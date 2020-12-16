Today's Top Stories
Our Most Shopped Tech and Audio Guides of 2020

From film cameras to turntables to headphones, and more.

By Gear Patrol
turntable setups gear patrol lead full
Chase Pellerin

Whether it's building up the living sound system, tricking out the home office, or eyeing up a film camera for when it's finally safe to get out of the house, GP readers have been finding ways to make the most out of an unsual year. These are the buying guides you shopped the most this year.

24 Great Vintage Cameras You Can Still Buy

best vintage film cameras gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

These 24 cult vintage shooters will help you find your creative eye, set you apart from the shutterbug crowd and still produce photos that’ll make your (less talented) friends and family envious.

LEARN MORE

The Complete Sonos Buying Guide: Every Speaker, Soundbar and Amp Explained

sonos system gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

Sonos has been synonymous with wireless speakers for more than a decade. The company basically invented the multi-room category of home audio, starting as a software company in the early 2000s before integrating its Wi-Fi-enabled network into hardware a few years later. Here is everything you need to know about its latest, best-in-class offerings.

LEARN MORE

5 Gadgets That Clean Your Smartphone For You

cellphone sanitize gear patrol full lead
Courtesy

You probably aren’t cleaning your smartphone as often as you should. Fortunately, there are devices that specialize in sanitizing your smartphone and other gadgets for you. Instead of using disinfectant or some other liquid to kill your harmful bacteria and germs, they use UV light.

LEARN MORE

The Best Wireless Headphones for Running and Working Out

jaybird vista gear patrol
Jaybird

Not all headphones work for running or exercising, even if they are wireless. If you have a pair that isn’t sweatproof, there’s a good chance they’ll die on you. And if they don’t fit your ears, well, they’re probably not going to stay in, either. Sport headphones add a new dimension to your workout. So if you often find yourself lifting weights, running on the roads or trails, or doing a total body workout, it’s time to swap out your basic buds for a pair that goes the extra mile.

LEARN MORE

The Best Turntable and Speaker Combos That Make Vinyl Easy

turntable setups gear patrol lead full
Chase Pellerin

While true that traditional turntable setups have a lot of moving parts, that’s the nature of the beast — if not vinyl’s main allure. There’s also an easy workaround. These days, a bunch of turntables and speaker systems come with integrated components (like a phono preamplifier or amplifier) and they make listening to vinyl as hassle-free.

LEARN MORE

The Best Wireless Earbuds of 2020 – Which Is Right for You?

best wireless earbuds of 2020 gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

This definitive guide to the best wireless earbuds of 2020 explores everything you need to know before buying your next pair of wireless earbuds, including what to look out for and which options are best.

LEARN MORE

The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12 (So Far)

moment magsafe accessories
Moment

One of the best things about all the new iPhones is Apple's new MagSafe charging system. In addition to improving charging, MagSafe opens up the door for whole new ecosystem of the accessories that work with the new iPhone models. Apple has already released a number of MagSafe cases, chargers and event a minimalist wallet. But more and more third-party makers are coming out with MagSafe accessories of their own. Here are the best so far.

LEARN MORE

The 8 Essential iPhone 11 Cases of 2020

essential iphone cases of 2020 gear patrol lead full
Peel

When choosing a case for your iPhone, there is no clear-cut “best overall” winner. A lot of it depends on you and how you use and treat your iPhone. Do you want a super-thin case so that your iPhone fits nicely in your pocket? What about a case that add some extra protection? Or do you want a case that doubles your iPhone’s battery life? To make things easier, we’ve picked the best iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro cases in a number of different categories.

LEARN MORE

The Perfect Apple Desk Setup, Four Ways

best apple desk setups gear patrol lead full
Gear Patrol

No two people work alike — our vocation and habits make sure of that. What most of us can relate to, though, is the need to curate our home or office workstations the way we want. And we’re all dipping our hands into the same pool of devices — computer, mouse, keyboard and speakers — and hoping the right mix will allow us to become our most productive, efficient and creative self. So what to choose?

LEARN MORE

Every Free Streaming Trial You Should Know About

streaming services gear patrol lead full
.

We’ve rounded up the most popular streaming services (including movies, shows and music) and what free trials they are currently offering. That way you can try something out without having to hand over your hard-earned dough.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

ebay iwjg watches
International Watch & Jewelry Guild Trade Show Access

Presented by eBay

SHOP NOW

Online Access to the Tradeshow for the First Time

Traditionally, you need to be an IWJG to attend its tradeshow. But thanks to eBay, Gear Patrol readers can check out the show for themselves. The prices are truly one of a kind — your dream watch is waiting.

READ MORE

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds
$80 $120

$40 OFF (33%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$262 $350

$88 OFF (25%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.

READ MORE ABOUT THE OTTERBOX VENTURE COOLER

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$77 $140

$63 OFF (45%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
$699.95
$700 $800

$100 OFF (12%)

Sporting a digital interface like the popular (and much pricier) Oracle and a built-in grinder, dosing mechanism and milk wand like the stellar value Barista Express line, the Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s entry and enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.

READ ABOUT THE BARISTA PRO

Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville
Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville
$119 $255

$136 OFF (53%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

Gillette Heated Razor
Gillette Heated Razor
$160 $200

$40 OFF (20%)

Take the sting out of your daily routine and give yourself the sensation of a pro-level shave at the barbershop. This offer ends on 12/16 so don't wait.

READ OUR GUIDE TO ELECTRIC SHAVERS

Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver
Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver
$150.00
$110 $150

$40 OFF (27%)

Get a consistently close and comfortable shave. The 7071cc comes with the attachments, a cleaning system and carrying case.

READ OUR GUIDE TO ELECTRIC SHAVERS

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
$190 $275

$85 OFF (31%)

For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.

READ OUR BEST DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Filson Dryden Backpack
Filson Dryden Backpack
$135 $225

$90 OFF (40%)

While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.   

READ OUR EVERYDAY BACKPACKS GUIDE

Nike Killshot OG SP
Nike Killshot OG SP
$54 $90

$36 OFF (40%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 60 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
$415 $737

$323 OFF (44%)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for 44% off, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
$13 $18

$5 OFF (28%)

Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FACE MASKS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$220 $259

$39 OFF (15%)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Hill City Rain Shell
Hill City Rain Shell
$80 $198

$188 OFF (59%)

This is our Editor's Just Get This pick for Best Rain Jacket and it's now at steal of a price. Better yet, everything on the site is 50% off, including sale items.

READ OUR BEST RAIN JACKETS GUIDE 

Everlane Court Sneaker
Everlane Court Sneaker
$49 $98

$50 OFF (50%)

This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic. Grab these for half off for a limited time.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Sennheiser HD 450BT
Sennheiser HD 450BT
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.

READ OUR BEST HEADPHONES GUIDE

Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
$50 $70

$20 OFF (29%) 

Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
$190 $290

$100 OFF (34%)

One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems. 

READ MORE ABOUT AUGUST SMART HOME

Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
$96 $140

$44 OFF (31%)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

MORE WFH ESSENTIALS

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
$17 $19

$2 OFF (11%)

Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities. 

READ OUR MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES GUIDE

