Our Most Shopped Tech and Audio Guides of 2020

Whether it's building up the living sound system, tricking out the home office, or eyeing up a film camera for when it's finally safe to get out of the house, GP readers have been finding ways to make the most out of an unsual year. These are the buying guides you shopped the most this year.

24 Great Vintage Cameras You Can Still Buy

Courtesy

These 24 cult vintage shooters will help you find your creative eye, set you apart from the shutterbug crowd and still produce photos that’ll make your (less talented) friends and family envious.

The Complete Sonos Buying Guide: Every Speaker, Soundbar and Amp Explained

Henry Phillips

Sonos has been synonymous with wireless speakers for more than a decade. The company basically invented the multi-room category of home audio, starting as a software company in the early 2000s before integrating its Wi-Fi-enabled network into hardware a few years later. Here is everything you need to know about its latest, best-in-class offerings.

5 Gadgets That Clean Your Smartphone For You

Courtesy

You probably aren’t cleaning your smartphone as often as you should. Fortunately, there are devices that specialize in sanitizing your smartphone and other gadgets for you. Instead of using disinfectant or some other liquid to kill your harmful bacteria and germs, they use UV light.

The Best Wireless Headphones for Running and Working Out

Jaybird

Not all headphones work for running or exercising, even if they are wireless. If you have a pair that isn’t sweatproof, there’s a good chance they’ll die on you. And if they don’t fit your ears, well, they’re probably not going to stay in, either. Sport headphones add a new dimension to your workout. So if you often find yourself lifting weights, running on the roads or trails, or doing a total body workout, it’s time to swap out your basic buds for a pair that goes the extra mile.

The Best Turntable and Speaker Combos That Make Vinyl Easy

Chase Pellerin

While true that traditional turntable setups have a lot of moving parts, that’s the nature of the beast — if not vinyl’s main allure. There’s also an easy workaround. These days, a bunch of turntables and speaker systems come with integrated components (like a phono preamplifier or amplifier) and they make listening to vinyl as hassle-free.

The Best Wireless Earbuds of 2020 – Which Is Right for You?

Chandler Bondurant

This definitive guide to the best wireless earbuds of 2020 explores everything you need to know before buying your next pair of wireless earbuds, including what to look out for and which options are best.

The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12 (So Far)

Moment

One of the best things about all the new iPhones is Apple's new MagSafe charging system. In addition to improving charging, MagSafe opens up the door for whole new ecosystem of the accessories that work with the new iPhone models. Apple has already released a number of MagSafe cases, chargers and event a minimalist wallet. But more and more third-party makers are coming out with MagSafe accessories of their own. Here are the best so far.

The 8 Essential iPhone 11 Cases of 2020

Peel

When choosing a case for your iPhone, there is no clear-cut “best overall” winner. A lot of it depends on you and how you use and treat your iPhone. Do you want a super-thin case so that your iPhone fits nicely in your pocket? What about a case that add some extra protection? Or do you want a case that doubles your iPhone’s battery life? To make things easier, we’ve picked the best iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro cases in a number of different categories.

The Perfect Apple Desk Setup, Four Ways

Gear Patrol

No two people work alike — our vocation and habits make sure of that. What most of us can relate to, though, is the need to curate our home or office workstations the way we want. And we’re all dipping our hands into the same pool of devices — computer, mouse, keyboard and speakers — and hoping the right mix will allow us to become our most productive, efficient and creative self. So what to choose?

Every Free Streaming Trial You Should Know About

.

We’ve rounded up the most popular streaming services (including movies, shows and music) and what free trials they are currently offering. That way you can try something out without having to hand over your hard-earned dough.

