Gift Ideas for Guys Who Have Everything
How do you shop for the guy who owns the fanciest, rarest things? Aims for gifts he wouldn't anticipate.
He’s got it all. The nice watches, the fancy clothes, the latest tech — there’s nothing that’s out there that he doesn’t already own. Or is there? For the guy who has everything, finding the right gift is a challenge, but not impossible — you just have to think creatively about things he wouldn't necessarily buy himself. From a swank bar cart to a digitally-connect dumbbell set, these are the gifts he definitely does not have. (Yet.)
Meant to evoke the smoky smell of a crackling fireplace, this woody cologne features notes of chestnut, vanilla accord, guauiac wood oil and more.
A simple signet ring is the perfect addition to his everyday style. They are elegant enough to be dressed up and subtle enough to wear throughout the week.
In the world of regionally-specific barbecue, the tender, long-smoked beef from Central Texas stands out. If you can’t make the pilgrimage there, order it online to be shipped anywhere in the U.S.
This pair of hiking shoes is one of the toughest, and most popular, that we've ever found. Made with a one-piece Kevlar upper and seamless construction, these are unlike any hikers he's had before.
Friends don't let friends keep their liquor in the cupboards — help him show off his booze with this impressive mid-century bar cart that will spice up his dining room or living room.
This is a huge step up from your run-of-the-mill cast-iron skillet and a must-have for any guy who fancies himself a bit of a gourmet chef.
It isn't uncommon to see Brad Pitt rocking sunglasses from Garrett Leight. Is there any other reason necessary to cop a pair?
Get him some art for his wall, and get him something that will inspire him to pick up those books he's been meaning to read for years.
Open-back cans give you a much more realistic stereo picture of the audio you're listening to, and these comfortable ATs are some of the best in class.
For the guy who loves to indulge in cannabis but doesn't want pipes or joints laying around everywhere, this awesome vape is one of our absolute favorite ways to partake.
The newest Series 6 brings a host of new features to the world's favorite smartwatch — pair it with the new Sport Loop band for a seamless look.
If a step up from a ho-hum robe is what he needs, this is the absolute best. Wearing the Off Hours Homecoat is basically like wearing your comforter around the house.
If he loves working out he probably needs some of these adjustable dumbbells, which are user-friendly and don't actually take up a lot of space.
Thanks to a meticulous, eye-popping construction, you may be tempted to simply gaze upon the Sebenza, rather than actually cut anything with it.
Propane, schmopane. This grill does everything at a higher level, from searing and frying to grilling and smoking.
The bottles of whiskey experts think are going to balloon in value over time.
When life pours you milk, make ice cream. (Or something.) This Breville should do the trick. Best of all: "A 'hold' feature keeps ice cream at your preferred consistency for up to three hours."
For Westerners, a bidet isn't the first thing we think of adding to our bathroom, but it really should be. This luxurious bidet from Tushy warms, cleans and dries all from the simplicity of a remote.
These boots may seem expensive, but he will have them for the rest of his life. When you do some simple math you realize that a pair of Shell Cordovan boots are absolutely worth it.
One of our favorite all-in-one home workout systems, the Mirror is a subtle smart gym that looks great on the wall, even when he isn't using it.
This is something he's probably never thought of. A smart closet from LG will keep his clothes fresh between washes thanks to a gentle steam that kills odors and keeps things from getting wrinkled.
With its combination grained and plain full-grain cowhide exterior and its soft cotton inner lining, this stylish duffle has plenty of room to house a weekend's worth of gear for a quick jaunt out of town.
Inspired by watches of the 1970s, this limited-edition Sea Wolf watch from Zodiac features automatic movement and a rotating bezel that features 24 cities representing each GMT time zone.
If he's got everything, he probably has a bicycle. What he probably doesn't have is an electric bike that will get him from point A to point B much faster.
This jacket from London-based Drake's not only looks good with every damn thing in his closet, but will be an heirloom piece that will stay in his family forever.
A design classic, Hans J. Wegner's three-legged shell chair is simple, beautiful, and best of all — it's available in multiple colors and finishes.
