The Apple Watch is the most popular device for fitness tracking. From tracking runs and rides, to setting goals, to that rush of excitement in closing your rings, this smart wearable has truly made an impact on how we all work out.

But what if you could unlock more? What if your Apple Watch could read you the secrets of your body composition?

The all-new Aura Strap 2 can be the key you need for a new look at health and wellness data tracking. Using bioimpedance analysis (BIA), this accessory band is the only wearable providing fat, muscle and hydration measurements to the Apple Watch. Here's what we know about this redesigned band aimed at helping you achieve your peak physique.

The Aura Strap 2 is like a smart scale for your wrist

Coming in 20 percent slimmer and 5 percent narrower than its original iteration, the Aura Strap 2 works by touching the heel of your palm to the electrodes on the back of the band and waiting 30 seconds. The BIA sensors then send a weak electric current through your body to calculate body fat, muscle mass, minerals and water. According to Aura, the redesigned architecture captures 16 times more data points than the original device, improving the accuracy to 95 percent of a DEXA scan — the gold standard of BIA measurement.

The measurements are viewable in the Bluetooth-connected Aura app, where you can gander at your Bioimpedance Vector Analysis (BIVA) Maps for an informative scope of your personal body composition, hydration and fitness progress. You can also set fitness goals within the app and monitor your progress as you train and diet toward your desired self.

Like to utilize Apple's Health app? The Aura Strap 2 also fully syncs with Apple's HealthKit, keeping all your data neatly organized in one spot.

Courtesy Courtesy

Bring more to your workout with the new Aura Plus app

To really benefit from everything Aura has to offer, the brand has also unveiled a subscription-based app, Aura Plus. In addition to the body composition measurements, goal tracking and other content on the free version, Aura Plus gives you even more in-depth analytics across your personal BIVA map as well as monthly wellness reports. The subscription — $9.99/month or $79.99/year — also gives you personal recommendations to maximize your fitness journey, as well as access to Aura's library of workout plans and videos.

According to the brand, Aura Plus will also allow you to chat one-on-one with a certified sports physician or personal trainer. This bonus feature has yet to go live, however, so we'll have to wait and see how beneficial it truly is. For the time being, we think we'll take advantage of the free six-month subscription, but the free version looks to provide enough for the average user once that trial runs out.

Aura Strap 2 specs and price:

The redesigned band from Aura is available now in a lone black colorway in two sizes for 38/40/41 mm and 42/44/45 mm Apple Watches. The Strap 2 works with any Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and currently only compatible with iOS. Unlike its previous version, the Aura Strap 2 uses a stretchable band, similar to Apple's Solo Loop rather than clasp mechanisms.

At less than $150, it's not the most expensive Apple Watch band, but definitely provides more than just upgraded aesthetics. While we're not completely sold on the subscription-based app yet, the Aura Strap 2 looks to be an accessory you don't want to miss. Maybe, even, a nice companion to the upcoming Series 8.

Courtesy Aura Strap 2 auradevices.io $149.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io