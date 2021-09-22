Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Want an iPhone 13? Check Out These Pre-Order Promo Deals
There are a bunch of ways to get a brand new Apple iPhone 13 on the cheap. In some cases, you can even get one for free.
Last week Apple announced the new iPhone 13, which is set for an official release on September 24. Pre-orders have been open for a few days now and, based on some of the stellar pre-order deals we've seen, it appears that Apple is eager to move as many 13s and 13 Pros as possible — and quickly, at that.
Apple, along with some of the biggest mobile carriers (including Verizon and T-Mobile), are offering huge savings and the ability to walk away with an Apple iPhone 13 for $0 down. The only catch is that you'll need an eligible trade-in. There are deals available for each of the new iPhones, including the 13, the 13 mini, the 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max. If you're a new-iPhone-ever-year type person, or have an older model and have been eager for an upgrade, now is the time to shop.
While a new iPhone sounds like a great idea, one question you should always ask yourself is whether a new iPhone is worth it? The promos are some of the most generous they've been since the old days of free upgrades. While that could be an indication of minor upgrades — the main upgrades with the newest iPhones are the camera, a brighter screen, an improved battery and huge storage in the 1TB 13 Pro — we think it's more that people are holding onto their phones longer so Apple and the mobile carriers need to incentivize the new releases. If you are interested or if you've held off upgrading for a while it definitely could be the cheapest time to make the move.
Apple: Save up to $790 on the iPhone 13 if you have a trade-in that is newer than an iPhone 8. This means you could potentially pay $10 for an $800 phone.
AT&T: Sign up for monthly payments and an unlimited plan, trade in a phone worth at least $95 and you can get the iPhone 13 for zero down.
T-Mobile: Trade in an eligible phone and sign up for an unlimited plan and you can get a free iPhone 13 and guaranteed $800 trade value toward a new iPhone every 24 months.
Apple: Save up to $790 on the iPhone 13 if you have a trade-in that is newer than an iPhone 8. Ultimately, you could pay $0 for a $700 phone.
AT&T: Trade in a phone worth $30 and sign up for monthly payments and an unlimited plan to take home an iPhone 13 mini for $0.
T-Mobile: T-Mobile is offering the same promo for the 13 mini as the 13 with its Forever Upgrade program.
The four new iPhone 13 models are the same overall size as the four old iPhone 12 models. But the camera bump is going to cause you some trouble.
Apple: Similar to the 13 and 13 mini, an eligible trade will save you up to $790. This could result in only paying $210 for the $1,000 phone.
AT&T: Save up to $1,000 by signing up for monthly payments, an unlimited plan and by trading in a phone worth at least $180.
T-Mobile: If you trade an iPhone 11 or 12, Pro or Max, and be eligible to get an iPhone 13 for free. You just need to sign up for monthly payments.
Verizon: If you sign up for an unlimited plan and trade in an old iPhone, even a damaged one, and you'll qualify for a free iPhone 13.
Apple: $790 in savings are available with this phone as well, meaning you'll be able to pay just $310 for the $1,100 phone — same trade-in requirements apply.
AT&T: Savings are the same as the iPhone 13 Pro, so you will just need to pay $100 down instead of walking out for nothing.
T-Mobile: Signing up for the Forever Upgrade plan will get you the iPhone 13 Pro Max for just $600.
