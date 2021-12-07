Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Savings on Danner Boots, a Fitbit Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
don lead december 7 2021
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub
$230 $171 (25% OFF)

One of the best smart locks you can buy, the August Smart Lock and Connect Hub is easy to install, goes straight onto your existing deadbolt and allows you to get in with the August app. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART HOME DEVICES

Madewell Perfect Shirt
Madewell Perfect Shirt
$85 $60 (29% OFF)

Whether you're dressing it up for a holiday party or just tossing it over a t-shirt to WFH, this flannel is soft as can be and will always fit the part.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNELS

Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5
$180 $130 (27% OFF)

More than just a step counter, the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a readiness score that indicates whether you should work out or recover, plus it can track SpO2, heart rate variability, skin temperature variation and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

Danner Trail 2650 Mesh Hiking Shoe
Danner Trail 2650 Mesh Hiking Shoe
Backcountry
$150 $112 (25% OFF)

One of the best hiking shoes out there, the Danner Trail 2650 is ideal for traversing the city and the mountains alike.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial
Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial
$250 $200 (20% OFF W/ CODE JOLLY20)

This handsome watch is a remake of the Timex watches of the 60s, plus it has the added flair of a California dial. 

READ OUR TIMEX GUIDE

Zero Halliburton Two-Wheel Carry-On
Zero Halliburton Two-Wheel Carry-On
$850 $595 (30% OFF)

On sale just in time for holiday travel, this premium carry-on features two TSA-approved locks and Zero Halliburton's new Global Tracking that can track the case anywhere in the world. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ALUMINUM LUGGAGE

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
$200 $150 (25% OFF)

This is a great deal on our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
$249 $199 (20% OFF)

This fishing jacket calls back to the vintage sportswear of yesteryear but has been updated with premium materials and a modern fit. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle
Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle
$40 $20 (50% OFF)

Perfect for long days in the office, camping trips or days on the mountain, the Stanley Vacuum Bottle is an icon of the outdoor world. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
$300 $175 (42% OFF)

Why would you ever vacuum your own floors when you can have your own Alexa-enabled, self-charging robot butler do it for you?

READ THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO ROOMBA VACUUMS

G Pen Dash
G Pen Dash
$70 $49 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best budget vape you can buy, the G Pen Dash has been a favorite both here at GP and with our readers. Its simplicity and good hand feel make it the perfect value buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Topo Designs Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series
Topo Designs Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series
$249 $124 (50% OFF)

This is a crazy deal on your new favorite backpack for holiday travel and outdoor adventures on the mountain. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST BACKPACKS


HOME & FURNITURE DEALS

Floyd The Bed Frame
Floyd The Bed Frame
floydhome.com
$1,145 $995 (14% off)

Our favorite made-in-USA bed frame is on sale.

MORE BED FRAMES

Outer Wicker Outdoor Loveseat
Outer Wicker Outdoor Loveseat
liveouter.com
$2,400 $2,040 (15% off)

Some of our favorite outdoor furniture is on sale.

MORE OUTDOOR FURNITURE 

Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
raymourflanigan.com
$550 $440 (20% off)

It's time to get an office chair.

MORE OFFICE CHAIRS

Humanscale eFloat One Table
Humanscale eFloat One Table
2modern.com
$650 $520 (20% off)

The novelty of the sit-to-stand desk will never wear off.

MORE STANDING DESKS

Urban Outfitters Harvey Desk
Urban Outfitters Harvey Desk
urbanoutfitters.com
$199.99
$379 $100 (74% off)

We're still not sure why people haven't bought a desk for their home office yet. 

MORE DESKS

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
dwr.com
$6,995 $5,946 (15% off)

The pinnacle of mid-century modern furniture can be all yours. 

MORE READING CHAIRS

Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder With Shelf
Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder With Shelf
amazon.com
$95 $80 (16% off)

Leaning ladder shelves are trending, and none are better than this one from Yamazaki (not the whisky brand).

Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
crateandbarrel.com
$599 $299 (50% off)

What looks better: your meal or this dining table?

Mason Coffee Table
Mason Coffee Table
urbanoutfitters.com
$229 $195 (15% off)

A coffee table with some added storage.

MORE COFFEE TABLES

Blu Dot Real Good Chair
Blu Dot Real Good Chair
bludot.com
$199 $150 (25% off)

I mean, it's called the "Real Good Chair" for a reason.

Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
wayfair.com
$2,463 $1,160 (53% off)

Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?

MORE SOFAS

Mainstays Conrad Console Table
Mainstays Conrad Console Table
walmart.com
$80 $40 (50% off)

A cute place to throw all your crap. 

Article Entin Geo Gray Lounge Chair
Article Entin Geo Gray Lounge Chair
article.com
$599 $499 (17% off)

Your new perfect reading chair is on sale.

MORE READING CHAIRS

Rove Concepts Elbow Outdoor Chair
Rove Concepts Elbow Outdoor Chair
roveconcepts.com
$449 $404 (10% off)

Yes, it's expensive, but it's totally worth it. 

Forest Gate Holter Industrial Modern Queen Bed in Rustic Oak
Forest Gate Holter Industrial Modern Queen Bed in Rustic Oak
bedbathandbeyond.com
$490 $416 (15% off)

Don't sleep on a good deal!

MORE BED FRAMES

OUTDOOR DEALS

Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
$230 $196 (15% OFF)

These marvelous hiking sneakers boast a one-piece Kevlar upper, integrated speed cable laces, an ultra-grippy outsole, and 100% water-resistant uppers for all sorts of adventure.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool
Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool
Gerber
$39 $31 (20% OFF)

Formatted like a traditional, pocketable folding knife but loaded with 8+ built-in functions, this handy tool is the everyday carry definition of "tiny but mighty."

READ ABOUT THE BEST MULTI-TOOLS

Cotopaxi Allpa 35 L Travel Pack
Cotopaxi Allpa 35 L Travel Pack
REI
$200 $140 (30% OFF)

This travel-inspired pack is made with TPU-coated 1000D polyester and durable 840D ballistic nylon paneling, making it tough as nails. It also has plenty of other comfort- and organization-focused features.

READ ABOUT TRAVEL BACKPACKS

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
$99 $75 (25% OFF)

Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. This recycled version is made with 100% post-consumer recycled materials.

READ OUR BEST CAMPING BLANKETS GUIDE

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket
REI
$360 $270 (25% OFF)

Waterproof outside, warm and cozy inside, and with the ability to shed layers on the fly, this versatile jacket will get you from fall to spring and back again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Amazon
$800 $550 (31% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR WATCHES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
$350 $225 (36% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FIRE PITS

Backcountry All Around 60L Duffel
Backcountry All Around 60L Duffel
Backcountry
$130 $104 (20% OFF)

Perfect for the gym, weekend trips and even longer travel, this durable, spacious, weatherproof duffel is the perfect way to haul all your gear and has some surprising organizational options.

READ ABOUT DUFFEL BAGS FOR MEN

Gerber Pocket Square Knife
Gerber Pocket Square Knife
REI
$32 $24 (25% OFF)

A touch more refined than many of Gerber's offerings, this minimalist knife is great for everyday carry with its drop-point blade, machined aluminum handle and reliable liner lock.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EDC POCKET KNIVES

J.Crew Utility Tote Bag
J.Crew Utility Tote Bag
J.Crew
$118 $94 (20% OFF)

Far more feature-rich than those cheap cotton farmer's market totes, this one is tougher, offers far better organization and security, and you won't be embarrassed to haul it around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOTE BAGS

EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
REI
$349 $300 (14% OFF)

With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POWER BANKS

Granite GearCrown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
Granite GearCrown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
Backcountry
$200 $130 (35% OFF)

Designed to haul enough gear to survive a multi-day of-the-grid outing without weighing you down, this spacious hiking bag is every ounce-counting backpacker's best friend.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BACKPACKS

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Amazon
$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.

READ ABOUT FITNESS TRACKERS & SMARTWATCHES

Osprey Archeon 25 Pack
Osprey Archeon 25 Pack
REI
$190 $123 (35% OFF)

With a rucksack-inspired rolltop closure and a minimalist silhouette, this Osprey backpack transitions perfectly from the office to the trails and back again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS FOR EVERYDAY USE

Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
REI
$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
REI
$110 $85 (22% OFF)

These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

FITNESS DEALS

Hypervolt Plus Massage Gun
Hypervolt Plus Massage Gun
Hyperice competitivecyclist.com
$239.20
$299 $239 (20% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
$159.00
$149.99 $99.99 (33% OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions.  Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
$149.95
$119.95 (20% off)
$149.95 $99.95 (33% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
$549.00
$387.95 (29% off)
$549.99 $399.99 (27% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Set
PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Set
$279.99
$499.99 $279.99 (44% OFF)

Customize your weight training regimen with these adjustable dumbbells. Stack weight with  2.5 lb jumps within the weight range of 2.5-50 lbs per dumbbell . 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike with 35 Lb Flywheel Belt-Driven Stationary Bike - Tablet iPad Holder, LCD Monitor, Cadence Reading, and SPD Compatible Pedals
Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike with 35 Lb Flywheel Belt-Driven Stationary Bike - Tablet iPad Holder, LCD Monitor, Cadence Reading, and SPD Compatible Pedals
$499.99
$499.99 $349.00 (30% OFF)

This affordable exercise bike is fully adjustable, features magnetic resistance that goes from 3-10 and includes an LCD Monitor with RPM cadence output, SPD compatible pedals, a tablet and water bottle holder, and transportation wheels for easy movement around your home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

APL TechLoom Bliss Knit
APL TechLoom Bliss Knit
$200.00
$200 $150 (25% OFF)

Performance and comfort meet in this ultra-light running shoe. No laces mean no hassles - you'll find the support you need in a stretchy knit upper with a band of elastic that wraps the arch. Neutral cushioning means this shoe works for most running styles. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
$60.97
$120 $92.97 (22% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
$99.95
$59.95 (40% off)
$99.95 $59.95 (40% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$200.00
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Katin Minerals Embroidered Hoodie
Katin Minerals Embroidered Hoodie
$68 $48 (30% off)
Cloud-hidden, whereabouts unknown.
MORE HOODIES

Gramicci Trousers
Gramicci Trousers
$185 $113 (39% off)
Cargo pants, updated.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Salomon XT-4 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon XT-4 Advanced Sneakers
$235 $165 (30% off)
Tie-dyed technical.
MORE BOOTS

Carhartt WIP Hooded Chase Sweatshirt
Carhartt WIP Hooded Chase Sweatshirt
$79 $60 (25% off)
Can't beat Carhartt.
MORE HOODIES

Carhartt WIP Aviation Pant
Carhartt WIP Aviation Pant
$155 $89 (42% off)
Army surplus without the army or the surplus.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon
$220 $169 (23% off)
Whether you hike or not.
MORE BOOTS

Flint and Tinder Sherpa Deck Jacket
Flint and Tinder Sherpa Deck Jacket
$225 $135 (40% off)
Vintage navy look without the funky scent.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

Manastash MT. Gorilla Fleece Jacket
Manastash MT. Gorilla Fleece Jacket
$190 $171 (10% off)
A solid Patagonia alternative.
MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

J.Crew Nordic Waterproof Hiker Boots
J.Crew Nordic Waterproof Hiker Boots
$198 $76 (62% off)
Use the code SALETIME.
MORE BOOTS

Faherty Tie-Dye Sweatpants
Faherty Tie-Dye Sweatpants
$118 $65 (45% off)
As soft as clouds.
MORE SWEATPANTS

Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatpants
Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatpants
$88 $62 (30% off)
The everyday sweatpants you need.
MORE SWEATPANTS

J.Crew Merino Wool-Blend Jogger
J.Crew Merino Wool-Blend Jogger
$158 $81 (51% off)
Herringbone joggers for just over half off.

 MORE WINTER ESSENTIALS

TECH DEALS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
$39.00 $29.99 ($9 off)

A great stocking stuffer at a great price.

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple amazon.com
$399 $380 ($19 off)

The Series 7 won't tempt you with new sensors and features, but it's bigger-than-ever display looks better than you might expect.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple amazon.com
$549 $479 ($70 off)

The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. 

AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Apple
$249 $197 ($52 off)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.  

Apple AirPods (2nd-Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd-Generation)
Apple
$159 $109 ($50 off)

These second-generation AirPods are the most affordable wireless earbuds that Apple makes. 

Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple amazon.com
$179 $170 ($9 off)

Apple's newest AirPods boast the sound quality of the high-end AirPods Pro, but lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes. 

Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple amazon.com
$1,099.00 $949.00 ($150 off)

An unbeatable price on a superb desktop.

WATCH DEALS

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver
amazon.com
$350 $221 (37% OFF)

Solar-powered and ready for anything.

More Dive Watches

Timex Mk1 Aluminum
Timex Mk1 Aluminum
$89 $39 (56% off)

Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.

More Timex

Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
$295 $200 (32% off)

We promise you'll love this one. (Use code FRIEND)

More Seiko

Marathon MSAR Automatic
Marathon MSAR Automatic
$1,050 $840 (20% off)

Legit military cred.

More Military Watches

Bulova Mil Ships
Bulova Mil Ships
$895 $761 (15% OFF)

An affordable Blancpain Fifty-Fathoms alternative.

More Dive Watches

Timex Marlin Hand-Wound Mechanical
Timex Marlin Hand-Wound Mechanical
timex.com
$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This should be your new dress watch.

More Dress Watches

Casio Databank Calculator Watch
Casio Databank Calculator Watch
amazon.com
$27 $22 (18% off)

How nerd-cool is this!

More Digital Watches

Seiko Presage SRPF53 Automatic
Seiko Presage SRPF53 Automatic
$525 $394 (25% off)

Just look at that dial! (Use code FRIEND)

More Seiko

Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
$130 $83 (36% OFF)

Tough Solar and positive display is what you want in a tough G-Shock.

More G-Shock

Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
amazon.com
$138 $75 (46% off)

Everyone needs a field watch.

More Timex

Bulova Lunar Pilot Chronograph "Moonwatch"
Bulova Lunar Pilot Chronograph "Moonwatch"
amazon.com
$550 $380 (31% off)

The "other Moonwatch." 

More Lunar Pilot

Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
$446 $357 (32% off)

The modern version of a classic diver.

More Dive Watches

Bulova Sutton
Bulova Sutton
$292 $200 (32% off)

A simple and handsome dress watch.

More Dress Watches

Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
walmart.com
$675  $506 (25% off)

Atomic timekeeping. Need we say more? 

More on Atomic Timekeeping

Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
nordstromrack.com
$395 $180 (54% off)

One of the coolest-looking watches for the money, full stop. 

More Chronographs

Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
Timex x Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
toddsnyder.com
$128 $74 (42% off)

Todd Snyder and Timex are at it again!

More Todd Snyder

Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
macys.com
$125 $47 (62% OFF) 

Bursting with style. (Use code FRIEND)

More Retro Watches

Timex Marlin Automatic
Timex Marlin Automatic
timex.com
$249 $174 (30% OFF)

One of the best-value automatic dress watches. Period.

More Automatic Watches

Timex Metropolitan
Timex Metropolitan
timex.com
$80 $40 (50% OFF)

Just look at that dial! (There's a gold-tone version, too)

More Quartz Watches

Timex Waterbury Classic Automatic
Timex Waterbury Classic Automatic
$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Can't afford an IWC Portuguiser? Get this. 

More Dress Watches

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire
Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire
amazon.com
$599 $440 (27% OFF)

One of the most full-function outdoor watches you can get.

More Rugged Watches

Casio G-Shock GBD100-1
Casio G-Shock GBD100-1
G-Shock huckberry.com
$150 $120 (20% OFF)

A G-Shock for workouts that synchs w/ your smartphone.

More G-Shock

Bulova Hack Automatic Watch
Bulova Hack Automatic Watch
bulova.com
$450 $306 (32% OFF)

One of the coolest reissued field watches.

More Bulova Hack

Bulova A-15 Pilot Watch
Bulova A-15 Pilot Watch
$695 $473 (32% OFF)

The automatic pilot's watch of your dreams.

More Pilot's Watches

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver GMT
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver GMT
amazon.com
$525 $301 (43% OFF)

A tough, Japanese-made, solar-charging GMT dive watch. What more do you need?

More GMT Watches



