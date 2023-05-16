Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Cleaning & Organization Products of 2023

Keep your home spick-and-span with our favorite cleaners, vacuums and more.

By Johnny Brayson
cleaning products with the word clean in the center and gear patrol home awards 2023 graphic in the bottom right corner

This story is part of the 2023 Home Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

No one likes cleaning, but unless you want to live in a pigsty, it's a necessary part of life. Thankfully, there are some products out there that make cleaning and organizing our homes a lot more tolerable, and in some cases, maybe even a little fun.

For this year, we've gathered together all of our favorite products that keep our homes clean and organized below. From vacuum cleaners to room sprays to storage boxes, the following gear all helps keep our homes tidy and happy.

BEST LASER-EQUIPPED VACUUM
Dyson V12 Detect Slim
$650 AT DYSON

Who doesn't want a vacuum cleaner with a frickin' laser beams attached to its head? The high-tech V12 Detect Slim uses laser to spot dust your eyes alone can't see, ensuring you'll never miss a spot again.

RELATED: Dyson V12 vs Shark Stratos

MOST DISPLAY-WORTHY VACUUM
Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
$700 AT SAMSUNG

Most vacuums you'll want to hide in your closet, but not this. With its sleek futuristic appearance and all-in-one cleaning station that houses the vacuum when not in use, the Bespoke Jet looks as clean as it will make your floors.

RELATED: Best Stick Vacuums

BEST ROBOT VACUUM THAT ALSO MOPS
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+
$1,099 AT AMAZON

Roomba's first-ever combination vacuum and mop ingeniously moves its mop pad on top of the robot whenever it senses a carpet, making soggy rugs a thing of the past.

RELATED: How to Get the Most Out of Your Roomba

BEST VACUUM THAT WON'T BREAK THE BANK
Moosoo K17G Hardwood and Carpet Vacuum
Now 22% off
$140 AT IMOOSOO.COM

With a HEPA filter, variable power for hardwood floors and carpets and a slew of included attachments, this vacuum sure doesn't feel affordable — but it absolutely is.

RELATED: Best Stick Vacuums

BEST OVERALL AIR PURIFIER
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty
Now 13% off
$199 AT COWAYMEGA.COM

Sharp looks, four-stage filtration (including a True HEPA filter) and a super competitive price make Coway's Mighty mighty tough to beat.

RELATED: Complete Guide to Coway Air Purifiers

BEST DO-IT-ALL AIR PURIFIER
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde
$940 AT DYSON

If you want a purifier that does more than purify, then you can't go wrong with Dyson. This smart appliance will not only clean your air but also acts as a humidifier and tower fan.

RELATED: Why a Smart Air Purifier Is Worth It

BEST AIR PURIFIER FOR ALLERGIES
Levoit Core 400S
$220 AT AMAZON

This nifty air purifier uses a laser sensor (yep, more lasers) to spot allergens and other particles in the air, and adjusts its fan speed accordingly to get rid of 'em.

RELATED: Best Air Purifiers

BEST OVERSIZED OUTDOOR STORAGE BOX
Keter Denali 200 Gallon Deck Box
$289 AT AMAZON

With resistance against inclement weather and UV damage along with built-in ventilation, this big box will keep your outdoor gear safe year-round.

RELATED: Best Outdoor Storage Boxes

BEST OVERALL OUTDOOR FURNITURE COVER
Ultcover Patio Heavy Duty Cover
Now 16% off
$57 AT AMAZON

Neither rain nor sleet nor snow can get through this rugged and waterproof canvas furniture cover.

RELATED: Best Outdoor Furniture Covers

BEST BEGINNER-FRIENDLY LAWN DETHATCHER
Greenworks 10 Amp 14-Inch Corded Dethatcher
$130 AT GREENWORKSTOOLS.COM

With a wide path, easy-to-maneuver wheels and an electric push-button start, you'll feel like a pro the first time you use this rig.

RELATED: Best Lawn Dethatchers

BEST CLEANER TO KEEP UNDER YOUR SINK
Method All-Purpose Cleaner
Now 22% off
$16 AT AMAZON

Method's All-Purpose Cleaner is cruelty-free, biodegradable and made with non-toxic plant-derived cleansers. And oh yeah, it cuts through grease like magic.

RELATED: Best Cleaning Essentials

BEST-SMELLING ROOM SPRAY
P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Room & Linen Spray
$22 AT PFCANDLECO.COM

There may be stronger and longer-lasting room sprays out there, but for our money, none smell better than this sweet and spicy concoction.

RELATED: Best Room Sprays

Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.
