These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of April 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors
From Therabody's futuristic facial health device to Sekio's dive-style alarm clocks, April had some unique releases.
April is kind of an odd duck of a month. It's technically smack-dab in the middle of springtime, but the weather across large swaths of the world is still chilly — enough that, in some northern locales (we're looking at you Oregon and Upstate New York), folks are still seeing snowfall.
That oddness also has a tendency to reach its way into the world of gear, with an almost bizarre array of new releases and renewed interest from across a wide variety of categories. We saw new strides in the realm of self-care technology, a boost in weed-related gear (4/20 did just pass, after all), post-Geneva timepiece releases and much more. Whichever way you spin it, our following collection of the best gear from April 2022 has something for everyone... even The Batman's Riddler.
Seiko and Japanese watchmaking are practically synonymous at this point, and the brand's divers are especially popular. Well, now the Tokyo-based brand has pared its iconic dive-style design into a series of frankly gorgeous desktop alarm clocks. And that spells great news for every Seiko fan out there, especially when you consider that they're only $45 apiece.
With a history that dates back to the mail carriers of old, crossbody bags aren't exactly new — though they have seen a resurgence in the last few years. That also means it takes a lot for one to stand out quite like Moment's MTW Fanny Sling you see here. With a quintet of handsome colorways, a super-durable and weatherproof ripstop construction, and a 2L capacity (expandable, no less), this might just be the best EDC sling bag you can buy right now.
Some years ago, Therabody came onto the scene and fundamentally changed how athletes, both professional and amateur, recover with its suite of percussive massagers. Now, they've expanded, somewhat surprisingly, into the realm of facial health with the TheraFace PRO — a seemingly furutistic device made to reduce tension and promote toning while also utilizing light therapy. It's a brave new world and Therabody is clearly ready to lead the charge.
Call it a gravity bong, call it a hookah, call it an infuser — whichever you choose, this is one of the most beautiful and unique smoking-adjacent devices around. First popularized by a viral Seth Rogen video, it's made with a durable and lightweight combination of borosilicate glass and aerospace-grade aluminum. If you're looking for a new way to smoke, this is one of the most mesmerizing, satisfying options.
Spring is a great time to refresh your furniture, as many brands offer great sales. But Way Day, Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, is a different beast entirely. This chair in particular, a manual reclining reading chair, is one of our favorites for its combination of style, comfort and convenience. If you need a new sitting spot in your home, this chair should be on your radar.
Matt Reeve's The Batman was a huge hit — big enough that the film is now officially getting a sequel. But what recently caught our style writers' eyes was something a little more esoteric: the glasses worn by none other than Paul Dano's terrifying Riddler. Proof positive as to just how detail-oriented and discerning the film's costumers were, these timeless glasses (made to pay tribute to the brand's founder, Hyman Moscot) are handmade from titanium and Italian acetate. Being bad never looked so good.
Anyone who tells you that comfort is unimportant has never lounged around in Brooklinen's Waffle Robe. This post-shower and/or -workout cloak is made from lightweight 100% Turkish cotton, lending it both softness and the ability to dry quickly. And it comes in six handsome colors, two of which are limited edition. Get one (or more) and you might never want to take it off again.
Pancakes, waffles and French toast are all better with maple syrup. But the syrup you choose is also very important. Take, for instance, this offering from legendary American whiskey brand, Pappy Van Winkle. It was aged for six months in genuine Pappy bourbon barrels, giving it a sweet bite that might have you drinking straight from the bottle, which is fine since it costs under $40 a bottle, unlike actual Pappy whiskey.
Spotted in both HBO's Winning Time and Netflix's The Adam Project, both new releases, this pendant light actually dates back all the way to 1952. Designed by George Nelson for Herman Miller, it's as timeless as light fixtures get, and it helps that the light it produces is diffused and, therefore, less harsh and better for setting a mood without the harshness of direct light.
Unless the world ends and/or humanity undergoes some kind of violent, sudden evolution, ergonomics will continue to be essential to our lives. And since so many of us spend a lot of them seated, it's no wonder we're such big fans of posture-saving chairs like the Autonomous ErgoChair Pro. For under $500, you too can get yourself a WFH office chair that will help with your posture, spinal health and even productivity.