These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of April 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors

April is kind of an odd duck of a month. It's technically smack-dab in the middle of springtime, but the weather across large swaths of the world is still chilly — enough that, in some northern locales (we're looking at you Oregon and Upstate New York), folks are still seeing snowfall.

That oddness also has a tendency to reach its way into the world of gear, with an almost bizarre array of new releases and renewed interest from across a wide variety of categories. We saw new strides in the realm of self-care technology, a boost in weed-related gear (4/20 did just pass, after all), post-Geneva timepiece releases and much more. Whichever way you spin it, our following collection of the best gear from April 2022 has something for everyone... even The Batman's Riddler.