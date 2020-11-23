Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
If you're working from home, by now you've fully resigned to the fact that comfort is king. You've also likely realized that you can't possibly have enough variety in your closet for the number of video meetings you're on. The solution? Add an impossibly comfy shirt that looks business appropriate from lululemon to your wardrobe. The Compatibility Shirt features a snap-front closure and combines a classic look with high-stretch, technical fabric. The result is a shirt that feels soft and comfortable enough for all-day wear without sacrificing on style. Plus, the fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying should you find yourself out on an errand and late to a meeting. Add to that an arm gusset for increased mobility and a relaxed fit and we wouldn't be surprised if you find yourself splurging on more than one.
