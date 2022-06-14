A good golf bag isn't cheap, especially if you're carrying expensive clubs inside yours. You should consider things like construction, storage space, weight and maneuverability (even if you never really carry yours). But what about looks? The most baseline bags are typically black, white or green, but we've seen plenty more colorful and customizable options as the category grows.

And oh, has it: Since the pandemic, golf courses across US have seen a huge surge in rounds played. According to the National Golf Foundation, these courses saw a 22.8 percent increase in rounds played through the first six months of 2021 when compared to 2020.

Although the data can't yet support a similar trend in 2022, golf is surely still on the rise, evident by a growing number of golf brands and a big increase golf media, including events like "The Match", in which Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers played against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The SL1 was a good bag to begin with. The MIY program only makes it better. Courtesy

Clearly it's high time to get your gear in order — that includes your golf shirts, shoes and pants — and Stitch is making it easier t0 stand out amidst the influx of first-timers. The brand's new MIY (Make It Yours) SL1 Golf Bag can be customized to your liking.

Each one starts off with a white Touring fabric base, a proprietary material that looks and feels like leather but performs like a, well, performance material. It's lightweight and water-resistant. From there, you can choose your saddle and strap color and add a two- or three-character personalization, which can be initials or a dream score. An excellent bag as is, there are plenty of potential combinations to take the SL1 to the next level.

As far as construction goes, the bag is top-notch. It features wide feet so it won't topple over, a single strap for easy carrying, a single divider for easy storing of up to 14 clubs and additional water-sealed zipper pockets for personal items like a phone, wallet or keys.

You choose your custom color combination

You can order extra colored straps

Can't change the base color (white)

Personalization is small

