Want an iPhone 13? Check Out These Pre-Order Promo Deals

Last week Apple announced the new iPhone 13, which is set for an official release on September 24. Pre-orders have been open for a few days now and, based on some of the stellar pre-order deals we've seen, it appears that Apple is eager to move as many 13s and 13 Pros as possible — and quickly, at that.

Apple, along with some of the biggest mobile carriers (including Verizon and T-Mobile), are offering huge savings and the ability to walk away with an Apple iPhone 13 for $0 down. The only catch is that you'll need an eligible trade-in. There are deals available for each of the new iPhones, including the 13, the 13 mini, the 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max. If you're a new-iPhone-ever-year type person, or have an older model and have been eager for an upgrade, now is the time to shop.

While a new iPhone sounds like a great idea, one question you should always ask yourself is whether a new iPhone is worth it? The promos are some of the most generous they've been since the old days of free upgrades. While that could be an indication of minor upgrades — the main upgrades with the newest iPhones are the camera, a brighter screen, an improved battery and huge storage in the 1TB 13 Pro — we think it's more that people are holding onto their phones longer so Apple and the mobile carriers need to incentivize the new releases. If you are interested or if you've held off upgrading for a while it definitely could be the cheapest time to make the move.