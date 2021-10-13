Today's Top Stories
1
Ferrari Hired Jony Ive and Marc Newson. But Why?
2
Two LA-Based Runners' Thoughts on the HOKA Bondi X
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
How Meech Robinson Upgrades His Style for Fall

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Gift Ideas for Guys Who Have Everything

How do you shop for the guy who owns the fanciest, rarest things? Aims for gifts he wouldn't anticipate.

By Oren Hartov
best gifts for men
Gear Patrol

He’s got it all. The nice watches, the fancy clothes, the latest tech — there’s nothing that’s out there that he doesn’t already own. Or is there? For the guy who has everything, finding the right gift is a challenge, but not impossible — you just have to think creatively about things he wouldn't necessarily buy himself. From a swank bar cart to a digitally-connect dumbbell set, these are the gifts he definitely does not have. (Yet.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace
$75 AT NORDSTROM.COM

Meant to evoke the smoky smell of a crackling fireplace, this woody cologne features notes of chestnut, vanilla accord, guauiac wood oil and more. 

Miansai Geo Signet Ring in Gold Vermeil
$165 AT TODDSNYDER.COM

A simple signet ring is the perfect addition to his everyday style. They are elegant enough to be dressed up and subtle enough to wear throughout the week.

Louie Mueller Barbecue Colossal "Dino" Beef Ribs
$185 AT GOLDBELLY.COM

In the world of regionally-specific barbecue, the tender, long-smoked beef from Central Texas stands out. If you can’t make the pilgrimage there, order it online to be shipped anywhere in the U.S.

Naglev Unico Hiker
$184 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

This pair of hiking shoes is one of the toughest, and most popular, that we've ever found. Made with a one-piece Kevlar upper and seamless construction, these are unlike any hikers he's had before.

West Elm Mid-Century Bar Cart
$249 AT WEST ELM

Friends don't let friends keep their liquor in the cupboards — help him show off his booze with this impressive mid-century bar cart that will spice up his dining room or living room.

Smithey Ironware Carbon Steel Farmhouse Skillet
$275 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

This is a huge step up from your run-of-the-mill cast-iron skillet and a must-have for any guy who fancies himself a bit of a gourmet chef.

Garret Leight Kinney 47 Square-Frame Sunglasses
$310 AT MR PORTER

It isn't uncommon to see Brad Pitt rocking sunglasses from Garrett Leight. Is there any other reason necessary to cop a pair?

Sonic Editions Hemingway Negroni Time
$349 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

Get him some art for his wall, and get him something that will inspire him to pick up those books he's been meaning to read for years.

Audio-Technica ATH-R70x Open-Back Headphones
$349 AT AMAZON.COM

Open-back cans give you a much more realistic stereo picture of the audio you're listening to, and these comfortable ATs are some of the best in class. 

Storz & Bickel Mighty Vaporizer
storz & bickel
SHOP NOW

For the guy who loves to indulge in cannabis but doesn't want pipes or joints laying around everywhere, this awesome vape is one of our absolute favorite ways to partake.

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple
$385 AT AMAZON.COM

The newest Series 6 brings a host of new features to the world's favorite smartwatch — pair it with the new Sport Loop band for a seamless look.

Off Hours Homecoat
$395 AT VERISHOP.COM

If a step up from a ho-hum robe is what he needs, this is the absolute best. Wearing the Off Hours Homecoat is basically like wearing your comforter around the house.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (pair)
Bowflex
$399 AT AMAZON.COM

If he loves working out he probably needs some of these adjustable dumbbells, which are user-friendly and don't actually take up a lot of space.

Chris Reeve Large Sebenza 31 Frame Lock Knife
$475 AT BLADE HQ

Thanks to a meticulous, eye-popping construction, you may be tempted to simply gaze upon the Sebenza, rather than actually cut anything with it.

The KUDU Grill
$499 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

Propane, schmopane. This grill does everything at a higher level, from searing and frying to grilling and smoking.

Bourbons You Should Buy Before They Become More Expensive
bourbon
Courtesy

The bottles of whiskey experts think are going to balloon in value over time.

LEARN MORE

Breville BCI600XL the Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker
$500 AT WILLIAMS-SONOMA.COM

When life pours you milk, make ice cream. (Or something.) This Breville should do the trick. Best of all: "A 'hold' feature keeps ice cream at your preferred consistency for up to three hours."

Tushy Ace Electric Bidet Seat
Tushy
SHOP NOW

For Westerners, a bidet isn't the first thing we think of adding to our bathroom, but it really should be. This luxurious bidet from Tushy warms, cleans and dries all from the simplicity of a remote.

Viberg Service Boot BCT
$1,140 AT VIBERG

These boots may seem expensive, but he will have them for the rest of his life. When you do some simple math you realize that a pair of Shell Cordovan boots are absolutely worth it.

Mirror The Mirror
$1,495 AT MIRROR.CO

One of our favorite all-in-one home workout systems, the Mirror is a subtle smart gym that looks great on the wall, even when he isn't using it.

LG Smart Closet with TrueSteam
LG
SHOP NOW

This is something he's probably never thought of. A smart closet from LG will keep his clothes fresh between washes thanks to a gentle steam that kills odors and keeps things from getting wrinkled.

Montblanc Meisterstück Soft Grain Small Duffle
$1,525 AT MONTBLANC

With its combination grained and plain full-grain cowhide exterior and its soft cotton inner lining, this stylish duffle has plenty of room to house a weekend's worth of gear for a quick jaunt out of town. 

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf World Time Watch
$1,795 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

Inspired by watches of the 1970s, this limited-edition Sea Wolf watch from Zodiac features automatic movement and a rotating bezel that features 24 cities representing each GMT time zone.

Rad Power Bikes RadCity 5 Plus Electric Commuter Bike
SHOP NOW

If he's got everything, he probably has a bicycle. What he probably doesn't have is an electric bike that will get him from point A to point B much faster.

Drake's Caramel Heavyweight Suede A-2 Bomber Jacket
Drake's
$2,140 AT DRAKES.COM

This jacket from London-based Drake's not only looks good with every damn thing in his closet, but will be an heirloom piece that will stay in his family forever.

Carl Hansen & Søn Shell Chair
$3,945 AT DWR.COM

A design classic, Hans J. Wegner's three-legged shell chair is simple, beautiful, and best of all — it's available in multiple colors and finishes.

The Most Over-the-Top and Expensive Watches of 2020 (So Far)
tourbillon watch movement on black background
Grand Seiko

Totally outrageous ultra-luxury watches are worth ogling just for the wow factor, and 2020 has had some doozies.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Buying Guides
Everything You Need to Know About Mobile Hotspots
Flannel-Lined Jeans You Can Wear Through Winter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Motorcycle Helmets You Can Buy
These 7 Chronographs Sport Our Favorite Colorway
The Best Peacoats for Unpredictable Weather
The 12 Best E-Bikes of 2021
The 25 Best Pens You Can Buy at Every Price Point
Which Affordable Beanie Is Worth Your Money?
These Are Nine of the Most Affordable GMT Watches
The Complete Sonos Buying Guide