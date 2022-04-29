Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Your Last Chance to Save 72% on This Smart Apparel
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
AETHER's Jonah Smith on Mezcal, ADV Motos and Gear

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of April 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors

From Therabody's futuristic facial health device to Sekio's dive-style alarm clocks, April had some unique releases.

By Sean Tirman
best products roundup of april
Courtesy

April is kind of an odd duck of a month. It's technically smack-dab in the middle of springtime, but the weather across large swaths of the world is still chilly — enough that, in some northern locales (we're looking at you Oregon and Upstate New York), folks are still seeing snowfall.

That oddness also has a tendency to reach its way into the world of gear, with an almost bizarre array of new releases and renewed interest from across a wide variety of categories. We saw new strides in the realm of self-care technology, a boost in weed-related gear (4/20 did just pass, after all), post-Geneva timepiece releases and much more. Whichever way you spin it, our following collection of the best gear from April 2022 has something for everyone... even The Batman's Riddler.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Seiko Mai Heritage Alarm Clock
Seiko
$40 AT AMAZON

Seiko and Japanese watchmaking are practically synonymous at this point, and the brand's divers are especially popular. Well, now the Tokyo-based brand has pared its iconic dive-style design into a series of frankly gorgeous desktop alarm clocks. And that spells great news for every Seiko fan out there, especially when you consider that they're only $45 apiece.

READ ABOUT SEIKO'S MAI HERITAGE ALARM CLOCKS

2 Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L
Moment
$60 AT SHOPMOMENT.COM

With a history that dates back to the mail carriers of old, crossbody bags aren't exactly new — though they have seen a resurgence in the last few years. That also means it takes a lot for one to stand out quite like Moment's MTW Fanny Sling you see here. With a quintet of handsome colorways, a super-durable and weatherproof ripstop construction, and a 2L capacity (expandable, no less), this might just be the best EDC sling bag you can buy right now.

READ OUR REVIEW OF MOMENT'S MTW FANNY SLING

3 Therabody TheraFace PRO
Therabody
$399 AT THERABODY.COM

Some years ago, Therabody came onto the scene and fundamentally changed how athletes, both professional and amateur, recover with its suite of percussive massagers. Now, they've expanded, somewhat surprisingly, into the realm of facial health with the TheraFace PRO — a seemingly furutistic device made to reduce tension and promote toning while also utilizing light therapy. It's a brave new world and Therabody is clearly ready to lead the charge.

READ ABOUT THERABODY'S THERAFACE PRO

4 Stündenglass Gravity Infuser
Stündenglass
Stündenglass
$500 AT STUNDENGLASS.COM

Call it a gravity bong, call it a hookah, call it an infuser — whichever you choose, this is one of the most beautiful and unique smoking-adjacent devices around. First popularized by a viral Seth Rogen video, it's made with a durable and lightweight combination of borosilicate glass and aerospace-grade aluminum. If you're looking for a new way to smoke, this is one of the most mesmerizing, satisfying options.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

5 AllModern Teasley Manual Recliner
AllModern
$660 AT WAYFAIR

Spring is a great time to refresh your furniture, as many brands offer great sales. But Way Day, Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, is a different beast entirely. This chair in particular, a manual reclining reading chair, is one of our favorites for its combination of style, comfort and convenience. If you need a new sitting spot in your home, this chair should be on your radar.

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

6 Moscot Lemtosh-TT SE Glasses
Moscot
$380 AT MOSCOT.COM

Matt Reeve's The Batman was a huge hit — big enough that the film is now officially getting a sequel. But what recently caught our style writers' eyes was something a little more esoteric: the glasses worn by none other than Paul Dano's terrifying Riddler. Proof positive as to just how detail-oriented and discerning the film's costumers were, these timeless glasses (made to pay tribute to the brand's founder, Hyman Moscot) are handmade from titanium and Italian acetate. Being bad never looked so good.

READ ABOUT THE RIDDLER'S MOSCOT GLASSES

7 Brooklinen Waffle Robe
Brooklinen
$98 AT BROOKLINEN

Anyone who tells you that comfort is unimportant has never lounged around in Brooklinen's Waffle Robe. This post-shower and/or -workout cloak is made from lightweight 100% Turkish cotton, lending it both softness and the ability to dry quickly. And it comes in six handsome colors, two of which are limited edition. Get one (or more) and you might never want to take it off again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BATHROBES

8 Pappy & Company Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
Pappy & Company
$38 AT HUCKBERRY

Pancakes, waffles and French toast are all better with maple syrup. But the syrup you choose is also very important. Take, for instance, this offering from legendary American whiskey brand, Pappy Van Winkle. It was aged for six months in genuine Pappy bourbon barrels, giving it a sweet bite that might have you drinking straight from the bottle, which is fine since it costs under $40 a bottle, unlike actual Pappy whiskey.

READ ABOUT PAPPY'S BOURBON-AGED SYRUP

9 Herman Miller Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant
Herman Miller
$795 AT DESIGN WITHIN REACH

Spotted in both HBO's Winning Time and Netflix's The Adam Project, both new releases, this pendant light actually dates back all the way to 1952. Designed by George Nelson for Herman Miller, it's as timeless as light fixtures get, and it helps that the light it produces is diffused and, therefore, less harsh and better for setting a mood without the harshness of direct light.

READ ABOUT THE NELSON PENDANT LAMP

10 Autonomous ErgoChair Pro
Autonomous
$499 AT AUTONOMOUS.AI

Unless the world ends and/or humanity undergoes some kind of violent, sudden evolution, ergonomics will continue to be essential to our lives. And since so many of us spend a lot of them seated, it's no wonder we're such big fans of posture-saving chairs like the Autonomous ErgoChair Pro. For under $500, you too can get yourself a WFH office chair that will help with your posture, spinal health and even productivity.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Most Popular Products
These Are the 10 Best Products of March
These Are the 10 Best Products of February
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
These Were Our 10 Favorite Products in January
These Were the Most Popular Products of June 2021
These Were the Most Popular Products of May 2021
These Were the Most Popular Products of April 2021
10 Products Gear Patrol Readers Used Most in 2020
The Most Popular Prime Day Deals Among GP Readers
The Products Our Team Bought on Amazon Prime Day
10 Items Gear Patrol Readers Bought Last Prime Day