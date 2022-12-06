Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Need a Custom Print? Try Underground Printing
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
These Are the Best Anniversary Gifts for Her

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

We Test Products All Year, and This Is What We Recommend Gifting in 2022

From pizza ovens to unique stocking stuffers, some of our writers and editors discuss their favorite, gift-worthy products of the year.

By Grace Cooper
collage of a vaccuum, a pizza oven, a watch, a tv, a keychain, airpods, and a golf bag

Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here.

We're always testing, reviewing and recommending products, but there are certain qualities that make a product gift-worthy. Whether a small and affordable stocking stuffer or a perfect gift for someone who loves the outdoors, we asked our team of writers and editors to pick their favorite products that they got hands-on with this year and would make a great gift this holiday season. We always have tons of gift ideas to browse, but if you want more than a basic product description, then click on the full reviews that accompany the recommendations below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven
$799 AT OONI.COM

"This felt like the year that pizza ovens went mainstream, so what better way to cap off 2022 than by giving the foodie in your life one of the best pizza ovens in the game. The Karu 16 is versatile and easy to use, especially when paired with Ooni’s proprietary propane attachment. Pizza nights will never be the same." — Jack Seemer, Executive Editor

Read our full review here.

Orbitkey
Orbitkey Clip v2
Courtesy
$43 AT AMAZON

"I always liked keychain carabiners, as they let me keep my keys and accessories secure while freeing up my pockets, but most are inconvenient if you don't have belt loops. This one has a magnetic quick release that bypasses that while remaining secure, beautifully designed, lightweight, etc. For EDC lovers, this is a really great gift IMO." — Sean Tirman, Commerce Writer

Read our full review here.

SAMSUNG
65-Inch QN900B QLED 8K Smart TV
$3,950 AT WALMART

"This TV is one of those upgrades that feels rewarding the moment you take it out of the box — it's super elegant — and just keeps on impressing. Even if 8K content is hard to find at the moment, it makes regular old 4K (and even broadcast 1080p) look sharper, cleaner and better, and its superthin bezels mean it almost appears to be a holographic image floating in midair." — Will Sabel Courtney, Senior Editor

Read our full review here.

Honorable Mention: Insulated TKWide 32-oz w/Twist Cap and MAX 360c MKII Laser Radar Detector

Timex Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date
$179 AT BESPOKE POST

"More affordable watches should be like the Timex Q 1978 Reissue Day-Date. They should offer a higher level of design and details, even if they forgo premium (expensive) stuff like fancy materials and mechanical movements. Alas, the Timex Q is rare in doing so but makes a great gift for anyone interested in a truly elegant watch that doesn't cost hundreds or thousands of dollars — or for fans of sport watches who might sometimes also need a good dress watch." — Zen Love, Associate Editor

Read our full review here.

Honorable Mention: Seiko Prospex and Oris Rectangular

Nutr
Nutr Machine Automatic Nut Milk Maker
$189 AT AMAZON

"If you have someone in your life that's made the switch to plant-based milks, the Nutr makes for a a unique gift of homemade sustainability. With the Nutr it's incredibly easy to turn any choice of nut, bean, or grain into a frothy milk. Before you press buy, we recommend checking if your special somebody already has an expensive blender — you could get by with a cheaper gift of a nice carafe and a nut milk bag especially if a vitamix is already taking up counter space." — Mitch K

Read our full review here.

6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool
$48 AT WOLFTOOTHCOMPONENTS.COM

"This GP100 selection makes an amazing sub-$50 gift for any bike nerd or handy person in your life. Attach it to your keyring and you'll never be caught without a hex wrench (or screwdriver) again. A pivoting head allows for surprising torque, magnets hold the double-headed bits in place and the keychain actually keeps the whole unit locked up tight when not in use. I won't say this gift will leave the recipient rooting for friends to have minor bike or household hangups that require one of its 11 total functions, but yeah, kinda." — Steve Mazzucchi, Senior Edito

Read our full review.

PING 2020 Hoofer Stand Golf Bag
$245 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

"Golf participation has boomed since the beginning of the pandemic. This includes first-time golfers and people coming back to the sport. Lots of times, they're the ones who need equipment upgrades. If they're in need of a new bag, you cannot go wrong with the best in the business: the Ping Hoofer." — Ryan Brower, Senior Commerce Editor

Read our full review here.

Apple
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple
$229 AT AMAZON

"Spending $250 on a gift is pretty steep — so you should really like this person — but the newest AirPods Pro are wonderful wireless earbuds for anybody who has an iPhone. They sound great, have much improved noise-cancellation and, for the first time, they have on-earbud controls for volume." — Tucker Bowe, Associate Editor

Read our full review here.

Kane Revive Active Recovery Shoes
$75 AT KANEFOOTWEAR.COM

"These recovery shoes are easy to slip on pre- and post-workout, the RestoreFoam is the perfect blend of comfort and support for your tired feet after training and there's plenty of colorways to choose from, all at less than $100. Plus, in my opinion, they're more stylish (and carry less of a stigma) than Crocs or other rubberized footwear." — Ben Emminger, Associate Editor

Read our full review here.

Samsung
Samsung Bespoke Jet
Now 33% off
$600 AT SAMSUNG

"This vacuum is worth the money! It's quiet and adaptable for a variety of crevices and angles throughout the home. I do wish it had a little light on the front but other than that I continue to be very pleased with it." — Leila Barber, Production Designer

Read our full review here.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove
Now 44% off
$225 AT SOLO STOVE

"A really solid gift as you can use it all year round, in your backyard or on a car camping trip. I was impressed with how well it has kept to its smokeless claims. And if you gift it this year, there are tons of follow-up accessories that you can give them next year." — Mary Singler, Editorial Production Assistant

Read our full review here.

Honorable Mention: Orbit B-hyve Smart Hose Watering Timer

The James Brand The Palmer
Courtesy
$59 AT THEJAMESBRAND.COM

"The value in finding items that can infuse joy into the everyday can't be overstated, and that's why I love this luxury-influenced little boxcutter. Sure, it's a little pricier than other, standard options, but the unique shape and interesting colorways make me smile every time I open a box, letter or package." — Hayley Helms, Associate Editor

Read our full review here.

Gozney Dome
$1,999 AT GOZNEY.COM

"If you've got money to spend, this is a gift that keeps on giving." — John Zientek, Senior Editor

Read our full review here.

Dyson
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
$600 AT DYSON

"There's no doubt that the Dyson Airwrap lives up to the hype. Its high price tag will quickly pay for itself, if you're a fan of salon-quality blowouts and effortless-looking curls. This special edition kit comes with six attachments, a sturdy carrying case, convenient travel pouch and matching comb and brush. It's the perfect gift for the person in your life with long locks and a great sense of style." — Grace Cooper, Commerce Writer

Read our full review here.

No. 471 Large Leather Valet Trays
$60 AT BILLYKIRK.COM

"What do you get the person who has everything? A place to store it all." — Evan Malachosky, Associate Editor

Read our review here.

More Gift Ideas
collage of a backpack, edc, button down shirt, watch, bar glasses, and a sonos speaker
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Gift Ideas for the Holidays
30+ Weed Gifts to Delight Any Cannabis Enthusiast
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
30+ Golf Gifts for Men That Will Elevate His Game
The Best Men's Gifts Under $100
30+ Anniversary Gifts for Him That He'll Love
30 of the Best Unique Birthday Gifts for Her
These Are the Best Anniversary Gifts for Her
The Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers
The Best Men's Gifts for Every Budget
The Best Men's Gifts Under $25