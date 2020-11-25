Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: A Danner Hiking Boot You Can Wear Anywhere, An Interview With Jack Heuer & More

danner logger 917
Danner

This Classic Hiker Is Now Better than Ever
danner logger 917
Danner

The only downside to owning a great pair of hiking boots is not having enough opportunities to wear them. You'll ruin the treads on your trail runners if you wear them in the city, and those vintage alpine hikers you bought online weigh more than the mountain they're allegedly built to conquer. The new Danner Ridge, however, was created to solve both of those problems. A lighter weight and more versatile take on the brand's original Danner Light, the Ridge uses an integrated shank, midsole and lasting board to add comfort and reduce weight. Plus, the latest version, the Danner Ridge Arctic Shadow, now features Vibram Arctic Grip AT for superior traction in icy, wintry conditions.

What Makes an Iconic Sport Watch? Ask Jack Heuer
jack heuer interview
TAG Heuer

He's responsible for some of the greatest chronograph watches ever made. We got to ask him how he designed them.

Workwear Is Back, but Not Like You Remember
workwear 2020
@raygmiah / @wnteraustn / @bareknucklesco

There's a renewed interest in workwear. But it's not like the head-to-toe repro fits of the early 2010s.

The Best All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy
tires gear patrol lead full
BFGoodrich

Because you should give your 4Runner or Gladiator the fancy rubber it deserves.

The Best House Shoes According to an Artist, a Shoe Snob and a Professional Parkour Athlete
best house shoes
Birkenstock

Who makes the best house shoes? We asked a few people who know a lot about being home or a lot about shoes.

Five Gifts Our Style Writer Is Hoping to Add to His Wardrobe
gerald ortiz staff writer holiday gift guide picks wish list
Gear Patrol

Maybe the only thing better than buying yourself nice clothes is receiving them as gifts. Here’s what our style writer is hoping for this year.

The 50 Best Gifts for Men
50 best gifts for men
Gear Patrol

Whether it's his birthday, Father's Day, graduation or the holidays, here are 50 gift ideas every guy will love.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Is the Goldilocks SUV for Today's Benz Buyers
mercedes benz glc 43 suv
Mercedes-Benz

If you wanted to build an SUV that would slay with a Mercedes-customer focus group, it would be this.

The Best Everyday Gadget Gifts for All Budgets
best gadgets
Courtesy

From noise-canceling headphones to smart plugs, bookshelf speakers to wireless chargers, we've rounded up our favorite tech gadgets that we use everyday.

These Special Oris Dive Watches Are Up for Grabs
mission lake george oris auction
Allen Farmelo

Two Divers 65 models that were used on Mission Lake George are going under the hammer.

The Best Fitness Gifts for This Holiday Season
fitness gifts
Courtesy

Awesome apparel, equipment, supplements and more at every price point.

Boost Your Odds of Winning All These Cars on Black Friday
mercedes amg g63 audi rs q8
Courtesy

Omaze is getting in on the Black Friday bonanza by offering bonus entries on its charitable car auctions.

Save on Everything from Watches to Whiskey Peaks with Huckberry
sponsored product note huckberry 11 25
Huckberry

With up to 50 percent off site-wide, Huckberry's Black Friday sale has something for everyone — whether you're stocking up on staple items or looking to splurge on something special.

Introducing the First-Ever Taylor Stitch x Gear Patrol Collaboration
taylor stitch x gp site post
Taylor Stitch

We teamed up with our good friends at Taylor Stitch for special versions of two of the brand's most distinguished garments.

