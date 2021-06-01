Booze-Free Amaro Sodas And 4 Other New Home Releases

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: some damn-good dinnerware, a new pantry staple from David Chang's Momofuku and more.

Casamara Club Alta

Casamara Club

Casamara Club is a brand of "leisure sodas" that are healthier than soda. The spritzes clock in at 15 calories and four grams of sugar, and they're completely booze-free. Its popular Alta, which is its take on thee Negroni, gets the can treatment, and it's not hard to see why the drink is so desirable. It's citrusy and delicately sweet, and the addition of sea salt provides a bit of salinity that makes this a wonderful dinner pairing. Get this if you're looking to make aperitivo time a time to remember.

Price: $36/12-pack

BKLYN CLAY Made Collection

BKLYN CLAY

BKYLN CLAY, a Brooklyn-based ceramics studio, just launched its first design collection, which includes the Saturn Dinnerware line. The stoneware plates and bowls are durable thanks to double-edged rims, which reduce the likelihood of chipping, and its white high-gloss glaze is resistant to silverware scratch marks. The plates also double as lids for the bowls, so dinnerware doubles as storage. Along with the Saturn line is the Crater Cup. The cups are prayed with contrasting colors, which create an illusion of lights and shadows, mimicking the craters of the moon.

Price: $40+

Corkcicle Flat Canteen

Corkcicle

Corkcicle's latest release isn't a koozie, but it'll still keep your beverages cool ... or hot. The compact Flat Canteen is a 17-ounce to-go container that easily fits into most tight spaces. It's double-walled and helps to prevent condensation from forming on the exterior. Plus, the design has a very cool vintage look to it.

Price: $80



Momofuku Toasted Sesame Oil

Momofuku

Last fall, David Chang's food empire Momofuku launched its first pantry line, and since then, it's only gotten bigger. The latest staple in the lineup is a toasted sesame oil, an essential in almost everything Momfuku creates. The cold-pressed sesame oil is miles better than what you may buy from the grocery store, providing a more complex flavor profile that goes beyond oily sesame seed flavoring. Up your cooking game with just a couple drops or a drizzle of this stuff, and feel like you're a Momofuku chef.

Price: $25/2-pack



Tuft & Needle Nook Nightstand

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's calling card may be mattresses and beds, but its latest release, a nightstand really rounds out the rest of the bedroom. Nook's winning characteristic is its simplicity. There isn't much to it besides a roomy drawer to stow away your goods, and that's all you really need when it comes to nightstands.

Price: $325

