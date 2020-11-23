Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: A Comfy and Stylish Work-From-Home Shirt, Why We're Impressed With the Ram 1500 TRX & More

lululemon compatibility shirt
Lululemon

The Ultimate Comfy Yet Stylish Work from Home Shirt
If you're working from home, by now you've fully resigned to the fact that comfort is king. You've also likely realized that you can't possibly have enough variety in your closet for the number of video meetings you're on. The solution? Add an impossibly comfy shirt that looks business appropriate from lululemon to your wardrobe. The Compatibility Shirt features a snap-front closure and combines a classic look with high-stretch, technical fabric. The result is a shirt that feels soft and comfortable enough for all-day wear without sacrificing on style. Plus, the fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying should you find yourself out on an errand and late to a meeting. Add to that an arm gusset for increased mobility and a relaxed fit and we wouldn't be surprised if you find yourself splurging on more than one.

The Ram 1500 TRX, Driven: King of the Tyrant Pickups
2021 ram 1500 trx
FCA US LLC

Ram's Ford F-150-Raptor-battling pickup truck proves even more impressive than its spec sheet suggests.

The 10 Best Wool Sweaters of 2020
best wool sweaters
Alex Mill

From merino wool to mohair and all everything in-between.

3 Great Reasons to Upgrade Your Old Mac to Big Sur
macos big sur
Apple

Big Sur and brings some significant improvements to your Mac. Here's what you need to know.

The 10 Best Shirts for Your Workout
a man boxing at a bag in a gray t shirt
Rhone

What you wear for a workout shouldn't be an afterthought.

8 Health-Conscious Gifts for Both Mind and Body
health nut
Henry Phillips

Gifts that lead to healthier bodies and minds.

Seven French Watch Brands That Should Be on Your Radar
7 boutique french watch brands gear patrol lead full
While sometimes overlooked, there is a vibrant and varied boutique French watchmaking scene that is worth discovering.

This Land Rover-Esque Off-Roader Could Get a Futuristic Powertrain, Thanks to Hyundai
ineos grenadier 08
MAGROUND GmbH

The upcoming Ineos Grenadier is the closest-looking SUV to an old-school Defender. And it may be going carbon-free.

8 Gifts for a Watch-Lover (That Aren't Expensive Watches)
m2w timekeeper gift guide
Henry Phillips

You don't need to buy an expensive watch to make the watch lover in your life happy.

Ford's New Electric SUV Will Crush Tesla on Price, Thanks to Rebates
mustang mach e gear patrol slide 01
Ford

Do you live in California, Colorado or New Jersey? A Mustang Mach E will be incredibly cheap.

9 Gifts for Those Who Like to Stay At Home
m2w homebody gift guide
Henry Phillips

2020 has been a good year for the homebody. These gifts will make it even better.

Enter to Win This Rare Honda Civic Type R and Help Black Colleges Thrive
2021 honda civic type r limited edition
Honda

The first Civic Type R Limited Edition could be yours — but regardless of if you win, you'll help a great cause.

Introducing the First-Ever Taylor Stitch x Gear Patrol Collaboration
taylor stitch x gp site post
Taylor Stitch

We teamed up with our good friends at Taylor Stitch for special versions of two of the brand's most distinguished garments.

