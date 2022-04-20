It's been nearly two years since Apple introduced MagSafe with the iPhone 12, but there still aren't actually that many different kinds of MagSafe accessories out there. Sure, a lot of different brands have thrown their hat in the ring, but ultimately most MagSafe accessories can fit into one of a few categories: a case, a charger, a portable battery pack or a stand/mount.

Well, ShiftCam has just announced something new that actually feels quite novel: The ShiftCam SnapGrip, a MagSafe-compatible accessory that adds a grip and a shutter button to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

With the SnapGrip, you have an accessory that you can quickly take it out of your bag, snap to the back of your iPhone and — boom — have something that now feels and works like a full-sized camera.

The SnapGrip has a couple other neat features. It has a built-in battery, so it can charge your iPhone when attached (although the exact capacity of this battery hasn't been revealed just yet). It works when your iPhone is orientated either horizontally or vertically — you just swivel your iPhone on the magnetic mount — so you can comfortably use the grip and shutter when taking landscape or portrait shots. And it instantly opens up your iPhone's camera app for quick shooting.

ShiftCam has also designed an ecosystem of accessories to work with its new SnapGrip. There's a tripod mount (which doubles as a selfie stick) and a ring light that can magnetically click onto the back of the SnapGrip for easy useable and easy storage. All these accessories (including the SnapGrip) will be available in five different finishes —charcoal, navy, blue, champagne (light pink) or coral (bright pink) — so you can get the model that matches your iPhone or case.

If you're interested in the ShiftCam SnapGrip, you unfortunately can't buy it right now — but you can back it. It's currently being launched as a Kickstarter. If you commit $1, you get the "early bird special" of 25% off, which meansthe SnapGrip will cost you $119. It's expected to ship later this year.

Note: At the time of writing, it's unclear if the SnapGrip will be able to fit the "Mini" or "Max" sized iPhones, or if different sized models will be available. We'll update the post when we know more.

