side-mounted TSA locks and oversized wheels. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST ALUMINUM SUITCASES

    Under Armour Undeniable Duffle 4.0 Gym Bag
    $33.75 (25% off)
    $45 $34 ($9 OFF)

    Make your way back to the gym with this abrasion-resistant bag that's big enough to fit all your essential workout gear. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST WEEKENDER BAGS

    Travelpro Maxlite 5 Hardside Lightweight Expandable Luggage
    $140.00 (30% off)
    $200 $140 ($60 OFF)

    This large, 29" carry-on is exactly what you need this summer to restart your long-haul travel. It's made of durable polycarbonate and features TSA security locks. 

    READ ALL OUR BAGS AND LUGGAGE COVERAGE

    Voova Laptop Bag
    $28.99 (28% off)
    $40 $29 ($11 OFF)

    You're a digital nomad now. Protect your most precious electronic possession with this expandable, padded laptop bag, available in two sizes. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST MESSENGER BAGS

    Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
    $105.00 (30% off)
    $149 $105 ($34 OFF)

    Expandable, water and stain resistant, super lightweight — this 21" carryon from TravelPro is perfect for your summer adventures. 

    READ ALL OUR BAGS AND LUGGAGE COVERAGE

    Travel Select Amsterdam Business Rolling Garment Bag
    $48.04 (66% off)
    $140 $48 ($92 OFF)

    With the world opening back up, you might just find yourself putting on a suit again. In that case, kit yourself out with a decent garment bag like this one. 

    READ ABOOUT HOW TO GET YOUR CLOSET READY FOR SPRING

    Adidas Squad Duffel Bag
    $45 $32 ($13 OFF)

    This thoughtfully designed bag includes a ventilated external compartment for your shoes, plus a mesh expandable pocket to store your water bottle. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST WEEKENDER BAGS

    American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage
    $68.66 (47% off)
    $130 $69 ($61 OFF)

    This three-piece set includes a boarding bag and two uprights, each of which has ample room for all of your travel essentials. 

    READ ALL OUR BAGS AND LUGGAGE COVERAGE

    Kenneth Cole Reaction Out Of Bounds 2-Piece Luggage Set
    $151 $137 ($14 OFF)

    Two durable, lightweight four-wheel spinner in multiple colors for under $150? Consider us sold. 

    READ ALL OUR BAGS AND LUGGAGE COVERAGE

    Best Deals on Watch Straps and Storage Solutions

    Barton Elite Silicone Watch Bands
    $21.00 $16.00 (24% OFF)

    With easy-t0-change quick-release systems and soft, silky silicone, we heartily stand behind Barton's Elite Silicone straps. Choose from no fewer than 45 color variations. 

    READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE RUBBER STRAPS FOR SUMMER

    Ritche Premium Seat Belt Nylon NATO-Style Watch Strap
    16.99 $13.59 $(20% OFF)

    You can't beat a NATO strap. Unless it's made of tough but comfy seat belt-like material. Available here in a range of military colors and hardware options. 

    READ ABOUT THE HISTORY OF NATO STRAPS

    Veesimi Braided Elastic Apple Watch Band
    $16.69 $10.85 (35% OFF)

    A stretchy, breathable band for your Apple Watch sounds just about perfect for Summer. Available in both sizes and 6 different colors. 

    MORE ABOUT APPLE WATCH BANDS

    Mozsly Single Watch Winder
    $83.99 $67.19 (20% OFF)

    Give your space a modern accent while keeping your automatic watch wound and ready to go.

    READ MORE ABOUT WATCH WINDERS

    Jqueen Double Watch Winder
    $89.99 $71.99 (20% OFF)

    With a handsome wood finish, this winder will keep 2 automatic watches wound and store additional watches. It'll make a great gift, too. 

    READ MORE ABOUT WATCH WINDERS HERE

    Oirlv Watch Storage Box
    $27.99 $19.59 (30% OFF)

    Safely keep and travel with watches with a leather exterior and felt inside. 

    MORE WATCH STORAGE SOLUTIONS

    Sriwatana Wooden Watch Box
    $19.99 (33% off)
    $29.99 $14.00 (53% OFF)

    Keep up to 6 watches organized with this simple and attractive wooden watch box.

    HOW TO STORE A WATCH COLLECTION

    Barton Alligator Grain Apple Watch Bands
    $33.00 $26.40 (20% OFF)

    Give your watch a truly classic feel with leather straps from Barton featuring an alligator-patterned grain.  (Choose size and color to see the coupon.) 

    LEARN MORE ABOUT LEATHER WATCH STRAPS

    Ritche Ballistic Nylon NATO-Style Strap Pack
    $20.99 $16.79 (20% OFF)

    Dirt-cheap and fun as hell, go ahead and buy a bundle of NATO straps — You won't regret it. And at a discounted price, you're paying about $2.10 per strap!

    READ ABOUT THE BEST NATO STRAPS

    Casebudi Watch Travel Case
    $24.95 $12.79 (49% OFF)

    Just a cheap, practical way to protect your watch while traveling. 

    MORE ABOUT TRAVELING WITH WATCHES

    Sitewide Sales

    Adidas — Save up to 55%
    American TrenchSave up to 70%
    Banana RepublicSave up to 60%
    BarbourSave up to 55%
    BattenwearSave up to 35%
    Bloomingdale'sSave up to 60%
    Blue In GreenSave up to 60%
    BodeSave 60% at Matches Fashion
    BonobosSave up to 50%
    Brooks BrothersSave up to 70%
    ClarksSave 50%
    ConverseSave up to 35%
    Cole HaanSave 30%
    CorridorSave up to 40%
    DockersSave 50%
    End.Save up to 70%
    East DaneSave up to 60%
    EverlaneSave up to 70%
    FahertySave up to 70%
    Freemans Sporting Club — Save up to 50%
    Freenote Cloth — Save up to 50%
    Gap — Save 40% w/ code 'TREAT'
    Huckberry — Save up to 70%
    Independence Chicago — Save up to 50%
    IndochinoSave up to 40%
    Iron HeartSave up to 55%
    J.CrewSave 25% w/ code 'COUNTDOWN'
    Levi’sSave extra 30%
    MadewellSave extra 50% w/ code 'BLOOMING'
    Matches FashionSave up to 70%
    Neiman MarcusSave up to 83%
    NikeSave up to 40%
    NordstromSave up to 74%
    Nordstrom RackSave up to 92%
    OuterknownSave up to 35%
    PatagoniaSave up to 50%
    Ray-BanSave up to 50%
    SalomonSave up to 30%
    Saturdays NYCSave up to 87%
    Stag Provisions — Save up to 33%
    Sonder Supplies — Save up to 55%
    Tanner Goods — Save up to 70%
    Taylor Stitch — Save up to 40%
    Todd SnyderSave up to 58%
    Uniqlo — Save up to 60%
    Verishop — Save up to 70%
    Yuketen — Save up to 50% at Matches Fashion
    Zappos — Save up to 50%

    Non-Amazon Deals

    Adidas Essentials Tie-Dyed T-Shirt
    $25 $17 (32% off)
    Tie-dye doesn't necessarily mean swirl.

    Christian Dior Sunglasses
    $340 $100 (70% off)
    Aviators with a twist.

    Reebok Classic Leather Grow Sneakers
    $75 $53 (30% off)
    A classic for less.

    Story Mfg. Greetings Shirt
    $495 $198 (60% off)
    Sustainability done right.

    Dior Homme Sunglasses
    $730 $100 (86% off)
    Incredible Japanese-made shades.

    Converse Chuck 70 Archive Paint Splatter
    $90 $69 (23% off)
    Pre-distressed.

    Officine Generale Eren Shirt
    $310 $186 (40% off)
    Summer prints.

    Nike Challenger OG Sneakers
    $90 $63 (30% off)
    Time for some fresh kicks.

    L.G.R. Sunglasses
    $370 $185 (50% off)
    Italian-made savings.

    Howlin Mr. Fantasy Terry Polo
    $115 $86 (25% off)
    Poolside vibes.

    Sun Buddies Zinedine Sunglasses
    $165 $99 (40% off)
    Better shades for less.

    Sealand Small Swish Tote
    $198 $89 (55% off)
    For the beach or the boat.

    Todd Snyder Hoodie
    $198 $139 (29% off)
    For post-beach lounging.

    Raen Colfax Polarized Sunglasses
    $140 $60 (57% off)
    Stylish, polarized, affordable.

    Vans Anaheim Factory Authentic 44 DX
    $80 $59 (26% off)
    Throwback classics.

    Wax London Didcot Poppy Beach Shirt
    $120 $89.98 (25% off)

    Warm weather apparel by Wax London.

    Alex Mill Pull on Button Fly Short
    $95 $70.98 (26% off)

    Cop these camp shorts!

    Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
    $255 $105.98 (59% off)

    A classic cut from corduroy.  

    Adidas Green Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Sneakers
    $210 $162 (23% off)

    In-demand kicks for a fraction of the cost.

    Patagonia P6 Hoodie
    $79 $47 (40% off)
    For the Patagonia lovers.

    Sabah Slip-Ons
    $195 $146 (25% off)
    Upgrade your kicks.

    Battenwear Day Hiker Backpack
    $175 $115 (41% off)
    A classic design for less.

    Salomon XT-Wings 2 Advanced Sneakers
    $200 $120 (40% off)
    Anywhere your adventures take you.

    Outerknown Half-Zip Hoodie
    $128 $77 (40% off)
    Ready for cool summer nights.

    R.M. Williams Gardener Chelsea Boots
    $495 $297 (40% off)
    Huge reduction on Australia's finest.

    The North Face Class V Swim Trunks
    $45 $34 (25% off)
    Prepare for swim season.

    Gramicci Jet Cap
    $65 $57 (12% off)
    Full UV protection.

    Garrett Leight Calabar Sunglasses
    $410 $283 (31% off)
    An uncommon discount.

    Alex Mill T-Shirt
    $45 $27 (40% off)
    A great upgrade tee.

    Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
    $98 $78 (20% off)
    Out top-recommended hoodie — for less.

    Dickies Original 874 Pants
    $69 $41 (40% off)
    Classic workwear.

    Carhartt WIP Prentis Fleece
    $178 $105 (42% off)
    A rare sale.

    Outerknown Blanket Shirt
    $148 $89 (40% off)
    Simply the best overshirt you can buy.

    Adidas Adilette Boost Sport Slide
    $60 $35 (41% off)
    Be kind to your feet.

    RETROSUPERFUTURE Sunglasses
    $310 $60 (80% off)
    Practically giving these Italian-made shades away.

    Scott Cassell Deep Dive
    $695 $382 (45% off)
    For summer adventures.

    Wales Bonner x Adidas Shirt
    $100 $85 (15% off)
    Short-sleeve weather.

    Salomon XA-Pro Fusion Advanced Sneakers
    $200 $140 (30% off)
    Solid both on and off the trail.

    Rhude x Thierry Lasry Sunglasses
    $530 $392 (26% off)
    Sculptural.

    Alex Mill Fleece Half Zip
    $135 $101 (25% off)
    Tired of your hoodie?

    Engineered Garments x Sebago Coverdeck Derbys
    $280 $227 (19% off)
    An alternative to slip-ons.

    Saturdays NYC Peace Washed Hoodie
    $130 $101 (22% off)
    The perfect amount of relaxed.

    Shinola Guardian Watch
    $750 $350 (53% off)
    41mm of goodness.

    Gramicci NN Shorts
    $95 $79 (17% off)
    Shorts for doing things.

    Tom Ford Sunglasses
    $375 $160 (57% off)
    Over half off — act fast!

    Shinola Runwell Watch
    $550 $270 (50% off)
    A screaming deal.

    Todd Snyder Japanese Cotton Face Mask
    $25 $19 (24% off)
    Still need one in some situations.

    RVCA Tie Dye Tee
    $40 $28 (30% off)
    Better than sunscreen.

    Gucci Sunglasses
    $390 $105 (73% off)
    Fresh color.

    Shinola Guardian Watch
    $725 $330 (54% off)
    What a steal.

    Classic Slip-on Sneakers
    $50 $35 (30% off)
    Variations on a theme.

    Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
    $170 $100 (72% off)
    Classic style for less.

    Todd Snyder Japanese Selvedge Chino
    $198 $94 (52% off)
    Lighten up a bit.

    Adidas NMD_R1 PK
    $175 $135 (23% off)

    Add some color to your kicks.

    Onia Drawstring Pants
    $120 $75 (29% off)
    Relaxed pants for warmer days.

    Satta Dao Jacket
    $210 $96 (54% off)
    Don't see Satta on sale often.

    The North Face Skeena Sandal
    $55 $17 (69% off)
    Summertime footwear.

    Flatlist Logic Sunglasses
    $240 $159 (44% off)
    Seeing green.

    Mami Wata Tofo Surf Trunks
    $90 $45 (50% off)
    Pick these up before it gets hot.

    Marathon MSAR Automatic
    $734.98
    $1,050 $735 (30% off)

    A classic military diver at an unusually steep discount.