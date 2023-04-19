The Best Compression Shorts for the Perfect Training Fit

When it comes to fitness-related activities, your daily drawers just aren't cut out for the job. Whether lifting heavy in the gym, running or cycling across extended neighborhood routes or even getting a quick pick-up game in, those cotton skivvies can leave you under-supported, overheated and (most importantly) downright uncomfortable. For these more mobile endeavors, it's best to add some compression shorts to your fitness-focused ensemble.

Compression shorts are more than just snug underwear; their makeup is designed to help you get the most out of your active lifestyle. Plus, there's a number of brands doing this garment right with sleek, performance-laden silhouettes perfect for a slew of physical activities. But not every profile is prime for every training discipline. There are a few key features to consider before upgrading your wardrobe for more intense workouts ahead.

What are Compression Shorts Good For?

In general, compression shorts are great for any physical activity thanks to their lightweight, breathable makeup as well as their snug fit. This tighter clasp around your legs can help promote better blood flow to the area, keeping your muscles engaged and warmed for more intense training.

Plus, the compression aspect also lends itself to keeping things in-place and supported throughout your workouts, so there's no need to pause your session and rearrange your drawers between sets. The next-to-skin fit can also help prevent chafing across your upper legs, while moisture-wicking and breathable components help eliminate pooling sweat (and the inevitable blisters).

Do You Need Different Compression Shorts for Different Activities?

Most compression short silhouettes are pretty universal in providing some comfort and support regardless of your activity, but there are some specialized profiles that cater to specific categories.

Running enthusiasts may want to look for running-oriented compression shorts that often feature drawstring waistbands for added customization as well as a gusseted crotch for more efficient striding. Cyclists, on the other hand, should look for cycling compression shorts that feature some chamois padding in the crotch to help give an added zest of coziness for sitting in the saddle for extended miles. You're still capable of performing well in these activities with general compression shorts, though, so don't feel they're an absolute must-have from the jump.

What to Look for in Compression Shorts

Compression

When you purchase a pair of compression shorts, you expect them to be tight, but how tight these garments are can greatly influence your experience. For general training, you'll want a pair that fits snugly across the thighs, yet doesn't constrict blood flow or restricts your movement.

If you're looking for an added dose of support and stability, you can opt for a thicker compression short with less flexibility. These profiles can be great for keeping muscles tight and engaged, but may limit your mobility. It's best to save these more structured silhouettes for injury prevention or post-injury rehab days.

Inseam

Compression shorts, like your go-to training shorts, come in a variety of inseam lengths, with the more popular silhouettes showcasing 5-, 7- and 9-inch measurements. Shorter inseams may help provide added support to the glutes and hips, while longer inseams may stay in-place better across your legs mid-training. There's no right or wrong answer here, so feel free to play around with this measurement until you find the one you prefer best.

Materials

Unlike daily boxer briefs or other underwear profiles, compression shorts are often composed of polyester or Nylon, along with some amount of Elastane or Spandex. This gives the silhouette its stretch and flexibility while also keeping the overall weight of the garment down. How much stretch is dependent on your personal taste, but know that stretchier compression shorts may feature less support given the added, well, give of the fabric itself.

To go along with material makeup, you should also look for a compression short that offers some sense of breathability. This can help alleviate any discomfort down yonder that results from overheating or strenuous activity. Moisture-wicking and anti-odor treatments are also a nice perk to consider, especially for those prone to sweating.

How We Tested

Ben Emminger

Compression shorts have been a staple in my wardrobe since high school, and I've donned a number of the below picks across various training and athletic scenarios. I've highlighted each profile's levels of compression and comfort as well as their ability to stay in-place whether cutting through the outfield of a slowpitch softball game or powering through a new squat PR.

Having extended time with these compression shorts has also allowed me to test each silhouette's durability as well, both in terms of general wear and tear as well as how efficiently these garments take on every delicate apparel's most feared enemy: the wash cycle.

Our Top Picks

Under Armour HeatGear Armour Mid Compression Shorts

BEST OVERALL COMPRESSION SHORTS Under Armour HeatGear Compression Shorts underarmour.com $30.00 SHOP NOW Reinforced stitching improves durability without creating chafe-prone areas Wider waistband can fold over on itself during more dynamic movements

Across my years in athletics and fitness, I’ve had plenty of these impressive compression shorts from Under Armour, and for good reason. The soft-yet-snug polyester and Elastane construction sits comfortably across my thighs regardless of activity, and the HeatGear technology keeps the nether regions plenty cool, which is ideal for those summertime runs or day-long softball tournaments. I also appreciate how durable and thoughtful the reinforced seams are across this garment, as they give off a heightened sense of craftsmanship without creating a texture that could lead to chafing.

The only thing of note with these efficient, affordable compression shorts is the waistband. The wider swatch can fold over on itself at times, which I’ve experienced in some agility workouts. While it’s no major issue to readjust this component after a set, and the folded band doesn’t compromise comfort, I could see it being a qualm for athletes that want their wardrobe to be as put together as possible from start to finish.

2XU Light Speed Compression Shorts

BEST UPGRADE COMPRESSION SHORTS 2XU Light Speed Compression Shorts amazon.com $84.99 SHOP NOW Muscle Containment Stamping helps dissipate load transfer during runs Compression is focused at the front of the quads, which may be best for running over more general use

These compression shorts may not look like the most next-to-skin fit when you unbox them, but slide into these well-built beauties and you’ll never question their performance again. An interior treatment of the brand’s Muscle Containment Stamping helps keep the profile in-place across the nine-inch inseam, while also alleviating any load pressure on the knee. This is why 2XU is a top brand amongst athletes that favor running as their go-to activity.

I also appreciate the convenient pocket system found along the waistband that keeps your essentials locked down during jogs or training circuits. With that said, though, these posh compression shorts may be better suited for running-focused individuals. The compression and snugness is mostly focused at the front of the quads to help with load management, which could leave some wanting more universal coverage a little underpowered.

Hane's Sport Performance Compression Short

BEST BUDGET COMPRESSION SHORTS Hanes Sport Performance Compression Shorts amazon.com $21.00 $11.39 (46% off) SHOP NOW Cool DRI interlock fabric dries quickly to help prevent soaked, sweaty conditions Some athletes claim the waistband to be too snug for their liking

Well-built compression doesn’t need to break the bank, and these base layers from Hanes exemplify the notion thanks to chafe-resistant flatlock seams as well as a durable polyester and Spandex blend. These shorts can be washed many times over before experiencing any pilling or deterioration, keeping your ensemble ready to go for many future workouts. I also enjoy the variety of colorways Hanes offers in this silhouette, giving you the chance to express your style right down to your performance-ready undergarments.

It is recommended, though, to pay close attention to the brand’s size chart and measurements. Some athletes have noted that while the legs of these Sport Performance Compression Shorts fit well, the waistband proves to be a little too snug for comfort. You may need to size up to achieve a nice blend of support, flexibility and coziness, but for roughly $20, I think most are willing to play around with sizing until they achieve that perfect fit.

Coreshorts Pro 1.0 Performance Compression Shorts

BEST COMPRESSION SHORTS FOR STABILITY Coreshorts Pro 1.0 Performance Compression Shorts= amazon.com $76.00 SHOP NOW Directional support provides ample support at the hamstrings and quads for quick movements Heightened compression makes these somewhat difficult to get into

Sometimes, you want a little more support and stability from your gear, especially when coming back from injury or dealing with past ailments. Across multiple activities and disciplines, I’ve relied on these stable, innovative compression shorts from Coreshorts and found the silhouette to be more than capable of tackling whatever I throw at them. The directional support system helps keep my muscles locked in without room for falter, and the quick-drying fabric does well at keeping conditions sweat-free down yonder.

Due to the impressive rigidity of these compression shorts, I’ve also worn these during some heavy squat sessions and found that they provide excellent spring for getting out of the hole quickly and efficiently. All this compression does come at a cost, though, and that’s seen when you try to get into the silhouette itself. There’s little give across the profile, which can call for some wrangling to get the hems and waistband up to the proper position.

Editor’s Note: Coreshorts also makes a Pro 3.0 profile which offers even more structured compression. These shorts can be excellent picks for those that have suffered a leg injury or strain, but might be too rigid for more general use.





Other Good Options

Ten Thousand Compression Short

BEST COMPRESSION SHORTS FOR WEIGHTLIFTING Ten Thousand Compression Short tenthousand.cc $54.00 SHOP NOW Exceptional fit and feel thanks to the premium Italian, quick-drying fabric Only available in one colorway

It should come as no surprise that Ten Thousand lands itself on a list of best-performing workout apparel at this point. These compression shorts from the training-centric brand exude a level of confidence and comfort perfect for pushing through PRs. When I need to go for a new one-rep-max in the weight room, I often find myself suiting up in this silhouette.

The gripper hems across Ten Thousand’s Compression Shorts do wonders for keeping the shorts in-place throughout various lifts, and the warp knit, premium Italian fabric is uber soft and cozy, too. Plus, a permanent anti-odor treatment allows me to forgo the washing machine for multiple sessions, eliminating any chances of these shorts turning into wearable stink bombs come training time.

The only downfall of this sleek and impressive silhouette is the lack of variety. They’re only available in a singular black colorway, but in my opinion, that no frills aesthetic is just the dash of grit needed to take on even the most grueling weightlifting sessions.

Wolaco North Moore Short

BEST COMPRESSION SHORTS FOR CROSSFIT Wolaco North Moore Short wolaco.com $58.00 SHOP NOW Heavier fabric feels more durable, ideal for the heightened demands of the discipline Thicker material means less breathability

CrossFit WODs can go in a number of ways, and as such, you want apparel that can stand up to the trials and tribulations of the high-octane fitness discipline. These compression shorts from Wolaco feature a thicker build that promotes a heightened sense of durability, yet still pack in plenty of features to make every circuit a convenient endeavor. Sweat-proof pockets, anti-pilling fabric and a luxe Nylon elastic waistband are just a few key notes across this WOD-worthy profile.

The North Moore Shorts from Wolaco also boast a moisture-wicking makeup ideal for keeping pools of sweat off your frame, which is a definite necessity in these base layers. Because of the thicker material, some athletes have noted that temperatures can quickly rise down yonder when getting into the thick of a workout. Still, for the added durability and performance, I’m willing to hike these up for any high-intensity training day.

Nike AeroSwift Half-Length Running Tights

BEST COMPRESSION SHORTS FOR RUNNING Nike AeroSwift Half-Length Length Running Tights dickssportinggoods.com $85.00 $63.97 (25% off) SHOP NOW Gusseted crotch allows for improved range of motion throughout your stride and steps Best when worn individually which might not gel with some aesthetics

Okay, so technically, these are “running tights” by definition, but that doesn’t stop these Nike silhouettes from standing out amongst the compression shorts crowd. I love the no-pinch waistband and internal brief that adds to the support and comfort during wears, and the gusseted crotch provides exceptional mobility for stretching out those strides mid-jog. Plus, the Nike AeroSwift Half-Length Running Tights also employ the brand’s Dri-Fit ADV Technology, which helps you stay cool, calm and collected no matter your daily mileage.

Due to their running tights moniker, however, these Nike silhouettes are designed more so to be worn as individual bottoms rather than base layers underneath training shorts. While this aesthetic may fly in running circles, it might draw a little more attention than wanted if you try to lift or play rec sports in them. Still, for runners needing well-to-do compression (or athletes simply bold enough to shake up the dress code) these compression shorts are well worth considering.

Alo 9-Inch Warrior Compression Short

BEST COMPRESSION SHORTS FOR YOGA Alo 9-Inch Warrior Compression Shorts aloyoga.com $68.00 $41.00 (40% off) SHOP NOW Odor-resistant and moisture-wicking qualities are great for any flow Exterior drawstring may be uncomfortable if paired with another pair of shorts

Compression shorts aren’t solely effective in intense training sessions. There’s plenty to be had during the flowing, rhythmic experience of yoga, too, and for these scenarios, I thoroughly enjoy the Nine-Inch Warrior Compression Shorts from Alo. The inseam length provides exceptional coverage that doesn’t budge across various poses, and I appreciate the moisture-wicking nature of the jersey knit fabric that helps keep my silhouette looking more functional than sweat-riddled. An anti-odor treatment also eliminates any developing stench, prime for keeping these in your rotation for a few days before the next wash cycle.

The Warrior Compression Shorts also feature an external drawstring allowing for a customized fit at the waist, but while the lacing is flat and lightweight, some may find it too cumbersome when paired with a normal pair of gym shorts. These may be best saved for hot yoga sessions or those active recovery days full of stretching routines.

Pearl Izumi Attack Cycling Shorts

BEST COMPRESSION SHORTS FOR CYCLING Pearl Izumi Attack Cycling Shorts amazon.com $80.00 $59.99 (25% off) SHOP NOW Eight-panel design features fewer seams, which adds to overall comfort Can be prone to stretching over extended wear

Pearl Izumi already makes one of our favorite cycling bibs silhouettes, so it makes sense that we’d rely on the brand when our wardrobe favored less coverage, right? The Attack Shorts feature a thick Select Escape 1:1 chamois pad for optimal comfort and cushioning, which is great for those longer rides in the saddle. Additionally, the eight-panel construction eliminates any excess seams, which adds to the fit and feel while also limiting chafe zones.

You do need to pay extra close attention to the wash instructions with these compression shorts, though. The thinner fabric can be great for creating a comfortable, breathable fit, but doesn’t hold up as well through laundry loads or extensive wear. Some athletes have stated they experienced unwanted stretching and deterioration once these Attack Shorts got a little long in the tooth. Still, for less than $100, these are an excellent option for cyclists that aren’t yet ready to adopt the full bib aesthetic.

Legends Cambo Short

MOST STYLISH COMPRESSION SHORTS Legends Cambo Short legends.com $35.00 SHOP NOW Available patterns look nice with a wide array of shorts Can sit lower in the crotch if not hiked up excessively

Look good, train good, right? I admire the aesthetics of these lengthier compression shorts from Legends, as they provide the perfect amount of personality to each circuit as they subtly poke out from the bottom hem of my gym shorts. An added phone pocket helps keep my essentials close and secure, while the comfortable waistband sits cozily across my midsection no matter how hard I’m training.

Style and efficiency aside, though, I did feel like I had to hike these compression shorts up higher on my frame than other silhouettes to eliminate that dreaded crotch sink. I attribute this to the tighter bottom hems near the knee. Sure, once in-place, you don’t have to worry about ride up, but if you’re gauging your fit off of the waistband’s location, that could leave some unwanted space between body and garment unless otherwise addressed.