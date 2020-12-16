Our Most Shopped Tech and Audio Guides of 2020

Whether it's building up the living sound system, tricking out the home office, or eyeing up a film camera for when it's finally safe to get out of the house, GP readers have been finding ways to make the most out of an unsual year. These are the buying guides you shopped the most this year.
24 Great Vintage Cameras You Can Still Buy
Courtesy
These 24 cult vintage shooters will help you find your creative eye, set you apart from the shutterbug crowd and still produce photos that’ll make your (less talented) friends and family envious.
The Complete Sonos Buying Guide: Every Speaker, Soundbar and Amp Explained
Henry Phillips
Sonos has been synonymous with wireless speakers for more than a decade. The company basically invented the multi-room category of home audio, starting as a software company in the early 2000s before integrating its Wi-Fi-enabled network into hardware a few years later. Here is everything you need to know about its latest, best-in-class offerings.
You probably aren’t cleaning your smartphone as often as you should. Fortunately, there are devices that specialize in sanitizing your smartphone and other gadgets for you. Instead of using disinfectant or some other liquid to kill your harmful bacteria and germs, they use UV light.
The Best Wireless Headphones for Running and Working Out
Jaybird
Not all headphones work for running or exercising, even if they are wireless. If you have a pair that isn’t sweatproof, there’s a good chance they’ll die on you. And if they don’t fit your ears, well, they’re probably not going to stay in, either. Sport headphones add a new dimension to your workout. So if you often find yourself lifting weights, running on the roads or trails, or doing a total body workout, it’s time to swap out your basic buds for a pair that goes the extra mile.
The Best Turntable and Speaker Combos That Make Vinyl Easy
Chase Pellerin
While true that traditional turntable setups have a lot of moving parts, that’s the nature of the beast — if not vinyl’s main allure. There’s also an easy workaround. These days, a bunch of turntables and speaker systems come with integrated components (like a phono preamplifier or amplifier) and they make listening to vinyl as hassle-free.
The Best Wireless Earbuds of 2020 – Which Is Right for You?
Chandler Bondurant
This definitive guide to the best wireless earbuds of 2020 explores everything you need to know before buying your next pair of wireless earbuds, including what to look out for and which options are best.
The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12 (So Far)
Moment
One of the best things about all the new iPhones is Apple's new MagSafe charging system. In addition to improving charging, MagSafe opens up the door for whole new ecosystem of the accessories that work with the new iPhone models. Apple has already released a number of MagSafe cases, chargers and event a minimalist wallet. But more and more third-party makers are coming out with MagSafe accessories of their own. Here are the best so far.
When choosing a case for your iPhone, there is no clear-cut “best overall” winner. A lot of it depends on you and how you use and treat your iPhone. Do you want a super-thin case so that your iPhone fits nicely in your pocket? What about a case that add some extra protection? Or do you want a case that doubles your iPhone’s battery life? To make things easier, we’ve picked the best iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro cases in a number of different categories.
No two people work alike — our vocation and habits make sure of that. What most of us can relate to, though, is the need to curate our home or office workstations the way we want. And we’re all dipping our hands into the same pool of devices — computer, mouse, keyboard and speakers — and hoping the right mix will allow us to become our most productive, efficient and creative self. So what to choose?
We’ve rounded up the most popular streaming services (including movies, shows and music) and what free trials they are currently offering. That way you can try something out without having to hand over your hard-earned dough.
Traditionally, you need to be an IWJG to attend its tradeshow. But thanks to eBay, Gear Patrol readers can check out the show for themselves. The prices are truly one of a kind — your dream watch is waiting.
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds. READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.
Sporting a digital interface like the popular (and much pricier) Oracle and a built-in grinder, dosing mechanism and milk wand like the stellar value Barista Express line, the Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s entry and enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
