Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Improvements on Panerai's Most Popular Watch, the Best Outdoor Products of 2020 & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
pam01312
Panerai

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Panerai's Best-Selling Watch Celebrates 70 Years
panerai

Panerai's best-seller, the PAM01312 Luminor Marina 44mm, is beautifully designed. The watch contains the brand’s most iconic DNA, sporting immediately recognizable features like the legendary sandwich dial, its impressive P.9010 Caliber in-house movement and an AISL 316 brushed stainless steel case with a polished steel bezel. To top it off, the PAM01312 makes use of Panerai's signature crown protecting device — a piece that ensures protection and water-resistance up to 300m. It's classic Panerai. This year, Panerai has re-released the iconic 1312 with the addition of two new variations to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Luminor: the PAM01313 and PAM01314. All three new models don't just pay homage to the original, but they also improve on it offering high-performance Super Luminova lume in neon green. Speaking of high-performance, each model comes with a rubber strap in addition to the alligator one, making it perfect not only for diving but for other outdoor adventures as well. Needless to say, this latest edition belongs in anyone's collection.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best New Outdoor Products of 2020
biolite
Henry Phillips

While we bunkered down within protective walls, brands developed new ways to maximize our moments outside them.

LEARN MORE

5 Awesome Car Brands We Wish Were Still Around
saab 9 3 aero
Saab

These brands produced some great, iconic cars — but found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time.

LEARN MORE

The Best Winter Denim Fit for Subzero Temperatures
best winter jeans
L.L. Bean

Jeans may be timeless, but not every pair is seasonless.

LEARN MORE

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Which Takes Better Photos?
12 vs 12 pro
Tucker Bowe

Apple gave the iPhone 12 Pro Max a slightly better camera system than the iPhone 12 Pro. But does it make that much difference? We put put the two to the test in this smartphone shoot-off.

LEARN MORE

The Best Apps of the Year, According to Apple
best apps
Apple

Apple just announced the best apps of the year across all of its devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

LEARN MORE

The Best Gifts for Apple Watch Wearers
best apple watch accessories
Courtesy

From stocking stuffer screen protectors to the finest leather straps, here's what to get your Apple-consuming friends and fam.

LEARN MORE

The Best Travel Gifts for Jet-Setters
travel gifts
Courtesy

Everything they'll need on their transient lifestyle, unpacked.

LEARN MORE

The BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe Is a Sexier, Arguably Better M5
bmw m8 competition review gear patrol slide 1
Will Sabel Courtney

Take an amazing sport sedan, and make it look better?

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Air Purifiers of 2021
best air purifiers
Coway

Clean air, full lungs, can't lose.

LEARN MORE

Ram Just Reclaimed One of the Biggest Honors in the Pickup Truck World
2021 ram 3500 heavy duty limited crew cab dually
FCA US LLC

The Ram 3500 Heavy Duty's engine has been tweaked to set new records for torque and towing.

LEARN MORE

The Best Face Masks for Skiing and Snowboarding
a bunch of neck gaiters and balaclavas
Courtesy

There's more than one reason to cover your face on the slopes, and there's more than one way to do it, too.

LEARN MORE

Will Honda Build a New S2000? New Report Sounds Too Good to Be True
hondas2000 gearpatrol slide 7
Bring a Trailer

A report says Honda may revive its iconic sports car with help from the Civic Type R.

LEARN MORE

Want to Be a Better Skier? An App Could Help
a skier looking at his phone
Courtesy

A new class of app-paired gadgets aims to put ski instructors out of work.

LEARN MORE

Kawasaki Is Working on a Hybrid Motorcycle
2018 urban motorcycles gear patrol kawasaki
Kawasaki

A hybrid bike offers the best of both worlds for riders, and a major manufacturer appears to have one on the way.

LEARN MORE

Mini Is Working on a Whole New Type of Cool Electric Car
mini ev jcw
Mini

How does an electric hot hatch strike you?

LEARN MORE

Introducing the First-Ever Taylor Stitch x Gear Patrol Collaboration
taylor stitch x gp site post
Taylor Stitch

We teamed up with our good friends at Taylor Stitch for special versions of two of the brand's most distinguished garments.

LEARN MORE

