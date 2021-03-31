Today's Top Stories
All the Best New Gear From March 2021

From watches to tech to fitness and more, these are the best and most notable releases from March 2021.

By Gear Patrol
gear
Courtesy

March is coming to a close and spring is technically here, even if the weather hasn't completely caught up. Here are the best new product announcements and releases from the month as we career towards warmer days ahead!

The 27 Best and Biggest Gadgets You Should Know About From March
tech roundup
Courtesy

We may still be waiting on the traditional spring Apple announcement, but March hasn't been hurting for big product releases in its absence. We've seen the latest drone from DJI, details on LG's most affordable OLEDs, and luxury headphones from Bang & Olufsen that have the AirPods Max in their sights. Most notable of all, though, is probably the new, portable speaker from Sonos that is going to take the fight to Bluetooth. Here's everything you should know about from the month of March.

LEARN MORE

The 26 The Best Clothing, Shoes and Accessory Releases in March 2021
style
Courtesy

March was a month of fun and wild style collabs, all aimed at the warmer season. New releases span one-of-a-kind sunglasses to new jeans to inspired bandanas. No matter your interests, there's something fresh worth checking out.

LEARN MORE

The 26 Coolest Watches That Came Out in March 2021
bng watches march
Courtesy

New watches are pouring in as brands big and small ramp up for the year's biggest watch industry event, Watches & Wonders Geneva — held virtually this year, of course. That means a wide range of styles and price p0ints, from casual and affordable models to high-end, avant-garde and technically fascinating watches. 2021's major releases are just around the corner, but the selection of watches that came out March has whet our appetites.

LEARN MORE

These 12 New Bikes and Accessories Push the Envelope Even Further
best bikes and accessories march
Courtesy

The winter frost is beginning to thaw, and bike brands are taking notice. Loads of new gear is appearing in seemingly all sectors, primed to tackle everything from paved roads to rocky mountains.

LEARN MORE

The 6 Best New Knives and and Bits of EDC Gear From March 2021
gerber doubledown, vero engineering fulcrum, matador keychain mask
Courtesy

Spring officially starts later this month when the sun hovers directly above the equator on March 20th. A week before that, we'll all get an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day when daylight saving time starts. Gear makers are already pulling fresh batches of summer gear out of their ovens, and we even got a sneak peek at 20 things coming out next fall. Add to those wish lists: four new knives, a unique multi-tool and a face mask that goes everywhere.

LEARN MORE

Spring Clean Your Fitness Routine with These 13 New Things
best new fitness gear march
Courtesy

It's hard to believe it's already spring (according to solar alignment, at least), but it's even harder to believe that we've been quarantining and socially distancing for over a year now. And still, it's somehow more difficult to think that the world's largest sporting event is set to return in just four months.

LEARN MORE

21 New Pieces of Outdoor Gear to Start Your Spring off Right
best outdoor gear march
Courtesy

Now that March has brought an extra hour of daylight to our evenings, it no longer seems too early to begin thinking about summer. Who cares that winter isn't over or that spring hasn't even officially started? The folks who make outdoor gear certainly don't because they recently revealed a heaps of stuff for camping, hiking and general outdoor living. (Okay, there are some late-breaking winter things here too.)

LEARN MORE

The 40 Coolest Home and Design Releases We Found in March 2021
home gear
Courtesy

This month's releases in the home and design space were timely like Teeling Whiskey's collaboration with La Colombe on an Irish coffee kit to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day and a tahdig trio from Our Place in honor of the Persian New Year. Outer released a new collection of outdoor furniture, and now's the time to order it for those perfect spring and summer outdoor hangouts. From the kitchen to the living room, these are some of the best home and design products we either found or were released last month here.

LEARN MORE

