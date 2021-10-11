Today's Top Stories
Everything James Bond Wears in 'No Time to Die' That You Can Buy Now

A jacket from Rogue Territory, polos from Sunspel, a sweater from N.Peal and more.

james bond cluster
Courtesy

OK, first of all: This isn't everything James Bond wears in the new movie, No Time to Die. But, it's everything you can buy now. Bond (aka Daniel Craig) does sport Danner boots, but they've long been sold out; his frames of choice from Vuarnet quickly sold out as soon fans realized which they were. Hell, even if he's oft dirty and doubly as tattered, he's still a style icon.

And that's why we pay attention — and nitpick photos from set, still frames from the film and everything captured in-between. Some of the releases below were special edition for the film while others are enduring pillars from their respective brands. Either way, they're all available now — and at surprisingly reasonable prices.

The Best Jacket in the New James Bond Movie Is Surprisingly Affordable
james bond rogue territory
Courtesy

You might not be able to get your hands on James Bond’s car, his watch or his slick suits, but this jacket's up for grabs.

LEARN MORE

Buy the Exact Sweater That Bond Wears in 'No Time to Die'
bond sweater
Courtesy

Made by London-based luxury knitwear brand N.Peal, this sweater from ‘No Time to Die’ is available now.

LEARN MORE

James Bond's Favorite Polo Shirt Can Be Yours
style
Courtesy

The Riviera Shirt, famously worn by Daniel Craig in Casino Royale, reprises its role in Sunspel's Ian Fleming Collection.

LEARN MORE

James Bond's 'No Time to Die' Sunglasses Are Super Cool
barton perreira sunglasses
Barton Perreira

The newest movie in Ian Fleming’s ‘007’ series features these Japan-made frames.

LEARN MORE

James Bond's Omega Seamaster Plays a Pretty Big Role in "No Time To Die"
bond seamaster ambience
Omega

007's watch is always important, of course — but this time feels different.

LEARN MORE

Everything You Need to Know About James Bond’s Watches
bond watches
Courtesy

From Connery’s Rolex to Craig’s Omega, the watch 007 wears is integral to his tough yet refined persona.

LEARN MORE

